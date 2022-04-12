Glen Burnie tennis gets decisive point from girls second doubles to earn first win in at least a decade

Glen Burnie tennis won its first match in at least a decade, 5-4 over Northeast, on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Between cheerleading garnering the first title for the school in 22 years and girls basketball’s first unbeaten regular season and deep playoff run, Glen Burnie athletics is having one of its best years in history.

Now, tennis is joining the fun.

For the first time in at least a decade, the Gophers tennis program won a match — a 5-4 nailbiter over Northeast on Friday. Precise records for the tennis program were not found to see exactly how far back the drought went.

It’s the second losing run broken this week, as Annapolis softball collected its first win since 2017 on Monday.

The truth of this momentous win unfolded miraculously on coach Aavo Tomkov’s scorecard one by one. His No. 1 boys singles, Sam Wade-Dutterer, and No. 2 girls singles, senior Kristin Hall, won. So did his No. 2 girls singles, Ashley Jenkins, as did his mixed doubles, Natalie Mullen and Brian Pena-Quintanilla.

Tomkov’s brain repeated, “Oh my goodness.” Only one more point was needed for the Gophers to pull this off. His No. 1 boys doubles team, Dev Patel and Geo Bernal, went to a third-set tiebreaker, but fell to Northeast.

Then, his No. 2 girls doubles duo, Laiba Saeed and Gabby Garris, took the court.

“They won their first [set], and easily, like 6-0 – and it was like, ‘Wow, it’s going to be this one,’” Tomkov said. “We’re all grinning ear to ear, and going, ‘Alright, let’s not jinx it, let’s not put the pressure on the girls out there.’ One thing I’ve learned over the years as a coach, just let them play their match.”

Saeed and Garris played; and Saeed and Garris won.

“We rushed the court. It was like the NCAA championship and the energy was just electric,” Tomkov said.

Tomkov poured credit upon his hardworking players, but also on his athletic director, Kyle Hines.

“His support for tennis has been fantastic,” Tomkov said. “And I know my fellow coaches speak so highly of him. It really starts from the top and if you’ve got the support of your athletic director, it makes the jobs of the coaches so much easier.”

That support is more than verbal. Unlike some of the other teams in the area with robust legacies, Tomkov predominantly welcomes athletes whose first experience with a racket is with this team. While Tomkov and his two assistant coaches — Matt Bugenhagen, a Glen Burnie alum, and Alex Barnett, a former Annapolis tennis player — guide their players, Tomkov wanted a little more.

He asked Hines for a “Billie Jean King Eye Coach,” a stick-like motor device that trains athletes in the physical mechanics of tennis and retails for around $240 each.

“I even use it when I’m focusing on teaching athletes the importance of the contact with the ball and then using the stationary ball,” Tomkov said, “I’m able to slowly teach the proper, efficient technique, using your legs into core into arms.”

Hines obliged, happily so. The athletic director couldn’t speak more highly of his coach, now in his third year. Before Glen Burnie, Tomkov, who also trains players professionally, took the boys tennis team in McLean, Virginia, from winless to undefeated district champions over 12 years. Though his first season in 2020 ended much too soon, Tomkov arrived and drew out about four dozen kids to the team, Hines said. Compare that to six years before, when Glen Burnie forfeited matches due to lack of numbers.

The program took a stumble in 2021 when only 12 athletes returned. But Tomkov and his staff rebuilt — 48 came out this spring.

Then, they took two points from Broadneck, the most anyone had taken from the Bruins at that point. After that, the Gophers took Southern down to the final match and had similar results with Annapolis.

“He’s making huge strides. These kids are young,” Hines said. “In a couple years, if he keeps building, I don’t see why we can’t rival them.”