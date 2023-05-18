Glen Burnie softball earns first 4A East Region I title since 2019 with 16-1 victory over Old Mill

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glen Burnie’s Kaylee Fischer pitches against Old Mill in the 4A East Region I softball final at Old Mill High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie softball got hot at the right time, just like coach Dave Sauble promised it could.

For a team that entered the postseason with a 6-13 record, a region championship was certainly not promised. But Sauble told his Gophers that if they played up to their potential, they could do it. They had the ability to punch tickets to the state quarterfinals. All they had to do was show up.

Glen Burnie answered its coach’s call. The fourth-seeded Gophers steamrolled third-seeded Old Mill, 16-1, on the Patriots’ grounds, earning their first Class 4A East Region I title since their state championship run in 2019. Every 4A championship since has included a team from this region.

“We accomplished something we’ve been waiting for three, four years,” junior right fielder Alexis Abrams said. “It adds fire to us [now].”

Upperclassmen such as senior catcher Rylee Gardner and Abrams (3-for-5, five RBIs) have spent the gap since that unflinching run working to build the Gophers (8-13) back to the program’s former glory.

The players realized their own problems, and rather than let friction poison them, they held a practice without coaches. There were no adults to rely on, only each other. They held “boot camp” practices, “team talks.” It strengthened the bonds between them.

“To know that no one believed in us from the start, we realized we could do it — if we counted on each other,” Gardner (3-for-4, two RBIs) said.

Glen Burnie pitcher Kaylee Fischer is lifted by teammate Sydney Wiseman (19) as the Gophers celebrate their 16-1 win over Old Mill in the Class 4A East Region I final on Wednesday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Sauble sees shades of the 2019 team in this one.

“You want it? Take it. Simple enough,” the coach said. “Sure, now we’re hitting the hard teams. But I’m looking forward to it.”

For Glen Burnie, the first opening came in the first inning. Leading off second base, Deona Sogbor lured a throw her way, which caromed into the outfield. Empowered by her luck, the Gopher rolled through third base and on home for a 1-0 lead, just before Old Mill secured its third out.

The rest of the damage was done by singles and doubles, half of which might’ve been caught by a flinch of a wrist.

But not all of them.

Gardner’s third-inning rocket buried itself in the deep left field grass, allowing plenty of time for another Gophers run to slide in. Abrams’ line drive clipped the edge of Aguilar’s glove and streaked into the outfield as another run stamped home plate.

At 3-0 is when the chaos truly unfurled for Old Mill. Melissa Cunningham’s out at first plated Gardner. Addison Elkins (2-for-5, four RBIs) singled, making it 5-0.

That four-run mushroom cloud made the Gophers’ defense radioactive. Save for leadoff hitter Reagan McCoy, whose double was immune to the Gophers’ pressure, Patriots batters went down without a run in the bottom third, as they would in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

All of that fed into Glen Burnie’s ego. The Gophers returned to the plate in the fourth with aluminum missiles in their hands. Abrams shipped another two runs in with a towering fly to right. Cunningham’s groundout plated another. Elkins doubled to bring in two more runs, pushing the lead to 9-0.

Glen Burnie’s Kaylee Fischer pitches against Old Mill in the Class 4A East Region I final on Wednesday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

“We cheered to make sure everyone knew we had their back. We had talks between every inning to know we could come back from whatever was happening,” Gardner said. “Even though they had no runs, we knew felt they were close to us. We weren’t going to give up on each other.”

But little did Glen Burnie know that was the last of its offense for a while.

Old Mill knew if it surrendered another run, it would go home in five innings. But the Patriots’ defense fought; led by relief pitcher Danica Lease, Old Mill stranded two Gophers in scoring position. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Hannah Wines battled out of a two-out, two-strike ditch to reach first. In the top of the sixth, third baseman Savanna Parks and first baseman Kayla Musgrove connected for a double play, allowing Lease’s strikeout to end the inning without a scratch and force a seventh. Then, the Patriots’ offense dragged the bottom of the sixth out with its biggest rally of the game.

Lease had quelled the Gophers long enough. In the top of the seventh, Glen Burnie pelted Old Mill with seven runs in 20 minutes. The dust settled at 16-0 as Olivia Bowers, Savannah Tasker, Elkins, Abrams and Gardner padded their stats.

Old Mill finally got its word in, as Lease drove in a run with the bases loaded. But it ended with the Gophers, faces shining in the dimming sunset, screaming, grasping their regional championship plaque, and facing another two days.

“Even if this is as far as we go,” Sauble said, “it’s a big deal: to the school, to them. I couldn’t be prouder.”