Amourie Porter’s miracle effort rallies Glen Burnie girls basketball over Old Mill, 49-39, to first state tournament berth in history

But Glen Burnie’s problems were far from over. Midway through the second, the Gophers hadn’t managed a basket, let alone a lonely free throw. On the other end of the court, Old Mill warmed up its shooting arms: Navaeh Brown and NyAsia Futrell splashing 3-pointers at the head of a 7-0 streak. When the Gophers arrived, it came not only too late, but too little.