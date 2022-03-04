Amourie Porter’s miracle effort rallies Glen Burnie girls basketball over Old Mill, 49-39, to first state tournament berth in history

It had to be a sheer miracle that carried Glen Burnie to an unbelievable rally in the Class 4A East Region I final.
A miracle — or Amourie Porter.
Nearly every go-ahead basket — hers. Nearly every Glen Burnie make in the defining fourth quarter — hers. As she hit her first 3-pointer with 57 seconds to go, time seemed to stop as it arced through the air.
When it landed, the gym split with sound.
With a whopping 20 points in the second half, Porter bent the floor to her will and delivered a comeback victory for the ages over Old Mill, 49-39, for the Gophers’ first region crown in history as well as their first trip to the state tournament. The remaining eight teams will be reseeded following the completion of all Thursday’s games.
The accomplishment tails a growing list of firsts in coach Sam Porter’s first season: first undefeated regular season. First county championship win.
“They’re happy, I’m happy,” said Sam Porter. “I do it for them. I do it for the school.”
The Gophers flipped a seven-point deficit by outscoring Old Mill 22-4 in the fourth, led by Amourie Porter. The junior’s unearthly performance was a stark contrast from a scoreless first half.
At the half, her teammates crowded her with support.
“They kept encouraging me to get up because I needed them to win and they needed this from me to win,” Amourie said.
During that break, her father gathered his players around and asked them simply what they thought they were doing wrong.
“The things they named wasn’t things Old Mill was causing us to do. It was things we were doing to ourselves,” Sam Porter said. “So there’s the problem; let’s fix the problem. And it’s not gonna be on this board. It’s in believing in each other.”
There wasn’t anything particularly special that Glen Burnie tried out of the half to throw Old Mill on its back. Trust flowed through each pass, carving routes in defense that gobbled the ball up before.
It’s that kind of faith in one another that drove the Gophers to history over and over again, and it comes from beyond the team, Sam Porter said. His athletic director, Kyle Hines, repeated all week: “You guys are gonna do this.” Boys coach Mike Rudd contributed advice in the game-plan.
As the Gophers’ comeback hit its climax, the fans chanted “Gopher Nation,” just as they had for the fall state champion cheerleaders, just as they had for the 2019 state finalist softball.
“This is a special team and a special group,” Sam Porter said. “Now, we’re gonna do special things for the school.”
Old Mill definitely game-planned for Glen Burnie’s offense, smothering the Gophers into a shot-clock violation on their first possession and a turnover on their second.
Despite its struggling ball-possession, the Gophers kept close pace with their season rivals. Sophomore Cincear Parker repeatedly collected steals and made difficult baskets through traffic. Through her leadership, Glen Burnie took control and ultimately ended up tied at 10 by quarter’s end.
But Glen Burnie’s problems were far from over. Midway through the second, the Gophers hadn’t managed a basket, let alone a lonely free throw. On the other end of the court, Old Mill warmed up its shooting arms: Navaeh Brown and NyAsia Futrell splashing 3-pointers at the head of a 7-0 streak. When the Gophers arrived, it came not only too late, but too little.
Two makes in a sea of misfires wouldn’t be enough while the Patriots kept rattling off. The Old Mill defense swarmed Glen Burnie. The Gophers were typically lethal in the transition; on Thursday, each fast break was met by a Patriot.
“We weren’t running any plays,” Amourie Porter said. “Second half, we started running plays. We trusted what the coaches were telling us and went out and did it.”
The Patriots wore smiles, joked around with one another as they returned to the court, up 22-14 at halftime.
None could compare to the fierce grin Porter wore when she hit an opening jumper. The scream that ripped out of her seemed to send shockwaves through her teammates. Before long, Old Mill’s comfortable little lead vanished to a point.
“It was just a matter of time,” Sam Porter said.
Amani “Baby Shaq” Watts (15 points) kept Old Mill afloat, predominantly from the stripe in the second and third quarters. The Gophers’ luster diminished a bit at the end of the quarter, as Old Mill junior Amaya Douglas cut through them for a buzzer-beater, 33-27. T
Technical difficulties with the scoreboard caused both teams to wait around seven minutes. It gave them plenty of time to think.
“As soon as the clock went out, I went over to my team, brought them in and said, ‘This is our game. We got to work together to stay focused,’” Amourie said.
When she flicked in the go-ahead basket, the cries of joy she and her teammates let out were lost in the roar of her crowd. When Old Mill tied things at 37, Parker took her teammate’s lead and converted her rebound to recapture control.
But from then on out, it was all Amourie Porter, from foul line to perimeter. Soon after, when she cut down a piece of the net alongside her teammates and coach, chants of “MVP” showered her from the stands.
“It’s surreal. It’s just amazing,” she said. “I don’t know how to explain it — it’s just, a lot.”