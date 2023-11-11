Old Mill football takes advantage of mistakes from short-handed Glen Burnie in 27-6 playoff win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Old Mill's Maximus Jones runs the ball during the first half of the second round of the 4A high school football playoffs against Glen Burnie, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Millersville. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Old Mill’s Max Jones saw Glen Burnie quarterback Romeo Edmonds on the sidelines with an injury and the Patriots running back didn’t feel emboldened by the good luck.

That’s not how he wanted it.

“Personally, I like to see a team at its best,” Jones said. “Seeing my old youth teammate down? Kind of hurt my heart.”

The previous Old Mill-Glen Burnie battle made a strong case for the best football game played in Anne Arundel County this fall, a one-point game decided on a final rallying Patriots touchdown drive.

But it became clear how much of a catalyst Edmonds was for his team long before Old Mill cemented its 27-6 win over the Gophers in the 4A East regional second round Friday. After Glen Burnie kept pace early, its makeshift offense ran out of tricks and steam, while Old Mill remained as consistent as ever.

“It’s just our senior leadership,” Old Mill coach Mike Pfisterer said. “Tough times make tough people, and this year, it’s paid off. They want to lift, they want to watch film. The senior leaders are taking this and running with it.”

That, too, should’ve been the driving factor for Glen Burnie on Friday night. But adversity struck the Gophers at the wrong time and coach Alec Lemon struggled to convince his players to buy-in without Edmonds.

“You can’t mimic a player like that,” Lemon said.

Even without Edmonds on offense, the Patriots were not so prepared for Glen Burnie’s defense. On first few drives, the Patriots offense smacked a cement wall of defenders each time.

Glen Burnie looked to get a break when it recovered a bad snap and took off the other way. But the runner couldn’t hold the ball and it went back into Patriots hands.

The defense held, but it couldn’t overcome another turnover. Old Mill’s Torrian Jones recoverd a fumble and took it 35 yards for a touchdown.

“That was the one thing, we wanted to keep the ball,” Lemon said. “And if you’re fumbling, you’re not getting the ball. We wanted to take the take and keep our defense away from the field. We got that one time.”

Old Mill's Torrian Jones, left, runs the ball and high-fives Darrin Briggs as he scores a touchdown on a recovered fumble during the first half of Friday's second-round playoff game against Glen Burnie. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie senior Tim Shadare knew the odds. But the running back-kicker and now quarterback hybrid donned his new cap without complaint.

The senior, who finished 13-for-21 for 140 yards, met receiver Bradeon Buchanan for 20 yards, then again for 18 to move into the red zone. Jonathan Bediako ended up taking it in from 2 yards out to tie the game at 6. Things were looking up for Glen Burnie.

To this point, the Patriots still were finding little fortune against the Gophers defense.

“O-line just had to push,” Jones said. “Just had to run it down and pull out a nice one.”

So, in response, Torrian Jones thought he scored a touchdown. The talented running back thought he passed the goal line and dropped the ball — but he dropped it at the 1.

Fortuantely for the Patriots, they recovered the ball and Max Jones (24 carries for 100 yards) took it in from there. The shifty back zig-zagged twice, once for a touchdown and once for a 2-point conversion to deliver the Patriots a 14-6 lead.

But Torrian wanted his touchdown back and got it defensively, again. He picked up a fumbled snap and ran it into the end zone.

Old Mill's Max Jones runs the ball during the first half against Glen Burnie. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

On Glen Burnie’s final drive before half, penalty flags littered like confetti on a parade the Gophers did not want to attend, forcing Shadare and his side back and back and back. With 10 seconds left, the senior looked to navigate his receivers as far down the field as he could throw — just as Patriots defenders slammed into him.

The spark Glen Burnie showed in its touchdown drive snuffed to smoke. The Gophers never came within scoring distance again. Jones, however, did, clearing his final touchdown from 4 yards out in the third quarter. There would be no need for another.

“We had to form an offense that worked for a little bit. But they had bigger guys,” Lemon said. “It doesn’t help when you make a lot of turnovers.”

The Patriots team that ventured past Glen Burnie into the state quarterfinals last fall had bathed in fire to get there. A year after getting past Glen Burnie only to fall it the state quarterfinals, Old Mill — the No. 1 team in Anne Arundel County — is poised for a deeper run.

“Our kids knew we needed to be top four. We needed to get another home game. We needed to get a better draw,” Pfisterer said. “And our final stretch — Broadneck, Arundel, Glen Burnie — we were battle-tested. Even when we started, with Concordia Prep, they’re a juggernaut. We’ve been tested every week.”

Already, the 4A landscape has been shaken up. An ineligible player booted C.H. Flowers from the postseason earlier Friday and Quince Orchard dropped its game to Northwest on Friday. Two perennial powers gone in a matter of hours.

“Me? I like playing the best of the best. It does feel good, but I like the competition. I don’t like to think something’s given to me,” Max Jones said. “I like to earn it.”

Old Mill is set to host Roosevelt in the quarterfinals. The Patriots wouldn’t see Broadneck again until a potential state final. But for Jones, every opponent shares the same quality: they’re not Old Mill.

“No matter who, we win at all costs,” the senior running back said. “Gotta win at all costs.”