North County boys lacrosse dominates rival Glen Burnie

With North County leading Glen Burnie 1-0 after one quarter in Tuesday’s rivalry game, Knights head coach Dennis Sullivan had a simple message for his team: Feed the crease and be more aggressive.
His team was happy to oblige as the home team scored eight goals in the second quarter and kept piling on in a 16-2 victory over the Gophers in Glen Burnie.
“In the second quarter we started feeding the crease a lot better then we did in the first quarter,” Sullivan said. “Once that started opening up and we started seeing the men in the crease, it became a lot easier to score. It was really feeding the crease and being more aggressive on ground balls. Had we been more aggressive on ground balls, it probably would have opened up a lot sooner.”
The Knights (2-2) threatened inside the first minute of the contest but Glen Burnie goalkeeper Brandon Loyko made a big save from close range. Loyko made four saves early to keep the Gophers in the game and finished with 11 for the game.
“Our goaltender started playing goalie on March 1st,” Glen Burnie coach Ricky Deitchman said. “He’s progressively gotten better every single day and I think today was his best game. It’s a shame we couldn’t produce for him on the back end, on the other side, but hands down this was his best game in the cage and directing the defense.”
Caelen Young broke the ice five minutes into the contest when he ripped one to give the Knights the early advantage.
The Gophers (1-3) had several good opportunities to even the score in the opening frame but were unable to thanks to a tightly packed and extra physical North County defense.
Young got involved in the Knights second goal as well, wrapping behind the net to feed a wide open Joshua Martel for an easy goal just 48 seconds into the second quarter. Martel finished with a game-high five goals while Young had a pair of goals and two assists.
Martel kept it going to make it 3-0 after taking a pass from Connor Lyons, who scooped a ground ball in the midfield and dashed into open space before feeding Martel.
The Knights passing game kept rolling as Austin Bischoff fended off a defender to score up close after a nice passing sequence from Young and Bryce Petersen to make it 4-0. Bischoff finished with three goals and an assist.
A third and fourth goal of the half from Martel, a second from Young and Bischoff and a goal from Nicholals Mahoney made it 9-0 at the half. The shut out remained intact at the half thanks to a point blank save from JJ Harlow, his fourth of the half. He finished with eight saves.
The second half started just like the second quarter when Mitchell Bennett got his first of the game just 71 seconds into the third quarter and Martel added his fourth just 40 seconds later.
Mahoney’s second of the game made it 12-0 with 8:48 to go in the third and Martel added his fifth of the game with six seconds left in the period to make it 13-0. Martel’s goal came on Julian Burgess’ fourth assist of the game.
Burgess got his reward for all that passing when he scored his first of the game with just under seven minutes to go.
Latest High School sports
The Gophers got on the board early in the fourth on a goal from Caleb Smith that was assisted by Travis Peach. Smith would later score again on an assist from Peach for both Gopher goals before Aidan Young scored and Bischoff added his third of the game to make the final score 16-2.