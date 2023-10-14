Romeo Edmonds, Glen Burnie football puts on offensive light show in 27-7 win over Meade

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glen Burnie’s Hebrew Norfleet is tripped up by Meade’s Desmond Williams after getting some yards on a run in the second quarter. The visiting Glen Burnie Gophers play the Meade Mustangs in high school football. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The debate of which team — Annapolis, Meade or Glen Burnie — was closest to cracking into the top level of Anne Arundel County football was answered by Romeo Edmonds’ third bomb.

Edmonds would credit his offensive line, then his receivers before he’d ever rest praise on himself. But the reality was a mix of all three, plus more. Finally, the Glen Burnie boys who chose to stay home and play for their hometown team were seeing their efforts pay out in dramatic fashion — a dominating 27-7 victory at Meade. All Glen Burnie’s points came after Meade put the initial score on the board and all by Edmonds’ hand.

The senior quarterback rushed in two short touchdowns and tossed another two that combined for 120 yards, to put Glen Burnie at 5-2 before its biggest test of the fall: Old Mill next Friday.

Gophers coach Alec Lemon, who started this build three-and-a-half years ago, believes his team can win it, too.

“They know what it takes to get there. They’re hungry,” the former NFL player said. “They saw glimpses of it last year and they want to get over that hump. I’m proud of everything they’re doing because they love each other, they’re fighting for each other, and they know if they stick together and believe, we can honestly play with anybody.”

To the Gophers, beating Old Mill is the ultimate sign that Glen Burnie football has truly arrived. But Edmonds grinned wide knowing that this win — beating Meade, which had been matching Glen Burnie win for win, on a similar path to raising its profile, with a quarterback and receiver leading the county public schools in yards — meant something big, too.

“We built it. We were 3-7 a couple years ago, and now we’re 5-2,” Edmonds said. “We’ve been waiting on the [Old Mill] game all season, but I’m gonna enjoy this one tonight.”

Brian Jamison led Anne Arundel public schools with more than 1,200 passing yards going into Week 7, yet caution around an injury turned the ball to Alijah Johnson for the first few drives. While the new starter certainly matched Meade’s knack for big plays — a 14-yard high-speed cut by running back Kameryn Henry to secure Meade’s first touchdown in the first quarter — most other drives withered on failed fourth down attempts or punts. It was worth noting, too, that the touchdown drive only materialized thanks to cornerback Isaiah Hall’s interception return to the 21 that a flag moved to the 14.

Granted, Edmonds and his crew weren’t stretching too far down the field, either. At least, not until they had Meade’s score to spur them.

On the first offensive play after Henry’s touchdown, Edmonds cracked a 57-yard pass to Kayden Takser. Edmonds thanked his receiver’s work by running in the rest and knotting the game at 7 after one quarter.

“He’s been showing glimpses every week and it’s nice to see it against a good team like this,” Lemon said.

Glen Burnie quarterback Romeo Edmonds scrambles away from pressure from Meade defenders in the first quarter of Friday's game. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Mustangs cycled Jamison back in in the second quarter. But it wouldn’t be Jamison to hit the next game-changing rocket.

On third-and-8, Edmonds flushed free of the pocket and treaded on the left side while his receiver, Donte Todd, cruised through a field so wide and open it could’ve been Kansas on his way to the go-ahead touchdown.

“It’s the chemistry. We do this every day in practice. We work on this a lot,” Edmonds said. “It showed tonight.”

Meade nearly drew even right before the half. From the 9, Jamison hit Tyrique Jones in the end zone, but Jones stumbled, the ball rattling in his arms. The senior hit the ground. And the official’s arms waved — incomplete.

On fourth down interception sent Glen Burnie into the break up 14-7 — a lead the Gophers only intended to grow.

Glen Burnie’s Tim Shadare gains yards on a run in the first quarter. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

“We just told everybody, ‘Don’t be happy. Don’t be satisfied,’” Edmonds said. “We’re up now, but job’s not finished.”

A long drive. One big Romeo Edmonds bomb. More Glen Burnie points. Freshman Caden Lingo’s interception near a pylon was all that stopped the Gophers from a fifth touchdown.

But through the second half, Jamison and his offense seemed to sap energy with every fruitless drive against a pressuring Glen Burnie defense. Even the spark — a catapulting pass that brought Meade to the Gophers’ 15 — suffered slowly by two offensive penalties and an incomplete pass.

“They’ve been showing up, making big plays and attacking hard,” Lemon said. “The biggest thing is bringing that physicality to everybody, not taking it from anybody, and when we play, fly around, have fun and play for each other.”