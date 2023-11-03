Three Anne Arundel County football teams are trying to break into county’s elite behind good coaching, players buying in

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glen Burnie quarterback Romeo Edmonds scrambles in the first quarter of a game against Meade on Oct. 13. The Gophers and Mustangs, along with Annapolis, are teams looking to break into the Anne Arundel upper echelon, which teams outside of traditional powers Broadneck, Arundel and Old Mill haven't consistently been able to do. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Breaking into the Anne Arundel football oligarchy — joining programs like Arundel Broadneck and Old Mill, and staying has — has proven difficult.

Since Old Mill’s state title in 2013, there are few teams that have shown consistent growth from season to season. Certain programs, such as Meade and South River in 2019, step into the limelight, win big games, and then vanish from any significant rung in the standings a year later.

No teams that play a predominantly in-county schedule have demonstrated the sustained success that Arundel, Broadneck and Old Mill have.

That’s why performances against those three times is such a good litmus test for threeprograms working hard to break through the ceiling: Glen Burnie, Meade and Annapolis. Their rise starts with committed and talented coaches who choose to stick with the process.

“It took having the right people in place to steer those programs in the right direction,” Broadneck coach Rob Harris said. “They’re on the doorstep of beating one of us. It’s just a matter of when.”

Glen Burnie (6-3)

Alec Lemon arrived as Glen Burnie coach in April 2020. The Gophers went through five head coaches in 20 years with only one winning season in between (2001) and never hosting a playoff game.They were the team other programs used for practice.

The good players knew that. That’s why they left for Archbishop Spalding or St. Mary’s.

Lemon thought he could clear out all those cobwebs in a few months.

“I got my staff and said, ‘Everyone’s telling us it’s going to take some time.’ But with my ego and confidence, I thought we were gonna win right away,” Lemon said. “I wanted a winning record and playoff runs and all that. And it didn’t happen.”

Glen Burnie football is on the rise. (Paul W. Gillespie, Katherine Fominykh/Capital Gazette)

The Gophers actually pieced together three wins in the four-game spring “season” in 2021. But come autumn, they dropped back to 2-7. Still, the players recommitted to summer workouts, to weight rooms, to 7-on-7s. Because Lemon, an Arundel standout wide receiver whose electric Syracuse career earned him a stint in the NFL, and his staff asked them to trust them.

Coaching jobs opened around the state and Lemon didn’t pack up. Quarterback Romeo Edmonds and offensive lineman Kyle Purkey had the choice to leave, too, as both were courted by private schools. Yet Edmonds, who’s fifth in the county with 1,269 passing yards this fall, has multiple colleges to choose from. And his coach expects more incoming.

“I put my trust in Lemon. I put the staff here to get me where I needed to be,” Purkey said. “I have a better chance here than anywhere else.”

In 2022, while Broadneck, Arundel, Old Mill and even South River thrashed Glen Burnie, the Gophers earned their first winning season in 21 years and won their first home playoff game ever, before losing to Old Mill, 32-0, in the second round.

The rising seniors looked around to realize that everyone who had “the old Glen Burnie mindset,” as Purkey called it, was gone.

One play — an attempted two-point conversion instead of going for a PAT, and overtime — separated the Gophers from beating Arundel this year Week 1. Three big wins were followed by a single-score loss to Broadneck, too From running backs like Hebrew Norfleet (third in county with 1,114 yards) to receivers like Danny Outen (fourth, 542 yards) to a stingy offensive line to a slew of defensive players amassing 40 tackles or more, the Gophers’ balanced assortment of threats has proven difficult for opponents to manage.

“Lemon’s doing what we thought he would. Glen Burnie’s always been a hidden gem,” Harris said. “They’ve always had the players Old Mill had. They needed someone to get them in the right direction.”

Then came Week 8 and Old Mill. Confidence, and a late touchdown by Edmonds, nearly gave Glen Burnie that milestone accomplishment. But it was not to be.

“I just watch the film and see where we went wrong. With those games [Arundel, too] we’re nine points away from 9-0,” Edmonds said. “Three mistakes in each game. It’s the little stuff. We haven’t reached the goals yet.

“That’s why we still have potential.”

There’s a way of looking at it where this is the end for Glen Burnie’s short campaign for supremacy, and once the players who made it good graduate, they’ll fade into obscurity again. But the manner in which his team both won and lost those big games are exactly why Lemon believes Glen Burnie is just getting started.

“Last year, kids were buying in and starting to see success. This year, it’s elevated because they’re starting to believe we do belong in the county,” Lemon said.

The junior varsity team (7-1) also plays for a county title on Monday.

Meade football is on the rise. (Katherine Fominykh)

Meade (5-4)

Meade coach Tanardo Sharps understands how a county powerhouse is run after serving two seasons as an assistant with Old Mill. He also knows players at schools like Meade were always seen as little brothers to the Wildcats, Bruins and Patriots.

Last Friday, Old Mill, the top team in Anne Arundel, nearly went to overtime with the Mustangs when a last-second touchdown brought the game to 28-27. Only blocking a kick preserved that unknown for the Patriots.

“When you go into a game like Old Mill, and everyone thinks they’re putting 30 or 40 on — and you just come up by one point? Them being No. 1 and us being No. 5?” senior running back Zahire Mike said. “We showed we can compete with the best of the best.”

Sharps doesn’t see why his team can’t be the one to win the region now. That’s the mindset he and his staff press into their players’ heads constantly: they don’t hope for upsets. They expect.

“We don’t care about your history,” Sharps said. “You’re not going to roll over us. We want to put a state championship in the trophy case. We know it’s a process, but our vision is big.”

While former Glen Burnie teams became accustomed to disappointment, the Mustangs suffered a dramatic fall from grace after a 7-3 2019 season. By 2021, Meade struggled so deeply with its numbers that it forfeited a game and flirted with ending its season.

Wideout Tyrique Jones turned down private schools to stay with Meade because he felt he’d fare better in the classroom. But through 2020 and 2021, he felt his love of football die. Only when he heard Sharps, an assistant coach at Meade in 2018 and 2019, was returning did Jones choose to give it another year. Now, despite losing a week and a half to injury, Jones has ruled Anne Arundel’s receiving category all season, with 702 yards.

“We have coaches that love the game and want to coach us. We want to listen to them,” Jones said. “Learn from them.”

Jones also remembers a time when his teammates struggled with academic eligibility. Sharps implements study hall for an hour before practice, and grades, Jones said, have gone up.

“They need you to set those parameters of here’s the standard, here’s what’s not tolerable,” Sharps said. “It gives you that respect: they know what they have to do. It’s a good thing.”

Mike left Meade for Annapolis Area Christian School in 2020, but this fall, the senior running back returned home because of Sharps: an Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame running back who led Temple in rushing for three seasons.

To Mike, studying under Sharps meant better looks from colleges and better training — not something you typically hear from the private-to-public transition. But he was right.

Now, This year’s Mike has run for 731 yards but only on 98 carries. The rush is balanced by quarterback Brian Jamison, who has 1,500 yards passing despite missing a week injured.

So, what happens when these seniors leave? Some starters remain, but the next men up are just as ready.

“I honestly believe next year will be better than this year. Just because they have another year under us,” Sharps said. “They’re looking forward to coming up and being part of varsity.”

The hope is that if players see they can move on at their home school, they won’t need private schools. But Sharps’ plan transcends hope.

“It’s about building impact in the community where we don’t compete with anybody,” Sharps said. “Your kids grow up and want to be here.”

For Jones and Mike, kids who, like Sharps, grew up in the Meade area, they say all they want is to make the community better. For that to be their legacy.

Annapolis football is on the brink of improvement. (Katherine Fominykh)

Annapolis (4-5)

At the start of the season, junior running back Tyler Womack heard pessimistic chirps from his classmates.

“Okay. Let’s prove everybody wrong,” Womack said. “Let’s make Annapolis what it’s been.”

Within a few weeks, he saw those same kids in the bleachers, enveloped by a ton of others.

“We’re welcoming home games where the student section is full on our side of the stadium,” Panthers coach Dewayne Hunt said. “To me, that says a lot about the kids and what they’ve accomplished and our community and school supporting them.”

The Panthers lost three straight games to end the regular season — Broadneck, Arundel and Meade. Annapolis opened its slate with a loss to Old Mill. But, despite the 34-12 final, the Panthers players didn’t feel so down.

“It showed promise. At halftime, we were only down 20-12. Last year, I don’t even want to talk about those scores,” junior quarterback Darrian Carter said. “After that, we got to work.”

Annapolis is used to being the underdogs but approach each game with high energy. It was a concerted effort to wipe out the attitude that sent them to 2-8 in 2022, Womack said.

“It was a reality check. We had the skill. It was just putting in the work,” Womack said.

Even as construction nixed indoor summer workouts from the equation, Panthers came in early in the morning to train on equipment outdoors. Stumbling through dawn to work out in sweltering humidity emboldened a hunger in the Panthers’ chests. They wanted to win more than they ever had before.

Carrying a fully healthy running back in Womack helps; the junior, who missed last season, has led the county with 1,465 yards. Quarterback Darrian Carter smooths out the offense with 956 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. Both sides of the ball are balanced; sophomore cornerback Calvin Smith leads the county with six interceptions.

“This is a standard and a culture for the long run. When Tyler and Darrian graduate, we have kids ready behind them,” Hunt said. “The way I envision it, this is what the standard of the program will be like. But it takes a lot of hard work, and it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Annapolis carried three seniors last season. As the Panthers grow up, Carter sees how experience plays a massive role in this year’s uptick. Instead of suffering a 31-7 loss to Severna Park as they did last year, Annapolis grinded out a 42-30 win. Instead of falling to South River because they couldn’t score, the Panthers amassed 28 points.

“And,” Hunt said, “most people wouldn’t have thought we went down to the last drive with Broadneck.”

Like with Glen Burnie and Meade, Harris respected the fight Annapolis displayed against his Bruins. The Panthers’ three forced turnovers against the Bruins kept them in it. Harris praised the work Hunt has done repeatedly.

But. Almost beat isn’t beat. Until that day: “They’re not us until they’ve beat us.”