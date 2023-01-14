Amourie Porter scores 1,000th career point as Glen Burnie girls basketball stays unbeaten with 48-26 win over Crofton

Amourie Porter tried as hard as she could not to have a moment.

There was no ball to move, no shot to take, no turnover to cause, and yet, when officials stopped the game to celebrate her 1,000th career point, she worked to maintain her expression of fire and stone.

But when her family placed a poster in her hand mid-court and her teammates rushed to celebrate her, Porter couldn’t help it. The tears came.

“I was trying to keep it in. I just wanted to stay locked into the game because we didn’t come out very well,” Porter said. “I didn’t want it to be a distraction. We had to get it going.”

Porter and her Gophers inked their 10th win of their unbeaten season over Crofton, 48-26, on Friday.

Glen Burnie's Amourie Porter gets emotional while being honored during a pause in the game against Crofton after Porter scored her 1,000th career point Friday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Porter netted her milestone in the most characteristic way she could. With Crofton (7-4) rallying in the fourth quarter, Porter put away a quick two on a rebound before forcing a Crofton turnover. Porter popped another layup and drew the foul. As the free throw left her fingers, so did her 1,000th point.

“That’s who she is. She loves the challenge,” Gophers coach Sam Porter said.

She reached this mark despite losing her entire sophomore season and working back from a knee injury suffered over the summer. Porter also learned on Thursday that she had been named a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee, the only Maryland public school player to make the list.

“Hard work always pays off. It may not pay off in that moment, but your work speaks for itself,” she said.

Sam Porter has been involved in his daughter’s career, but not until a little more than two years ago did he realize how truly involved he would be. He knew his “baby girl” would easily score 1,000 points in high school. But to be on the sidelines coaching when it happened? No. Not until the job opened in 2020.

“It’s a proud moment for me. It’s a proud moment for our family. But most importantly, we thank God for putting us in this position,” Sam Porter said. “For us to be right here, it’s major.”

Amourie Porter is truthfully glad it happened where it did. Jonathan Mason coached the Gophers her freshman season before leaving for the new Crofton job. To hit her milestone with both her father-coach and former coach together meant something.

“It’s kind of like a little family reunion,” she said, grinning.

Glen Burnie’s Amourie Porter drives to the basket during Friday's game at Crofton. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Amourie knew the first quarter was hers, but not because of some personal milestone, but because her teammates clearly needed her. She exploded from the jump, garnering 12 of Glen Burnie’s first 14 points to lead the Cardinals 14-6 at the buzzer.

She pulled back in the second, leaving the floor with a few minutes left in the quarter while the Gophers got to work. The visitors smothered Crofton. Other than a 3-pointer from Yasemin Tokay and baskets each from Vanessa Carmichael and Cora Shafer, the Cardinals’ offensive strikes were as scarce as water in the desert as they trailed 24-15 at the half.

With just 14 points at halftime, there was still more for Porter to do to hit her milestone. But she wasn’t worried about it.

“I knew it was there, but I didn’t let it take my game. I was more focused on trying to get the energy back,” the senior said. “And any given day we could lose.”

She told herself, “If I get 1,000, I get it; if I don’t, I don’t,” and put everything she could into reigniting her teammates’ spirits. The Cardinals shut down Porter and the rest of the Gophers, limiting Glen Burnie to eight points in the third — and Porter to zero.

Glen Burnie isn’t just Amourie Porter, though; far from it, as seniors Lania Nick and Layla Washington proved as they buoyed the Gophers through the third quarter, boosted by the high-energy freshmen around them.

“But we had a little moment there,” Sam Porter said, speaking of Amourie, “and I’m glad we did. It’s a learning moment for her as well as the team to know when our leader is having one of those games, it’s your job now.”

Glen Burnie's Layla Washington shoots against Crofton's Cora Shafer during Friday's game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Trailing 32-20 at the end of the third, Shafer and the Cardinals continued to chip away. The lanky guard scored four at the start of the fourth, closing the gap to just 10 points.

Porter snapped to attention.

“I honestly didn’t know what the score was,” Porter said, “I just knew they scored. And it was time to go. No more suspense: let’s just close it.”

After her 1,000th slammed the door on Crofton’s run, Porter scored again. So did Nick from the foul line, and freshman Starr Munford from beyond the arc.

Undefeated means less to the Gophers this year than what the wins do to improve the team. Glen Burnie was undefeated last year, until a loss to Western changed that in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Gophers wouldn’t schedule Mercy for next weekend or St. Frances Academy for next month if they just wanted to stay perfect.

“Level up,” Sam Porter says of this winter’s motto thi.

Next, they have another top team in the county in South River, a potential future opponent for the county championship and playoffs.

“I’m glad where the team is at right now. I tell them, ‘We’re still the predators, not the prey,’” Sam Porter said. “When teams come at us, let them know what they’re coming at.”