‘It can happen at Glen Burnie': Gophers cheerleading captures first state crown for school in 22 years

While waiting for announcers to call the order at the cheerleading state finals Saturday, all Glen Burnie coach Jami McCoy could think about was how she could console her athletes if they lost.
After all, no Gopher cheerleader had ever won a state crown. Glen Burnie performed in the middle of the order Saturday and exited the Harford Community College floor before it could see what the latter half of contestants did.
The uncertainty of it dug deeper than cheerleading. No Glen Burnie student alive knows what winning a state title feels like, nor any that attended Glen Burnie High this side of the century. None have seen a banner hoisted in 22 years.
Until Saturday.
“Now we have the title, and we can say we have the first one,” McCoy said. “It makes it sound even crazier.”
Before the Gophers claimed their first Class 4A state cheerleading crown in history with a score of 123.8 on Saturday, the last Glen Burnie team to earn that most-coveted achievement did so in 1999 – the baseball team.
“I can’t even put into words how good it feels,” McCoy said. “I think it’s going to open up a lot of kids’ minds about sports at Glen Burnie because we have been on the rise the last couple years.
“They’ll finally be able to see hard work and consistency does pay off.”
After winning the program’s first Class 4A Region title Nov. 6, the Gophers carried the perfect emotional brew of confidence and excitement into their state performance. McCoy gathered her Gophers in a huddle beforehand and told them she was proud of them regardless of the outcome.
“We were just happy. They had the feeling of no matter what happens, you weren’t over [regionals] yet,” McCoy said. “You could tell their confidence level on the mat was really different.”
Glen Burnie, which prides itself on its tumbling most of all, put on the same set as it did in the regionals — the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach, but with improvement. Whatever timing issues or tiny mistakes that slipped through a week ago were polished over to a shine.
“They all did everything perfectly,” McCoy said.
McCoy began coaching the cheerleading team 12 years ago, a full decade after the school hoisted that baseball banner. Glen Burnie athletic director Kyle Hines stepped into his role in 2016.
They’ve seen Gophers teams come close. The softball team, for instance, suffered heartbreak in both the 2013 and 2019 state finals — the latter of which came down to a single run and single out.
To watch the cheerleaders celebrate the moment the announcers declared Glen Burnie the champion, Hines said, was the best feeling on Earth.
“It’s no more that we can, or we will. We did,” Hines said. “We finally did it and it’s been achieved, and now, enjoy this but keep wanting more. Keep going. Hopefully other sports can see it can happen at Glen Burnie. It happened at Glen Burnie.”
Even before cheerleading reached the pinnacle this past weekend, Hines could see the planets beginning to align for the Gophers.
The girls soccer team made it to the Class 4A East Region I finals, where it fell by only one goal. Boys soccer won its first postseason game in nearly 10 years. Field hockey improved to four wins this fall. Junior varsity football went 6-2-1.
It’s not an accident: Hines can see his community coming together, coaches getting along.
“We’re finally starting to see the turn,” he said.
It’s no secret that Glen Burnie High regularly bleeds athletic talent to surrounding private schools. This cheerleading crown could be the first brick in the wall preventing that, or at least more of it.
It’s already sparked interest in the Gophers cheerleading team. Though she returns every single cheerleader, McCoy said 25 more students signed up for tryouts on Monday than in the fall.
But that’s not the only rise Hines heralds. Out of 23 athletic programs at the school, 21 now maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher. Every single program completes a community service project during its season.
“If you want to be here, we want you here,” Hines said. “We want you to give all you have to this community. It’s just exciting.”