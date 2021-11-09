Glen Burnie cheerleading builds from bottom to secure first region title

Glen Burnie cheerleaders waited in a circle with bated breath at the Class 4A East regional championships on Nov. 6. The moment the program had been waiting for was at hand, they just didn’t know it yet.
Cheerleading champions in Anne Arundel County have been as predictable as fall’s transition to winter in the last decade. Chesapeake’s name is called, or Arundel’s, in that coveted first-place spot. Never Glen Burnie.
Never, until Saturday.
With a score of 121.9, the Gophers captured their first region title at Harford Community College. Chill-inducing screams erupted from the crowd and on the floor as Glen Burnie leapt to their feet, literally jumping for joy, as the scores were announced.
“It gets a little bit emotional. We worked so hard to make it,” senior Lynnae Quarles said.
When Jami McCoy arrived to coach Glen Burnie cheerleading 12 years ago, she found a program without a feeder system that could pipe ready-made cheerleaders into the team like other winning programs in the county have. The program McCoy came to had no identity, so she took athletes that had never cheered before and simply taught them how.
To this day, Glen Burnie still doesn’t have a feeder system. McCoy and her beloved longtime assistant Amanda Holland are bakers with nothing but raw ingredients before them.
Through that annual labor, starting from the bottom became the Gophers’ identity.
“Over the years it just builds up and up, and of course, winning is not always the ultimate goal,” McCoy said, “but it’s always wanted, craved. The kids that come are more hungry every year.”
In February 2020, the Gophers put the Maryland cheerleading community on notice. Chesapeake performed flying stunts and pyramids that garnered the Cougars a 14th state title. As much as the Cougars did not take the victory for granted, it was to be expected: Chesapeake swept the regional and county championships, too.
But Glen Burnie’s name was called just before the Cougars, securing silver. It was a good feeling, but not as good as this year’s regional win.
“We’ve got runner up and states two times now,” McCoy said. “It’s nice not to be the runner up for once.”
To reach the top, McCoy said she and her staff have had to be willing to deliver a crash course in cheerleading in a short amount of time. The only tools needed are creativity from the coaches and a willingness to learn from the athletes.
“These kids show up and they’re 100% down to do whatever it takes to get them there. And they put in the work; it’s nonstop,” McCoy said. “When we started this season, we did not have the talent we ended up with. Kids showing up every day and working hard is what got us there.”
That isn’t to say every single Gopher had never touched cheerleading before joining McCoy’s program — but it’s the grand majority. Even the best on today’s team began as freshmen.
Junior Ashley Calderone came to cheerleading when she hit a dead end in her passion for gymnastics. It seemed a natural next step, and in some ways, it was. In others, there were growing pains.
“It was a lot harder than I expected it to be,” she said. “But everyone supported me through it.”
Glen Burnie’s Monday through Saturday practices are thick with full outs — all skills, sections, facials and transitions as if it was competition day — until they’re made perfect. Once that goal is achieved, some of the Gophers switch to tumbling until that’s perfect.
“I feel like we all have the dedication that we all want to hit it during competition,” Quarles said, “so we’re going to give it our all.”
That’s precisely what Glen Burnie did at regionals. It’s not that the Gophers featured any stunt more terrifying than its competitors. It came down to the solid hit at the right time.
“All the other teams are vert good. A lot of talent — just had minor mistakes,” McCoy said. “It all comes down to who brings it that day.”
Of Glen Burnie’s skill-work, its tumbling is its most prized accomplishment. At regionals, the Gophers’ tumblers rippled into back handspring layout, a move that resembles something you’d see American gymnasts pull off on the Olympic stage. It’s the centerpiece of Glen Burnie’s routine.
Not just any cheerleader could pull them off to perfection, and yet McCoy said 75% of her team can do them.
“That’s the big accomplishment as a whole,” the coach said.
The Gophers are happy with their handiwork and won’t change anything for the state competition on Saturday at Harford Community College. Nerves rattled them before regionals, especially the freshmen and sophomores that had never experienced competing at this level before. Having done so now has hopefully burned those fears away.
“We’re just thinking about winning,” Quarles said.
Doing so would send a statement rippling across Anne Arundel.
“That we are better than what they might think we are,” Calderone said. “That they might be underestimating what we are.”
If Glen Burnie does pull off the biggest prize of all this Saturday, it could be revolutionary for the program. Very soon, readymade cheerleaders might want to compete for the best team in the county.
But McCoy’s not sure that’s what she wants. That’s not what Glen Burnie cheerleading is.
“I love to see these kids come in and just surprise themselves with how much they can actually do,” McCoy said.