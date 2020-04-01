Key School’s Fiona Schere poured her heart into swimming to earn Capital Gazette girls Swimmer of Year nod

Key sophomore Fiona Schere actually hated swimming.
She wasn’t good at it; that’s why she disliked it so much. She was, important to note, also 3 years old.
It’s difficult to believe now. After all, someone who didn’t love swimming wouldn’t rise before dawn every morning to drive an hour to practice at North Baltimore Aquatic Club, only to turn around and do it again in the afternoon. Someone who didn’t love swimming wouldn’t balance club training and meets with those of her high school team.
But she did, for a while, until Schere earned her first state cut at age 7. A light switched on in her heart.
“That’s when it clicked that this was something I’m good at,” she said, “and that it’s something I can get better at.”
Schere’s love for the sport was on full display as she cracked open the league record book with an All-American Automatic time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.18) and All-American Consideration mark in the 100-yard freestyle (50.37) at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A and B Conference Swim Championships on Feb. 6.
Both times, too, were IAAM records.
On top of those achievements this winter, which earned Schere the title of Capital Gazette girls Swimmer of the Year, she is still hunting down an Olympic Trial cut in the 50 free, a prize she now has more time to reach now that the Tokyo Games have been postponed to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Schere is five-tenths of a second off the mark.
She knows she can do it, having dropped five-tenths of a second on her time last year. Pursuing that goal is emblematic of the perpetually-lit torch inside of Schere’s competitive spirit. Nothing she’s accomplished can ever be the best she can do.
That joy Schere felt when she’d achieved her state cut at 7 didn’t satiate her. Schere looked around at the other swimmers in her group, swimmers her age and older, at Annapolis Swim Club and decided she’d become better than them all.
By eighth grade, Schere had worked her way up to the highest group at Annapolis Swim Club.
She set her sights north, and joined NBAC.
Schere’s exhausting schedule of NBAC’s double practices could break her, as it could any athlete. When Key School coach John Villareal began to detail it his sons, both former swimmers, stopped him: “Nope,” they said, “I’m tired already.”
Even Schere some mornings wakes to the negative thought that she doesn’t want to do it — and then she remembers why she does it.
“Once you get to a meet, and you touch the wall and you finally get the time you’re hoping for, it’s really satisfying," Schere said. "I know for a lot of athletes, they feel the same way. All their hard work has finally been accomplished.”
At NBAC, Schere’s training diet consists of more than the typical workouts a swimmer could expect to complete. Schere lifts weights to add power to her body where swimming can’t provide. In the water, she’s latched to a parachute, dragging heavily behind her as she hauls herself up and down the lanes. Because of it, when she dives in for an actual competition the water she’s cleaving through feels as light as air in comparison.
But even when Schere achieves success on paper, like she did in the IAAM championships or in her external club career, she shoos complacency away. Even when Schere steps up to the podium time after time, she knows internally it isn’t good enough.
That all began when Schere broke through 24 seconds in the 50 free three years ago.
“I swam a 23.99, which tied me for first in the nation,” Schere said. “Now, currently, as a 15-year-old girl, it’s frustrating because I still go a 23, and I really, really, really want to be better.”
In her most recent meet, the Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Championship, Schere added five-tenths of a second. Bitterness seeped through her spirit. In that moment, the thought of quitting altogether flashed across her mind.
“Then, I got back up. I swam on my relay, and we did really well," Schere said. "We got the pool record. That was really good.”
With that kind of goal on someone’s mind it could be easy to turn her nose up at high school. After all, especially in swimming, it’s rare for a college to send an offer for any other reason than what times she’s hit, and that’s more readily accomplished at the club level.
And yet, when Schere thinks of her little Obezags team of less than a dozen swimmers, it fills her with happiness. The often more easy-going nature of high school is a welcome relief to the punishing trials of swimming club.
“I feel like it’s definitely important, but I also just enjoy it," Schere said. "Club is a lot of pressure. Sometimes going to high school meets is just a lot more fun. Even though my high school team is really small, we do really, really well and it’s nice to see that we literally only have ten swimmers, and yet, we’re putting up a good fight.
With the freedom the IAAM awards club swimmers to pick and choose when they participate on the high school side, some opt to flake out on their school responsibilities in favor of their club’s.
Schere, who only missed one Key meet this winter, is not one of them.
“She’s fully engaged with her teammates, and that’s where it’s often left unsaid,” Villareal said, “but looking at other club swimmers, some are so focused on their event that I think they’re missing the high school experience of being a team.”
Schere led the band of Obezags to victory time and time again, swimming the second leg in the 200 medley relay (1:55.02) and anchoring the 400 freestyle relay (3:38.17), both the quickest times in the B Conference final.
Unlike most private school competitions, the IAAM blends the A and B Conferences for the championship; the kind of competitiveness born out of that thrilled Schere, even if A and B times would be scored separately in the end.
“I knew the records that were set for that meet and I knew I could beat those records," Schere said. “I was like, ‘OK, now I have to put on this new mask, and I have to go get it.’”
Villareal could see spurts of nervous anxiety flickering across Schere’s face before her races began, which was good in an athlete but unfamiliar to him from Schere.
“I don’t know if Fiona’s mindset was about her times so much because most of the time when she was doing her dual meets, she would beat her competitors by a large margin," Villareal said. "At championships, she was dialed in.”
Behind Schere, swimmer after swimmer touched the wall, including McDonogh junior Dani Ghine. Defeating Ghine, the now former IAAM record holder, in the 100 free surprised even Schere. She couldn’t see Ghine during the race. When Schere touched the wall, and dropped time, shock spread across her features when she realized what had happened.
For some athletes, a sprawling resume can puff them up with arrogance. Not Schere.
“Fiona, as a person, she’s super nice. Everyone says so," Villareal said. "Parents (of the other Key swimmers) are coming up to me and saying, 'Fiona talks to the freshmen. We know who the club swimmers are. She’s different from the rest.’ It’s not just noticeable to the coaches.”
Schere has the genetics to be a competitive swimmer, Villareal said, and the family support to fall back upon if Schere needs it. Ultimately, that untarnished brand of kindness from Schere comes from the same root as the drive that motivates her to two grueling swim practices a day, one that spurs her to keep chasing a faster time in the 50 and an Olympic trial cut.
When Villareal asks her, with all of the workload she’s placed upon herself, how does Schere find time with her friends? He asks other club swimmers, and they reply, “I don’t.”
Schere tells Villareal," I love swimming. But I love my friends and family more."
“The commitment is just different with Fiona. If it was all about swimming for her, I think her times might be a little better,” Villareal said. “But she has that nice balance in life, and I think that’s the main reason, beyond high school and college swimming, her times will continue to get better. If that’s still her desire in college, and I have no doubt, I think its her psychological makeup that makes her be that good.”
Also named first team All-County:
Emma Baca, Annapolis, freshman
Baca swam to victory in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.57) at the Class 4A East region final.
Skye Bilger, South River, freshman
Bilger, who swims at North Baltimore Aquatic Club, became a double-champion at the Class 4A East region final with wins in the 500-yard freestyle (5:14.43) and 100-yard back stroke (1:00.64).
Brayden Bowen, Broadneck, senior
The University of Mary Washington commit ended her high school career a three-time champion in the 100-yard butterfly (59.49) at the Anne Arundel County Championships.
Anita Buchanan, St. Mary’s, freshman
Buchanan earned the highest B Conference placement in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.11) and 100-yard back stroke (58.21) at the conference championships.
Jessie Cline, Key, junior
Cline was better than the rest in the IAAM B Conference by swimming a 59.30 in the 100-yard butterfly at the conference championships.
Caitlin Deitch, Broadneck, sophomore
The Naval Academy Aquatic Club swimmer took gold in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.54) and 100-yard breast stroke (1:09.26) at the Anne Arundel County Championships.
Rachel Florio, Glen Burnie, senior
The Florida Atlantic commit defended her crown in the 500-yard freestyle (5:19.64) at the Anne Arundel County Championships.
Krista Gretz, Severna Park, freshman
Gretz won gold in her first year in her first year with the Falcons, claiming the 100-yard freestyle (56.17) at the Class 4A East region final.
Lucy Hardart, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore
No finish in the 500-yard freestyle was better in Anne Arundel County this year than Hardart’s, who claimed a bronze (5:01.95) at the IAAM championships.
Kim Horn, Broadneck, sophomore
Horn was victorious in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 4A East region final (2:03.50).
Evie Krall, Severn, junior
No IAAM B Conference swimmer could best Krall, as she finished before the pack in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.43) and 500-yard freestyle (5:06.74) at the conference meet.
Ella Martin, Broadneck, junior
Martin hit the wall first in the Anne Arundel County Championships’ 200-yard individual medley (2:13.74) and 100-yard back stroke (1:01.05).
Katy Pacher, South River, freshman
In her Anne Arundel County Championships debut, Pacher swept in the 50-yard freestyle (24.92) and 100-yard freestyle (54.37).
Camryn Raines, Severna Park, freshman
The SPY club swimmer made a splash in her high school debut with a win in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:12.68) at the Class 4A East region final.
Coach of the Year: Colleen Parr Winans, Broadneck
To end South River’s four-year-long streak of victory at the Anne Arundel County Championships, Parr Winans needed a strategy. She had the talent but needed to know where to disperse it.
Her 200 medley relay team set the tone with the first win. Then, after the Seahawks claimed the next relay, Parr Winans lined up her strongest swimmers for the end, which made certain the title would belong to the Bruins.
Parr Winans also helped develop swimmers that would have previously garnered seventh or eighth-place finishes into positions of claiming third and fourth, helping to propel Broadneck points-wise to the win.
“We’ve always had great teams over the last couple years and it can just go any way, depending on how people are feeling," Parr Winans said at the county meet. "We’ve had the flu rush through our teams this year, so we were very excited to have a healthy team here tonight and we’ve had some of the best swims we’ve had all season. I’d say 85 to 90 percent were best times.”