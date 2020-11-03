Archbishop Spalding girls soccer kicks off its season with hard-fought 2-0 win at Mount de Sales

With just three minutes to go in the first half, Archbishop Spalding senior Megan Garmey zipped down the left sideline with a defender glued to her. Not one Cavaliers player had been able to outpace the blue blurs wearing Mount de Sales uniforms around them, which rivaled the speed of its offense.
If Garmey hesitated a second too long, her kick might have met the same fate as all the others, swallowed into Mount de Sales' defense.
But she didn’t.
That first-half goal, paired with an early second-half goal from Ashley Tutas, propelled Spalding past host Mount de Sales, 2-0, in its season opener Tuesday afternoon.
For as many adjustments as the Cavaliers (1-0) applied from first half to second, coach Ashly Kennedy felt that the contest was an important preparation for the upcoming IAAM A Conference slate, which begins Wednesday against Mercy.
“I think they were excited. It was fun. I think I tried to put as many players as I could on the field, just to give them an opportunity,” Kennedy said. “It’s not a conference game, so this is a game where I really wanted to see the versatility of our group, the depth of our group, which in return can help us moving forward to conference play.”
Armed with experienced returners, Spalding entered the season a favorite among typical A Conference teams, especially with perennial powerhouse McDonogh sitting out the season.
On Tuesday, Mount de Sales (0-2) of the IAAM B Conference didn’t behave like an underdog.
Sailors swarmed Spalding strikers and midfielders, making it difficult for the Cavaliers to get shots past Mount de Sales goalkeeper Peach DeGeorge (six saves).
“I think we always have a target on our back, just for being the good team that we are. We each have to not take anything for granted,” Tutas said. “We can’t come into any of these games thinking we have it in the bag. We just have to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”
On the other side of the field, Sailors drilled pathways through Spalding’s defenses. Taking advantage of balls that weren’t grounded quickly enough by Cavaliers defenders, the speedier host offense came close a handful of times to slipping past sophomore goalkeeper Emma Faulkner (seven saves), even luring her out once only to lose the potential shot on goal in the tangle.
But just before the half, Garmey got the timing just right, taking a nanosecond to look up before rocketing a shot to the back of the net.
“This is a really new team. We have a lot of new players, so it was just finding our rhythm,” Tutas said. “We knew this wasn’t the place we liked to be, and we just picked it up together.”
Coming out of halftime, Spalding put a little more fury in its step. With not even a minute lost, Tutas ferried the ball past the Spalding sideline and hurled the second goal deep into the strings.
“Game-changer for sure,” Kennedy said. “Totally different player from the first half to the second.”
With a potential shutout in the works, the Cavaliers defense bulked up to preserve it, volleying shots back over the midfield line more often than it had before.
“We adjusted our front three to try to create more chances for ourselves, which in return, we stabilized more pressure up top and up front,” Kennedy said, “which also allowed us to get our outside backs getting forward.”
Save a shot from Sailors forward Caroline Sloop and much later one from junior Maresa Moyer, whose potential kick into the net was blasted away by Cavaliers senior defender Jessica Wallace, Mount de Sales managed fewer shots in the second half than it did in the first.
That began to change in the final few minutes, as Mount de Sales, led by senior forward Casey Boin, began to close in on Faulkner. With just 30 seconds left, Boin slammed a shot towards the sophomore goalkeeper. But Faulkner didn’t break, protecting the perfect score.
“I think they [were more physical than] us in the second half,” Mount de Sales coach Dave Manser said. “They pushed really hard to push us, but we did have some opportunities at the end. We left goals on the field for sure. That’s the big difference. Physically, athletically, they are bigger and stronger than us, and that’s why we’re in a different conference. But I’m proud of the way we played. The girls fought and played hard all game.”