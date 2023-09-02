Anne Arundel 2023 high school girls soccer preview: With new scheduling system for regular season, it’s anyone’s game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Broadneck girls soccer celebrates after beating Chesapeake, 3-1, in last season's county championship game. A different format will decide the participants in this year's county championship game, as a regular season tournament will decide who plays for the title. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

The right to rule Anne Arundel County girls soccer will look a bit different this fall.

In 2022, the teams with the two best record played for the county championship. This year, the county added a little spice.

Boys and girls teams are split into two divisions based on last season’s records. Each team will compete through a seven-game county schedule featuring opponents from the opposite division. Broadneck, Glen Burnie, Meade, South River, Chesapeake, North County and Northeast are in the Grey Division; Chesapeake Science Point, Southern, Severna Park, Arundel, Crofton, Annapolis and Old Mill are the Blue Division. Teams are allowed to pick up a handful of games with teams in their own division, or out of county.

A three-game in-season tournament follows with teams bracketed according to the same seeding that made the divisions, with Broadneck and Severna Park having first-round byes. The two teams left in the winners bracket after three rounds will play for the county championship.

Severna Park coach Rick Stimpson called the new system “interesting.” Chesapeake coach Kevin Keeter said he’s looking forward to the late tournament. Longtime Broadneck coach John Camm shared his praises, too.

“It seems like this way everybody has the same chances, the same opponents, and we’ll go from there,” Camm said. “Other sports do tiered systems, like field hockey, but the problem is, if we cross over to play teams in other counties, or teams twice, and those don’t count for our record, we’re almost ceding a seeding in the playoffs.”

Crofton, who was the county’s only state champion in 2022 but missed a county championship berth in the old system, is eyeing a spot at the top again despite graduating a chunk of its heart.

The Cardinals lost first team All-County selections Cassidy Nichols, Meghan Piazza and Ruby Shoots among others, carving caverns in the Cardinals offense, midfield and defense. Of those that made All-County last fall, only junior goalkeeper Abby Makela remains, who, to her credit, should prove to be one of the state’s best keepers by November (she had eight consecutive clean sheets in her playoff run).

Led by a new coach in Kevin Castillo, the current 3A queens who transition to the 4A this fall have their work cut out for them. Castillo, the school’s former boys JV coach, foresees his leadership-inclined senior class setting standards quickly for another championship run.

“We will be a stingy team when it comes to goals against, and that will frustrate a lot of teams,” Castillo said. “This season’s success will come from consistency, energy, effort and improving each day. The wins will come after that but we must put in the energy and effort.”

Crofton girls soccer players celebrate their 1-0 win over Mt. Hebron in last year's Class 3A state championship game. The Cardinals move up in classification this season to 4A. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

The main obstacles on Crofton’s horizon? Chesapeake and Broadneck.

The Bruins took a step back in 2022, finishing as state semifinalists. But while Broadneck graduated key players, this year’s team has had the time to mesh and develop together into a group that could set the county ablaze. Keeper Kyleigh Bland and Maddie Capps, as well as newcomers Mia Orso and Maddy Tapley, are a quartet Camm expects to lead that endeavor.

“[We’re] looking forward to continuing the tradition of Broadneck soccer,” Camm said. “This group is skillful, very athletic and aggressive. We will be tough to play against.”

There’s just no replacing forward Makenzie Boyd and midfielder Ella Shannon without real tribulations, but Chesapeake is hoping to start with a strong, experienced defense and let the offense flow from there. The Cougars are expected to be one of the county’s best this fall, and fully intend to make a run at a place in the county championship for the second-straight year.

One team that’s been absent from its usual spot in the county title game is hoping to step back into the spotlight: Severna Park. On one hand, the Falcons, who drop to 3A, could be one of the most lethal scoring teams around, after scoring 65 goals last fall, 51 coming from returning players. A mostly intact defense that limited foes to seven goals in 2022 should make taking on the Falcons even more of a fruitless attempt and, since they challenge Chesapeake and Broadneck early, the results will be seen soon.

With the new county championship format comes a feeling of open season, and one team is looking to grab a seat at the table before someone else does.

Chesapeake's Laney Preslipski fights for the ball during last season's county championship game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Glen Burnie lost to Broadneck, 1-0, last year with both of its most consistent players, center backs McKenzie Gilbert and Chloe Underwood, out on injury and the rest of the Gophers playing out of position. The only thing that separated the Gophers from the state tournament was a penalty kick loss to a Division I goalkeeper. With Gilbert and Underwood back as well as a stable of seasoned upperclassmen, Glen Burnie could be the one to shake up the status quo.

The Gophers scrimmaged Broadneck recently to a one-goal result again, and their improvement was apparent to Camm.

“They’re organized and they’re hard to get behind. I’ll give them credit,” Camm said. “They’re better than they were for sure.”

With three coaches in four years, South River struggled to grasp its identity. But now, in her second year at the helm and third in the program, coach Christine Flanagan truly sees her returning starting juniors applying the system and building chemistry. It might not be time for the Seahawks to don a county crown again, but it’s not far away.

“I can only see them getting stronger throughout this season and next year as they become seniors,” Flanagan said. “The key to our success this year is to stay consistent with everything we have learned from last year and take our strengths with some new players to get the wins throughout the season.”

Southern is on an earlier step in that journey with first-year coach Laura Coe. She and her staff work now to tinker with systems that mesh with an existing group that features talented veterans through all thirds and new players boasting speed and field IQ.

“Once this happens, this team is going to be so much fun to watch,” Coe said.

Old Mill is likewise hoping to grow this fall. The Patriots won once in 13 games in 2022, but with plenty of returning talent and an established senior class, new coach Katy Barry sees her squad improving and challenging teams like Glen Burnie, Northeast and even Broadneck.

North County, too, intends to make a sound in its fight through the fall.

“There is a core of very technically and tactically sound players with quality supportive players to fill in any gaps,” coach Nicholas Tackett said.

Arundel took a hit in losing forward Ella Quigley and keeper Trysta Thomas, who committed to Maryland in January. Even so, coach Caitlin Markwoski is hoping her defending region champs will ride the energy of the relentless senior class to compete through to their new home in 3A.

Annapolis put up a respectable season last fall, and with a host of returning talent, coach Amanda Weisgerber expects growth to continue. Meade, which played one of its best games in a slight loss to Glen Burnie in the region bracket, will balance its own returners with newcomers that possess, new coach Denelle Jones said, plenty of energy.

“Our goal this year is to grow the program through positivity, encouragement and having fun,” she said.

In the world of private school soccer, Archbishop Spalding coach Ashly Kennedy is resting her faith in her veteran defense.

“This season we will focus on building and maintaining possession progressively with patience and confidence,” she said. “We will rely on players to step in and fill important and new roles welcoming some younger new talent which will balance the trust in our veteran players.”

Severn fell short in the IAAM B Conference playoffs, but coach Denison Cabral has full respect for the increasingly difficult league his squad navigates — and the enthusiasm his players showed to meet it. Though the Admirals lost its goalkeeper, Zoee Stencil, it returns a dynamic midfielder in Eli Valencia.

“Too early to say who will be the top teams but we will face everyone with the same focus, respect and determination,” Cabral said. “We will have a very competitive team, we want to finish on top and fight for the title.”

St. Mary’s reached .500 for the first time in five seasons in 2022, but now reaches a point of potential rebuild. After graduating 11 players, including seven starters, coach Lee Campbell relies on “two great recruiting classes and some excellent players” to push the needle forward.

An overtime quarterfinal finish in the IAAM C playoffs isn’t good enough for Annapolis Area Christian School, who sets its sets much higher now, especially as it’s free of the injury plague that spread in 2022 .

“We have a really competitive team this year. We can finish, distribute the ball, and defend well,” coach Amy Sproul said. “If we can stay healthy and continue to build chemistry on the field, I like our chances of being one of the top teams in our conference.”

Broadneck goalie Kyleigh Bland makes a save against Chesapeake during last season's county championship game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Here’s more on each team. (Editor’s note: not every team responded to requests for information):

Annapolis

Last season: 6-5-1

Coach: Amanda Weisgerber, third season

Top players: Seniors Helen Sleat (F) and Georgia Fernandes (M); junior Ellie Portillo (F); sophomores Melanie Zepeda (F/M) and Aidyn DeMarinis (D).

Annapolis Area Christian School

Last season: 4-12

Coach: Amy Sproul, sixth season

Top players: Seniors Rachel Oley (D) and Maya Whitney (F); juniors Elena Rogers (F), Jadyn Wynn (D), Charlotte Jerdal (M), Skylar Sensenbrenner (M) and Mary Lane Jerdal (M).

Archbishop Spalding's Riley Wills, right, fights for the ball during a game last season against Notre Dame Prep. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Spalding

Last season: 10-5-1

Coach: Ashly Kennedy, 11th season

Top players: Seniors Maria Ciapolla (D/M) and Chloe Strohecker (D/M); junior Riley Willis (M).

Arundel

Last season: 7-10, 4A East Region I champions

Coach: Caitlin Markwoski, third season

Top players: Senior Emma Miga (M); junior Jessica Gotshall (M); sophomore Sienna Klingler (D).

Broadneck

Last season: 14-1-4, county and 4A East Region II champions

Coach: John Camm, 20th season

Top players: Seniors Kyleigh Bland (GK), Maddie Capps (F), Aurora Nelson (M), Brooke Vele (M), Lily Trout (D), Lizzy Sar (D) and Olivia Orso (F); sophomores Ellie McGilvary (D) and Maddy Tapley (F); freshman Mia Orso (M).

Chesapeake

Last season: 11-4-1

Coach: Kevin Keeter, eighth season

Top players: Seniors Rhyan Uzarek (D), Maddie Simard (D), Kelsie Payne (D), Eden Abey (M) and Alyssa Simms (M); junior Lilly Barnum (M); sophomore Laney Preslipsky (D).

Crofton

Last season: 14-3-1, Class 3A state champions

Coach: Kevin Castillo, first season

Top players: Seniors Abby Makela (GK) and Nora Snyder (D); freshman Jackie Dutton (D).

Glen Burnie

Last season: 4-9-2

Coach: Kreghan Rebstock-Lane, fifthth season

Top players: Seniors McKenzie Gilbert (D), Chloe Underwood (D), Melissa Orlove (M), Kenzy Kamani (F) and Pela Saunders (GK); juniors Jasmine Escobar (M), Brynn Mitchell (M) and Kylee Michael (F); sophomore Katie Wingard (D).

Meade

Last season: 2-9

Coach: Denelle Jones, first season

Top players: Seniors Emely Garcia, Izabelle Marshall, Jaidyn Mitchell and Arianna Farr.

North County

Last season: 3-8-1

Coach: Nicholas Tackett, sixth season

Top players: Juniors Bella Feuerherd (F), Gracie Boritz (D), Kayley Paugh (M) and Riley Sheets (D); sophomore Taylor Stiegler (GK); freshman Malin Jones (M).

Old Mill

Last season: 1-10-2

Coach: Katy Barry, first season

Top players: Seniors Reagan Chilton (F/M) and Rahmya Hager (D); juniors Mackenzie Baldwin (D) and Alina Fant (M); sophomores Lilly Fant (F) and Mia Beard (F/M).

Severn’s Madison Watson advances the ball in the first half of am IAAM B Conference semifinal against Maryvale Prep. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severn

Last season: 11-6, IAAM B semifinalists

Coach: Denison Cabral, first season

Top players: Senior Caroline Bing (M); juniors Nina Hudson (F) and Eli Valencia (M).

Severna Park

Last season: 13-2-1

Coach: Rick Stimpson, fifth season

Top players: Seniors Ryn Feemster (D), Caitlyn Boucher (D), Kasey Thompson (F) and Francesca Dunoyer (D); junior Bella Van Gieson (M); sophomores Emerson Scott (D) and Ava Scott (M).

South River

Last season: 6-7-2

Coach: Christine Flanagan, second season

Top players: Senior Maggie Grove (D); juniors Colleen Creswell (M) and Eva Gionis (D); freshman Tierney Gerrity (D).

Southern

Last season: 8-5

Coach: Laura Coe, first season

Top players: Seniors Sophie Griggs (M), Sidney Shaw (M) and Emmie Mudd (D); juniors Sienna McCowan (GK) and River Hill (F); sophomore Marley Shaw (D).

St. Mary’s

Last season: 9-9

Coach: Lee Campbell, third season

Top players: Senior Grace Mitchell (F); junior Anna Ervin (M); sophomore Elizabeth Schuumer (M).