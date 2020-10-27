Annapolis Area Christian School girls soccer routs St. John’s Catholic Prep in first game since start of coronavirus pandemic

Seven months ago, Tracy Grollman scored what she didn’t know at the time would be the last Annapolis Area Christian School goal for a long time. It was a good one, a go-ahead game-winner on March 18 to give the AACS girls lacrosse team its only win of the spring, against St. John’s Catholic Prep.
High school sports halted after that day because of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Tuesday, as fate would have it, Grollman wheeled towards the goal on her school’s soccer field. She faced a goalkeeper, who, like in March, was wearing a SJCP uniform.
Grollman, a senior, fired a shot and soon earned a unique spot in history, not only the last person to score for AACS pre-pandemic but also the first person to record a goal for the Eagles upon the return of high school sports to her school.
With her Eagles teammates to back her, Grollman and AACS began the unusual fall season by defeating the Vikings, 7-0, before a masked and socially-distanced crowd of 30 people. The Eagles are the first of three girls soccer teams in Anne Arundel County to return after the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland its brother league, the Maryland Athletic Association of Maryland, voted to allow its member schools to choose its own level of athletic involvement this fall.
The time in between her March and October goals taught Grollman a lesson in valuing the present above the future, especially in a year where there won’t be an IAAM C Conference title to try to win.
“If you take yourself out of the game, you’re hurting yourself and the team, but you might not also be able to play again,” Grollman said. “Having that in the back of my head motivates me, but I also think it motivates the rest of the team, too, to practice hard and play hard because you never know what can happen.”
Challenging as it was to wade through uncertainty and long periods of summer practices limited by strict coronavirus safety protocols, the readiness AACS displayed on the field Tuesday was, to coach Amy Sproul, a product of what the experienced Eagles team brought to all those strange practices day in and out.
“You could kind of tell at the beginning, a little bit of jitters, a little bit of ‘Oh, this is the first time we’ve done anything this year!’ We got those out, got into our groove,” Sproul said. “ … Even when we started doing some socially distant stuff in the summer, it’s like we never missed a beat. We brought that into today and had a great game.”
Both teams volleyed possession back and forth, but about 10 minutes in, the Eagles began to shift the advantage their way.
First, Grollman recorded the fateful goal. Then, it was teammate and senior forward Charisma Burrell who slipped free of her Vikings defenders and lined her first score of 2020 into the netwith a little under 17 minutes left in the first half.
Five minutes later, AACS senior Zoe Lemke earned her own redemption for an earlier missed opportunity. The senior outpaced the flock of Vikings around her, relished in the open field for a moment and changed the scoreboard to 3-0. She’d score again, in the second half, a high shot that cleared her defender’s heads.
Even with a stable grip on the game and momentum in its hands, there was always room for AACS to pad on some protection in the first.
Moments before the halftime horn sounded, another senior, midfielder Emma Williamson, collected the ball between her feet and scored a goal of her own. She’d do the same just after the second half clock began running, converting a pass from senior midfielder Sarah Hall for the fifth Eagles goal.
Senior Taylor Grollman couldn’t let her twin sister have all the fun, especially in her debut as a soccer goalie.
As a Vikings player rushed at her with a potential goal on her feet, the senior goalkeeper (eight saves) grounded herself and captured the shot in her chest.
She’d arguably perform better magic 20 minutes later. An SJCP shot skimmed the top of the cage and dropped to the grass. Vikings and Eagles both descended on it, furiously working to dig it out to either kick it away or in the goal.
Just as one SJCP forward nearly picked it out, Grollman dropped to the ground and hugged the ball to her as her teammates broke into cheers on the sidelines.
The closest threat to AACS' perfect score came as SJCP senior Madie Oliver looped a wide-open shot into the net, just as Grollman had left it to chase the first shot on her. Fortunately for AACS, an offsides call erased the goal from history.
“She’s a lacrosse goalie, so she has that goalie mindset, but I think she did a tremendous job,” Sproul said of Taylor Grollman. “She’s one of those people, ‘Coach, put me where the team needs me,’ and she’s just done so well. I’m very proud of her. Even when there was some pressure towards the second half, she took it like a champ and played her heart out.”
Though SJCP upped its aggression in the second half, there wasn’t really a need for another AACS goal with three minutes left.
That didn’t stop sophomore Milan Marshall. As she charged for the Vikings' goal, she eyed an opening, launched her shot, grabbed her goal and double fist-pumped the sky as joy warmed across her face.
As the final clock sounded, happiness swept across the Eagles players, who celebrated their win with snacks, which, even as nothing as it’d be considered in the past, had to be consumed socially distant.
AACS next hosts Mt. Carmel on Friday.