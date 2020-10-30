Lilly Hyre scores twice to lead Annapolis Area Christian School girls soccer past Mt. Carmel

Annapolis Area Christian School girls soccer coach Amy Sproul could always plug in senior Lilly Hyre anywhere she needed her. Before, that meant defense, but this summer Sproul watched Hyre slam balls away to the net and thought, ‘Huh.’ She hadn’t tried her at striker yet.
On Friday, Hyre proved her coach’s inkling correct.
AACS finished its first week of this unusual pandemic season perfect, recording its second shutout by blanking Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2-0, at Troy Park in Elkridge. Hyre netted a goal in each half to lift the Eagles (2-0) to victory.
“I knew. She’s just got a wicked shot,” Sproul said. “She wants the ball. She’s hungry for it. She wants to score. It doesn’t surprise me she put two in the back today.”
As the pandemic pushed the fall season back, Hyre never knew if she’d have games to play, much less a sterling week like this to kick it off.
“I was hoping that we would. I was definitely excited to play and glad we were able to play some teams, but yeah,” Hyre said, “I’m happy about that [streak].”
Still, despite the score, Sproul cautioned her squad ahead of its first B Conference opponent, St. Mary’s, next week. Unlike Tuesday’s foe, Mt. Carmel proved capable of keeping hot-shooting AACS contained.
The Eagles prodded every which way into Mt. Carmel’s defenses to no avail. To some point, its empty goal-count was its own doing. AACS players fired shot after shot that either flew over or around the net, banged off the crossbar or soared into the hands of Cougars goalkeeper Maddie Brack (six saves).
“I think even with our game on Tuesday, we didn’t play the entire game. It took us a little bit,” Sproul said. “I think the fact that we haven’t had scrimmages, we haven’t had that time to kind of iron some things out, it can show. But I think we were resilient. We came back with it. We got back to our game, our way of soccer.”
Mt. Carmel made several of its own voyages into Eagles territory. When they did, sophomore defender Naomi McBride worked overtime to hound Cougars ball-handlers and stop plays, while goalkeeper Taylor Grollman — in her second start as a soccer goalie — dove on shots to make two saves.
As time inched closer to halftime, Mt. Carmel’s backs sealed the defense in tighter and tighter, making it harder for the Eagles to touch the ball.
That is, until Hyre found her gap. She sprinted serpentine towards goal, rattling off her defender until she turned to look up and fired, her shot whizzing past the goalkeeper’s fingertips to score.
Collectively, the Eagles in the second half began knitting its offense together better than it did at the start. Moments after the half began, Tracy Grollman and Zoe Lemke combined to surge down the field with no Cougars defender in sight, but the drive fizzled once they hit the box. Senior Sarah Hall’s shot at the net packed so much punch it could’ve seared a hole in the strings, had it not flown above it.
“I think we just got more confidence in ourselves,” Hyre said. “We were passing and working together more, then we were able to work together and score. I think that was a lot better than the first half.”
From that charged start through the end of game, the Cougars rattled off more takeaways than Eagles had shots, which is saying something, considering AACS logged 19 throughout the game.
Mt. Carmel didn’t have even as much luck. As the Cougars offense pushed toward goal, AACS defenders turned them away. Sproul credited the Eagles' offsides traps for locking the opposing offense down, which flowed from confidence in one another.
“We’ve also got some experience and speed in the back, which helps with anything that might get through,” Sproul said. “I think [junior] Te’se Shabazz, she has just come a long way. She is just so much more confident, she’s finding her voice in the back and has really become a good leader for us — and she’s got speed to go with it. What more can you ask for with a defender?”
Still, the Cougars kept pressing; the Eagles needed insurance.
After junior midfielder Paige Rice rushed Mt. Carmel off the field, Grollman, with Cougars rushing at her side, collected the ball and ferried it down to midfield. She crossed it away to Hyre, who then streamed towards the goal. Nothing could have stopped it.
“Perfect timing. It was a great pass. It was really fun,” Hyre said. “Running with the wind behind me, it was a good way to finish off.”