Broadneck’s Mollie Fenn successfully navigated an atypical season to become 2021-22 Capital Gazette girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year

Broadneck's Mollie Fenn was the MPSSAA Class 4A state champion in the 800 meters and was a silver medalist in the 1,600. Fenn is the 2021-22 Capital Gazette girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck’s Mollie Fenn is a veteran distance runner. At this point in her career, she knows how to build toward the championship portion of the season.

That experience and knowledge proved crucial during a 2021-22 indoor track and field season that was greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Anne Arundel County schools, both public and private, were dealt a very limited schedule due to lack of events and lack of availability of indoor facilities.

While most indoor track and field athletes had similar obstacles, Fenn weathered the storm better than most.

Fenn figured out how to peak at the right time as she captured the Class 4A East Region championships in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, notching times of 2:26.67 and 5:18.19, respectively.

The senior standout showed even better form one week later at the Class 4A state meet, held Feb. 16-22 at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore. Fenn secured the state championship in the 800 meters with a season-best clocking of 2:23.60 then posted a personal record in placing second in the 1,600 (5:10.85).

Fenn’s accomplishments during the abbreviated campaign earned recognition as 2021-22 Capital Gazette girls indoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

[ Broadneck's Mollie Fenn was named Capital Gazette Cross Country Runner of the Year. ]

“I thought it was more mental than physical during the indoor season. It’s difficult going into big meets like region and states without having hardly any previous competition,” Fenn said. “As a senior who has been through a typical track season, I did have an advantage of kind of knowing how to get where I needed to be.”

Fenn and her Broadneck teammates competed in just one indoor meet during the regular season — the Terry Baker Invitational held at Hagerstown Community College on Dec. 10.

There were a couple of haphazardly thrown together outdoor meets involving other county schools but nothing truly substantial prior to the region championships. By far the biggest loss this past indoor season was the Anne Arundel County championships.

“Our biggest issue was the uncertainty about the season itself. Because of the unique circumstances, a lot came down to each athlete’s ability to grind on their own when no one was looking,” Broadneck coach Josh Webster said.

“Mollie, who has done this at the highest level, knew what it took to be successful and was able to manage her own training,” Webster said. “Whereas a lot of other athletes might have lost sight of the goal and plan because of the way the season panned out, Mollie knew what the process looked like when you get it right.”

As one of three team captains, Fenn felt a responsibility to help the younger girls push themselves to improve.

“Considering all the obstacles the athletes faced this winter, I was really impressed by how Mollie developed as a leader within our program. She helped teach younger athletes to become contributors,” Webster said. “Molly was the leader of our distance team and a big reason why the Broadneck girls captured their first indoor region championship.”

Fenn is grateful to be part of a training group consisting of athletes from all around the area that is coached by Kris Jost of Champion Speed Development. That ability to get top-level instruction outside of the high school environment proved invaluable.

“I would not be where I am now without the help of Coach Jost,” Fenn admitted.

Anyone who has ever competed there will tell you the Fifth Regiment Armory is a challenging venue, especially the track surface. Fenn benefited from running at the facility for both the region and state meets as there’s an acclimation process.

“That surface is a totally different ballgame than running on a typical indoor track,” she said. “I definitely felt more comfortable running there the second time around.”

Now the Richmond-bound runner is steadily building toward the three-pronged championships of the outdoor track and field season. Her biggest goal this spring is to break five minutes in the mile and would be honored to add another Capital Gazette Performer of the Year to a growing list of laurels.

“I would absolutely love to pull off the trifecta,” she said. “I think that would be pretty amazing and something to remember.”

St. Mary's indoor track and field coach Kyle Hewitt. (Ted Morahan)

Coach of the Year

Kyle Hewitt, St. Mary’s: In his fourth season as head coach, Hewitt led the Saints to their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference indoor track and field team championship.

St. Mary’s athletes were victorious in five events and scored points in all 15 on the way to amassing 149 points — 35 more than runner-up Mercy.

“Going into the championships, I thought we had an outside chance, but I didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up too high,” Hewitt said. “We entered events in such a way as to maximize the potential points to give ourselves the best chance to win.”

St. Mary's runners Chloe McCarthy and Reagan Cheramie lead the field in the 1,600-meter relay at the IAAM B Conference championships. (Courtesy of St. Mary's High Athletics)

First Team All-County

Zoey Benitez, Key School, senior: Benitez captured the IAAM B Conference championship in the 800 with a time of 2:35.14. That result would have also won the A Conference final.

Katie Bottom, North County, senior: Bottom placed second in the pole vault at the 4A state championships clearing 9 feet. She also claimed Class 4A East Region crown.

Alethia Carroll, Crofton, junior: Carroll was runner-up in shot put at the 3A state championships with a distance of 37 feet, 9 inches. She captured the Class 3A Central Region championship with a toss of 35-6.

Jalaia Creary, Spalding, sophomore: Creary placed second in the 300 (42.21 seconds) and third in the 55 (7.50 seconds) at the IAAM A Conference championships. She set Spalding records in the 55 (7.32) and 300 (40.76) at the Virginia Beach Open.

Bryce Hatcher, Arundel, sophomore: Hatcher placed second in the 55 at the 4A state championships with a time of 7.44. She also captured Class 4A East region championship in the event.

Arden Martino, Spalding, junior: Martino captured the IAAM A Conference championship in the pole vault clearing 10-6, a Spalding record.

Victoria Marston, Crofton, junior: Marston was runner-up in the high jump at the 3A state championships clearing 4-10. She also placed second in the event at the Class 3A Central Region meet.

Chloe McCarthy, St. Mary’s, junior: McCarthy captured IAAM B Conference championships in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Her time of 5:47.38 would have won the A Conference final.

Charisma Wardlaw, Arundel, senior: Wardlaw took third place at 4A state meet with a throw of 33-6¼. That was a dramatic improvement over her third place Class 4A East Region toss of 29-1

Spalding pole vaulter Arden Martino (Courtesy Photo)

Athena Stith, Spalding, sophomore: Stith captured the IAAM A Conference championship in the long jump at 16-7½. She took third in the triple jump with a leap of 32-7½. She set a Spalding record in the long jump (17-4 ½) at the Virginia Beach Open.

Archbishop Spalding 4x200 relay team: Athena Stith, Jalaia Creary, Arden Martino and Madison Fuerst teamed to take second place at the IAAM A Conference championships with a time of 2:25.55. That same foursome set the Spalding record for the event (1:49.5) at the Spire Scholastic Showcase.

St. Mary’s 4x200 relay team: Lily Hayes, Audrey Cannelli, Brayden Cannelli and Emmy Kline joined forces to capture the IAAM B Conference championship with a time of 2:33.96