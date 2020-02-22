Saniya Hymes’ basket nets second-straight county championship for Old Mill

If ever there was a time to break through a scoring drought and make a basket, it was in this moment.
South River had monopolized the momentum, building up a six-point lead with two minutes left thanks to a heavy downpour by senior Ashlynn Burrows. The Seahawks’ county championship crown, vengeance for last year’s heartbreaker, for last winter’s region final loss, for even Wednesday’s close defeat, was so close.
But a travel call, like so the so many before already punctuating this choppy game, doomed the Seahawks, in the end. It turned the ball into Old Mill hands.
On the Patriots possession with about 14 seconds left, freshman post Amani “Baby Shaq” Watts charged through the fray and let loose.
It wouldn’t make it, but Saniya Hymes’ would.
After the freshman’s go-ahead putback, the Patriots held on to their fragile lead to secure an unlikely victory in the girls’ basketball county championship, turning away a spirited South River squad for a sixth-straight year, 45-44.
“I saw Baby Shaq there, but she didn’t quite have the grip on it," Hymes said. "I took it upon myself to get the ball and score the basket and just turn around and play hard defense.”
With the win, Old Mill garnered its 17th Anne Arundel triumph and remains unbeaten in conference play.
Never in this era of Old Mill-South River basketball has there been a relaxing game. Last year’s county championship ended in similar fashion, with then-junior Deja Atkinson, who was out with an ankle injury on Saturday, netting the game-winning layup with 4.3 seconds left.
“I can’t take this anymore, these close games against them. This one was probably the closest," Patriots coach Rick Smith said. "It just seems to be the way we are with them. We can play them five times, and it’s all going to come down to the last possession.”
When South River (13-4 conference) took three quarters of beating by Old Mill on Wednesday, they’d learned a few things. For one, they’d have to shut the gates on the post, where Watts thrived both on rebounds and scoring off of them. She had scored all of the Patriots’ points in the first quarter then for a total of 24, and made 15 rebounds on the night.
On Saturday, however, Watts managed just nine points before halftime, with just one field goal in the first quarter, and 15 points by game’s end.
“At first I started trying to get past the two people, and I saw that wasn’t working," Watts said. "I told Saniya I was getting double-teamed every rebound, so i told her that would leave her or somebody else open to get the rebound, or I’d keep fighting through it.”
The other was winning “effort plays.” The Seahawks would truly have to keep their heart pumping longer than Old Mill. No one exemplified that more than senior Harley Herndon, who often threw herself to the floor to recover loose balls. The Patriots had planned on tying Herndon, specifically, up defensively, but let that game plan disintegrate.
South River coach Michael Zivic had watched Old Mill win on effort plays in their last match. He had thought if his Seahawks could just do it this time, they’d have a crown in the bag.
“I thought defensively, it was one of the better games we’d played all year," Zivic said. "We left everything out there and wouldn’t ask for anything else, except a better result. Unfortunately, I think that was taken out of our hands.”
Pretty quickly, both teams became tired of the sound of the whistle.
Three South River starters had two fouls each before the end of the first, and turned to their bench for support. Ultimately, constant substitutions became their lifeline.
Fouls aside, of which there were many, constant calls of travel on both sides turned the ball over and over and over. Other than senior Mikiyah Mallet’s clutch 3-pointer from the right -- the Patriots’ only triple -- Old Mill struggled to make good of their numerous shot opportunities.
When Watts did break through, beginning her production from the foul line, she sparked a 7-0 Old Mill run that would punch out the second-longest lead of the whole game, 14-7, before the buzzer.
But as the Patriots fell into one of their dry spells to open the second frame, the Seahawks collected themselves. Zivic structured his offense to flow around Julia Fitzwater, who scored five throughout the quarter to keep the Seahawks shadowing the Patriots’ backs.
It was here, and not for long, Old Mill found it could still operate the way it was used to. Watts knocked down a steal and drained two free throws off of it. Mallet netted a ball in transition. Other players like Jada Johnson were free to contribute, adding layups here and there.
That would change.
Fitzwater buried her shot from the perimeter to carry over a South River streak from the first half, which Burrows followed up with a trey of her own, reversing the lead into Seahawk hands for the first time since early on in the first, 25-24.
“We’re known for intense defense, pressuring the ball to turn the ball over and score on transition. It’s hard when you’ve got the refs and the fouls slowing the game down, which we’re not used to," Mallet said. "We have time to work on that to get ready for the playoffs.”
When the Patriots couldn’t make their first shot, they wouldn’t have another chance. Part of that was because the Seahawks, burned by an unexpected amount of Old Mill 3-pointers on Wednesday, tightened up their defense in the backside. Part of it was due to how much they valued their phrase of the week: “box out.”
“They’re a big team, but we’re just as big as them. We just had to make sure we boxed out,” Herndon said.
But most of the second-half South River domination was due to how capable the Seahawks were of shaking off frustrating foul calls and turnovers. That was something they’d cultivated all year, through positive reinforcement from all the way back in November.
“This year, this team’s been really close and we’ve really grown together," Herndon said. "No matter who it is, we’re always like, next play, let’s go. You see us talking to each other a lot, getting back after calls, travels, fouls, whatever it is.”
Burrows, who had just two points before halftime, ruled the second half, scoring 15 points to lead her Seahawks despite four fouls on her shoulders.
“This whole week has been about building confidence for each other," Burrows said. "Knowing I’m a leader on this team along with Harley, we knew we have to build confidence.”
Like South River, Old Mill had to rely on its own team chemistry to look for glimmers of hope in the darkness. As the Seahawks stretched their advantage to six, the Patriots’ offense slowed to a whimper. Only Watts could break a five-minute scoreless run with two free throws and a 10-minute absence of field goals with a solitary layup.
It wasn’t like Old Mill hadn’t had their defense neutralized before, had their game stopped up by calls on the floor or dealt with opponents riding the high of a rally.
Mallet had been through this, and learned from a senior-heavy leadership last year.
“I was coming off the bench looking to the veterans we had, who said, ‘We have to keep our composure,'" Mallet said. "I think we’ve done a good job preparing our freshman for moments like this.”
When the whistle blew in the final minute, Hymes knew the winds were shifting her way.
“It was momentum," she said. "It didn’t matter what we did, we needed to score.”
First, Hymes netted two shots from the foul line. Then, as two South River shots backfired, Old Mill’s Lauryn Anderson scooped up the rebound, sailed a pass to Mallet in transition, who drew a foul.
Suddenly, after Mallet’s made free throw, the deficit was just one point. Then, as Hymes tucked her putback in, control was in the Patriots’ hands, inconceivably, again.
No matter what the Seahawks did to try and salvage it in the final seconds fell flat, whether it was due to a travel call or two missed shots at the foul line.
That wretched sinking feeling that coursed through each of them as Old Mill celebrated on their home floor was something South River would remember as it turned towards playoffs.
“We’re going to have a short memory about the loss, but I want us to have a memory on how it feels," Zivic said. "We don’t want to have that feeling any more.”