Amani Watts lights out to keep Old Mill girls basketball unbeaten in county play

If you purchased a ticket to Friday night’s Old Mill versus Meade contest, it might have said “Old Mill-Meade girl’s basketball” — the usual stuff.
But it might as well have said “The Baby Shaq Show.”
Between her reliability at the post and surefire ability to turn a Meade ball over, the spotlight followed freshman Amani Watts wherever she went. She was the hand pulling the strings behind Old Mill’s continued dominance in Anne Arundel play as the Patriots held off the erival Mustangs, 61-56.
Watts piled up 26 points — 17 by halftime — along with 27 rebounds and eight steals to shield Old Mill against the one team that nearly wrenched its undefeated county record (11-0) away.
In Patriots coach Rick Smith’s words, “Baby Shaq” is a “beast.”
“I don’t know to explain the way she’s playing right now,” Smith said, laughing. “She’s well beyond a freshman, let’s put it that way. That was a big game for us, Meade, the county and region — and she amazes us every game. She gets better. If that’s possible.”
From the very first jump ball, Watts stole the show, dropping in the first of nine Old Mill points, including five before Meade (9-2 in county) could fit a word in.
Even when she’d miss the putback, which, for a while, was unlikely, Watts could not be denied — instead drawing a trip to the foul line to plug in her two points that way.
The only shot that could break up Watt’s streak was by her own design: after she picked Meade for the third time that quarter, she made the executive decision to dish to senior Mikiyah Mallet (18 points).
Mallet perched at the perimeter and nailed the 3-pointer. After that was all said and done, Watts went ahead and scored off another offensive rebound.
The freshman center had watched Old Mill play for years before she’d started high school, itching for the chance to dive in. A game with this many heavy implications could soak her head, blur her focus with distractions.
And yet, in the biggest rivalry match to date in her still-fresh career, Watts remained level when the Patriots had the upper hand as well as when it slipped away.
“I’ve just been playing for a really long time — I’ve been playing for eight years now — and every time I play, I’m playing at my hardest, very intense,” she said. “I played older girls when was in seventh, eighth grade, and I’m used to the older girls experience.”
After a basket, Watts careened past the bench, hearing shouts of “Baby Shaq!” from her own bench. Watts had been waiting for a long time to play a part in Old Mill’s legacy, and knowing she’d controlled a chapter of it on Friday spread a smile across her face.
“It feels amazing… I’ve been really looking up to them and learning some new stuff, and I took what I learned from them and added it to my game. When I tried out here, I applied it all,” Watts said.
By the time Meade junior Zaynah Robinson (12 points) hit her first 3-pointer, most of Old Mill’s starters had transitioned off the floor, taking a minute to relax with a 10-point advantage to rest on.
But very quickly, Meade made it clear Old Mill couldn’t stop for long.
If the Patriots were cruising in the first quarter, they’d hit riptide by the second. Unsettled movements bred missed shots, turnovers.
In that stutter, the Mustangs capitalized. Robinson’s pair of treys closed the gap up to just four points, 22-18, while the Patriots struggled to score until three minutes in — a putback, of course, by Watts.
Inspired, Mallet followed her teammate with a steal for a layup, but there was only so much impact a basket could make as Meade racked up tickets to the foul line.
Briel Owens’ (16 points) second trip that quarter tied the game for the first time at 22. Sophomore guard Jaela Reid’s free throw set up her subsequent layup to tie it again.
If Meade had been just a hair more consistent on its free throws, it may have walked out of the Millersville gymnasium with revenge over the Patriots in hand. Out of 35 attempts, Meade made 24.
Still, down by four at halftime, the Mustangs pressed at the doors, seemingly ready to take over the lead with just one good possession.
Watts couldn’t let her hard work go to waste.
Symphonie Bryant-Brown’s layup to start the third brought the score within one yet again, so Watts stole that hope away. She swiped the Mustangs, and after Mallet’s fed shot went flat, Watts came in with the put-back that sparked an 11-point unchallenged Old Mill run.
Watts and Mallet each held one paddle, swapping field goals to help the Patriots glide away from Meade. By the time Watts flipped in her second putback of the stretch, she’d reconstructed Old Mill’s 10 point lead.
“It makes me feel good. I’m supposed to be like this because I’m a center. I hold that responsibility for the team,” Watts said. “I hold us together.”
Old Mill could have continued its hot streak, but every time a ball flew from the perimeter, the Patriots went cold. Mallet’s first quarter 3-pointer was the only Old Mill trey of the game, out of dozens of chances.
“Because of the intensity of the game, we probably rushed a few shots,” Smith said. “The girls who were taking the shots normally hit a few of them. They just weren’t falling. And it was good for (Watts) because she was getting a lot of rebounds and put-backs!”
Watts, helped by freshman Saniya Hymes’ two points here and there, worked to stave off waves of Meade attacks. After Robinson stripped the Patriots, she flipped it to Owens for a score that moved the deficit to six – but a pair of missed free throws right afterward broke the momentum up. Then, sophomore Carlissa Hill’s three fouls shots all landed, shaving the gap to four.
But Watts and Hymes kept working. After Hymes’ score, senior Jaya Dews swerved through a crowd of Mustangs, snuck Watts a pass for a basket.
With two wins over the second-highest team in Anne Arundel, Old Mill is in the driver’s seat of the county. Knowing that, knowing the other teams know it too, doesn’t worry Smith.
“They’re all coming for us, like they’ve done the last few years,” the coach said. “At the beginning of the year, they might have thought we were a little bit of an easier team to beat. Now that we’ve played this many games, there’s no surprises to anybody.”