Amourie Porter helps Glen Burnie girls basketball snap losing streak

Friday’s game with North County wasn’t necessarily a must-win for the Glen Burnie girls basketball team.
That being said, the Gophers needed a victory to get their season pointed back in the right direction.
After a hot start that gave way to a five-game losing streak, Glen Burnie took control of Friday’s game late in the first quarter and went on to defeat North County, 69-54.
The win was the first for the Gophers since defeating Northeast on Dec. 20 and moved them back over .500 at 7-6.
"We just said we just need to get a win, Glen Burnie coach Jonathan Mason said. “Whatever it takes, no matter how we play, we just need to find a way. We found a way tonight.”
Amourie Porter, one of the leading scorers in the county with an average of 17 points a game, scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Gophers. She scored eight of her points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“I was feeling good, and my team was pumping me up,” Porter said. “Our team in practice was working real hard to pick it back up and our energy was high.”
Madyson Hinton followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, scoring 11 points in the second half.
The Gophers had a 14-point lead at halftime, but the Knights scored the first four points of the second half to pull within 10.
When Glen Burnie defeated Northeast on Dec. 20, its record was 6-1 after going winless the year before. The schedule got tougher and the Gophers dropped five straight, and knew they had a tough game with Severna Park coming up on Tuesday.
“We were just trying to push through,” Mason said. “We just needed to stay the course and keep working hard to try to get back on the other side of that column.”
Demiah Austin added 11 points, while Samiah Calhoun and Nyjae Wallace each added six for the Gophers, who used a 9-0 run to take the lead for good early in the second quarter. They led by as many as 22 in the second half.
“We got the one win, now we just need to build momentum,” We play a real tough team in Severna Park on Tuesday, so we need to practice (Saturday) and Monday and be ready to go again."
Aireona Holland had another strong game for the Knights and led all scorers with 24 points. She opened the game with a steal and layup and scored eight points in the first quarter to help keep the Knights close. She scored 14 points in the second half to keep the Knights within striking distance before the Gophers pulled away.
“She’s a great player. We just need to get some other players to step up and do some things,” North County coach Dan Mangum said.
Na’Vaye Quarles added 17 points for North County (3-9).
“We didn’t practice well all week, and this is what happens,” Mangum said. “We’re much better than what we showed here tonight.”