If defense wins championships, then the Severna Park girls basketball team has a shot at a title.
The Falcons limited visiting Leonardtown to six field goals and 16.7 percent shooting from the floor while forcing 21 turnovers in a 46-16 win in a Class 4A East Region II semifinal.
Severna Park (18-5) will travel to South River to decide the Region II title on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Once again, the Falcons defense was front and center, allowing just one field goal in each of the first, second and fourth quarters. With no Severna Park starters on the floor in the fourth quarter, the Raiders still managed to shoot just 14.3 percent, scoring just four points.
“These girls have been bottled up for a week and a half and have been itching for a game. For a week and a half, we’ve done nothing but prepare for this game,” Severna Park coach Kristofer Dean said. “These girls did one of the best jobs of any team that I’ve had in executing everything that we implemented in practice the whole week. They played their butts off. The win was well deserved.”
Jess Albert led the Severna Park offense with 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks. Lena McLaughlin added seven points and a whopping 17 rebounds and Theresa Bragg accounted for seven points as well.
The Falcons trailed for only 10 seconds in the game after Leonardtown’s Tori Bowles hit a free throw 30 seconds in. Albert answered with a field goal and by the time the first quarter had ended, the Falcons were ahead 13-3.
After a sloppy second quarter in which the teams combined to score 10 points, the hosts had a 20-6 lead. Albert led all scorers with eight points, while McLaughlin added five and Bragg had four. Jasmine Carter paced the Raiders with five points, but more importantly for the locals, she picked up her fourth foul with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left In the first half.
The game opened up somewhat in the third quarter as Severna Park outscored its guests, 19-6, in the frame. Camryn Chew scored five points on back-to-back possessions, Albert added four, while Bragg and Kaila Stasulli each tallied three.
In the fourth quarter, Peyton Sullivan got in to score four of the Falcons’ seven points, while Emersyn Kelter and Hannah Verreault got their names in the box score as well.
With the play of Bragg, the Falcons have an added weapon down low that Dean can rely on going forward.
“She’s a great athlete. She’s young and she’s learning a lot,” Dean said of his sophomore. “This has probably been the largest learning curve in her basketball career. She’s turning it on at the right time.”
Bragg just wants to be able to help her team continue to move on.
“I have been looking up to (Albert and McLaughlin) all season. We had a full week of practice, so it just gave us a lot of time to work on what we needed to work on,” Bragg said. “Our offense came out a lot stronger than it has before today. We know that we can limit any team to not many points with our defense. We all know that we are going to have each other’s help and have each other’s back. We worked on being there for the slides this week.”
Leonardtown coach Tylita Butler admitted that the Falcons did nothing different than what she expected, but seeing it live as opposed to on film showed a different team.
“They did exactly what I told my girls they were going to do. They play a very sound, man defense,” Butler said. “Their help off the ball is beautiful and they clog up the middle."
Bowles also had five points for Leonardtown (8-12).