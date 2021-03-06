Cam Whitmore leads balanced offense as Spalding boys basketball routs Gilman for seventh straight win

Last year, Archbishop Spalding’s Cam Whitmore unleashed an avalanche on Gilman in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A playoffs.
He did the same on Friday. But this time, he didn’t have to do it alone.
Three Cavaliers scored in double figures as Spalding defended its home court and routed the Greyhounds, 84-59. Though they’re playing almost every other day, the Cavaliers (7-1) haven’t lost a game since a season-opening loss to St. Frances on Feb. 17.
“Gilman plays hard, so you always worry that we might have a letdown. But we didn’t have a letdown,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “We played hard, we played the passing lanes well. When we break, we’re very successful.”
Whitmore dropped 20 of his 26 points in the second half, while junior Tyheil Peterson pitched in with 20 points and senior Jalen Bouknight had 16.
“We got some guys — Ty, CJ [Scott], Jalen – guys that can score. ‘And that helps us get the win,” Whitmore said.
Gilman typically plays Spalding much closer. Last year, the Greyhounds beating Spalding by three points in the regular season before falling to them by four in the postseason.
“To be honest, we just played some good defense,” Whitmore said. “We got help from defense. Just tried to stop Christian [Winborne], and we did, and we got the win.”
Winborne (27 points) got the basket early, scoring two quick buckets in the first. While Gilman’s defense blocked the inside, the Cavaliers were adept on the perimeter as they made four 3-pointers to pad their early advantage.
Then, Spalding got to work locking Winborne down, forcing the junior to more often pass away to teammates. The Cavaliers led, 20-14, after one quarter.
Gilman cut Spalding’s lead to two before the home team put the throttle down.
A 13-0 run ensued, no one Cavalier carried the rest; if one player made a mistake, his teammate was there to reset the shot clock or save a potential turnover, and make the shot.
Of all the Spalding shooters that put one away in that time, Peterson seemed to have the most fun, netting a layup, 3-pointer and a free throw to help the Cavaliers build a 37-28 lead in at the half. The teams combined to make 11 triples.
If not for Winborne, Gilman might’ve lost Spalding sooner.
The junior made five of his shots at the foul line and turned in three quick baskets — one off a turnover seconds into a Spalding possession.
Part of why Gilman relied so heavily on Winborne in the third quarter was because Jalen Marshall left the game early for a hurt knee. Without his presence to relieve Winborne, the Cavaliers could narrow in on him.
“We got to scheme some ways to [help]. You’re wondering if it’s best to have him bring the ball up, or give him a rest and have someone else handle it. But he’s a great player, and he’s a leader and we’re proud of him,” Greyhounds coach Will Bartz said.
Pratt considered himself lucky he had so many guards available against the Greyhounds star.
“We’re deep enough that I can sit [Bouknight and Jordan Pennick] and suddenly Tyheil steps up and defends him well,” Pratt said. “We did a really good job off their scissor cuts and off their high screen-and-rolls where we really help him.”
On Spalding’s offensive end, Whitmore came alive in the third, rattling off 14 points, including a thundering slam dunk. Leading the Cavaliers’ efforts to ramp up its attack, Whitmore also pulled in most of the offensive rebounds and earned trip after trip to the free throw line.
With a win such as this, Pratt can make critiques, knowing the Baltimore Catholic League playoffs still loom. Gilman found its way to subvert Spalding’s efforts to shove their play to the side, and drove down the middle for easier scores. Spalding missed foul shots they could’ve made. Pratt said his squad could’ve done a better job rotating, and said he himself could’ve brought in his bench players sooner.
It’s nice, Pratt knows, to be able to make tweaks with a team this dangerous.
“I think we can make the playoffs, beat St. Frances, even though they’re doing good,” Whitmore said. “Just keep striving.”