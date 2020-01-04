The holiday break produced a lot of rust for both the Meade and Chesapeake girls basketball teams.
The Mustangs shot 41 percent from the floor, while the Cougars committed 35 turnovers in Meade’s 64-41 victory in Pasadena Friday night.
“We play an aggressive style of defense and we work on our transition game daily,” Meade coach Aanika O’Connor said. “We have to be able to take advantage of our aggressiveness by allowing our defense to create offense. Not every offensive possession is perfect, but we’re working on it.”
Chesapeake coach Maria Gray knows there have been some growing pains early this season and is trying to get things corrected now that the new year and county schedule has picked up.
“We’re a young team and that’s been a struggle for growth. That’s something we need to attack and keep working on in practice to reduce the turnovers,” Gray said. “We’re taking ourselves out of the game.”
The Mustangs used a balanced offensive attack and a tenacious transition game to mount a 24-9 first-quarter lead. The guests forced 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes and the scoring was spread around, with Briel Owens scoring seven points, while Zaynah Robinson and Ayanni Brown each posting six points and Jaela Reid adding five points.
The lead ballooned to 42-18 at intermission, with Carlissa Hill netting seven points and Brown scoring six. Ashley Chew led Chesapeake with six points in the half.
“I’m really proud of the way we distributed the ball tonight. We are pretty deep and any one of the girls on the team are capable of leading us on a given night,” O’Connor said. “There is no selfishness when the girls are out there. They just look for the open person and try to get them the ball.”
The Cougars actually won the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 23-22, but the lead was insurmountable, and the hosts continued to make mistakes with the ball. Chesapeake turned the ball over 20 times over the final two quarters and the Mustangs built a 54-28 advantage after three quarters.
“We have a lot of youth that are getting up to speed, and as hard as tonight was, we’ll take that we won the second half,” Gray said. “We started to play better defense, we had players step up that we need to step up. So, in the long run, this was a tough game, but I think it can be a turning point for us.”
Brown led all scorers with 18 points, Owens finished with 14 points and Reid and Hill deposited 11 points apiece for Meade (6-2).
Chew sparked a mini-comeback for the Cougars with three straight baskets in a 36-second span in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 12 points to lead the home team. Georgia Spangler came off the bench to score 11 points and Morgan Gray pitched in eight points for Chesapeake (3-5).
The Cougars have had to replace the Player of the Year and the female athlete of the year in the past two seasons in Brooke Worrell and Haley Downin, respectively, so they’re looking for that next “special” player to step up. Chew has been the leader thus far, but Gray is looking to complement Chew’s athleticism.
“The job is open and we tell them that. The availability is there for someone to step up,” Gray said. “But we can’t be individuals though. We have to be able to gel as a team and we’re putting the pieces together, being young and getting to know each other on the court. We have the senior leadership in Morgan and Ashley, but we need more than that. We need role players to step in and contribute.”
Gray thought that the way Meade’s transition game excelled, her team needed to play an almost perfect game to be successful.
“We were giving the ball to them and enabling them to capitalize,” Gray said. “We have to have pride with our possessions. We need to take care of the ball when it is in our hands and we have to reduce the silly turnovers. That’s way too many to have in any game. You’re not going to come out on the winning end, ever, with that many turnovers.”