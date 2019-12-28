“You see by the number of shots she took, she was getting the ball. We didn’t really need to do anything,” Lesikar said. “All we had to do was make the adjustment the way the refs were calling the game. They were letting a lot of that pushing and shoving, allowing it to be a super aggressive game, and we were not adapted for that. We were pleased about seeing in the second half that we played more aggressive to adjust, and she made more and more.”