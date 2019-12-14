Mikiyah Mallet swerved through Chesapeake on the court with ease.
After pickpocketing the Cougars with blocks and other turnovers, the senior, embracing the burden placed upon her as a new leader of a once-veteran heavy Old Mill team, helped stoke the flames that burned a gaping hole between victor and the defeated.
Thanks to Mallet and a pair of stars rising, the Patriots continued a young winter unbeaten with a 77-34 victory over Chesapeake.
The senior’s frequent bulls eyes in the basket in the third quarter boosted her team-high 23-point effort, followed by freshmen Amaya Douglas (17 points) and Amani Watts (13 points).
Heavy pressure on the Cougars (1-2) provided plenty of chances for Old Mill to pepper the basket. And yet, few actually made their way in; the Patriots managed just one field goal in the first quarter, a trademark steal converted for a layup from Mallet.
The two squads remained knotted at eight points apiece at the end of the first.
“We have a lot of youth that we’re blending in. We’re only a week into the season. We know we’ve got to build,” Chesapeake coach Maria Gray said. “We’ll take it eight minutes at a time. We tied the first quarter, that’s something to build on. We know we can hang.”
The pressure of a first home game, Patriots coach Rick Smith could see, was seeping into his very young squad. The coach drew his players together at a timeout and implored them: stop trying for 3-pointers.
“I mean, other than three players, we’re pretty inexperienced as far as game situations,” Jaya (Dews), Deja (Atkinson) and Mikiyah all played in all the playoff games we had last year, so they’re a little more battle-tested.”
It’s one thing for a coach to dole out advice, but it was up to Mallet, as a leading voice on the floor, to make sure it all settled in for her less experienced teammates.
“I told them we have to be more focused on defense instead of trying to score,” she said. “We’re a pressing team. We know that builds us up on momentum for offense.”
The starting freshman pair, Watts and Douglas, clearly listened.
Douglas kicked off the second quarter rushing to the basket and draining her shot, while Watts followed up right behind with one of her own.
Then, after Douglas stripped a Cougar to return control to the hosts, Watts secured a misfire, dropping it in the net without even looking, falling to the ground, as Old Mill’s crowd swelled.
It was like the “Baby Shaq” and “Slinky” had honey on their fingers; when Chesapeake tried to slip a mistake by them, Watts and Douglas were there to capitalize. Watts swiped possession from one end of the court, charged and flung a pass to Douglas, who scored it.
“The biggest thing with (Watts) is she has no other gear than what she plays like. If she’s getting the ball, she’s going to the basket,” Smith said. “She’s good on the defensive end, she’s good at rebounding. She don’t get caught up in all this. Same way with Amaya. Both of them two have played in so many AAU games all over the place, that this is not anything big to them.”
As much as long shots weren’t the priority, that didn’t mean Douglas wouldn’t go for it if the opportunity rose. From the corner, she lifted one of the game’s rare treys in, which Mallet followed up with a pair of buckets.
Ever the tag-team, Watts fueled Douglas again with another steal, to begin to close down a 19-point unchallenged run.
“They’re going to play a big role in how we score on offense, rebounding, and press,” Mallet said of the freshmen pair. “They’re long. They’re really going to step up as the season goes on.”
As the Patriots screeched away, Chesapeake began to flail. Turnovers marred the Cougars’ second quarter, a problem that continue to taint their performance heading into the second half.
Offense thrived as defense hounded Chesapeake’s primarily young crew, four underclassmen of a nine-player squad.
“We started defeating ourselves, just getting flustered with the press,” Gray said. “Poor choices in passing. They’re lessons to learn. You grow.”
Part of the struggles stemmed from heavy guarding of senior Ashley Chew, who’d racked up 35 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday night and just seven points on Friday.
“We take her away, their offense is shut down,” Mallet said.
The coverage made Chesapeake turn to senior Morgan Gray (10 points), who put in the Cougars’ first field goal midway through the third quarter.
Before then, and plenty times after, Mallet began to shine.
She rattled off seven points before Chesapeake as a whole reached that number, nearly all off steals or trips to the foul line.
Once, Mallet picked the Cougars on one side, hustled all the way across the floor and sprung up to record the layup on the other.
“That’s where we got on her a little bit at halftime. Of all things, she’s one of the ones I was referring to in the first half that just didn’t come out and play,” Smith said. “She decided in the third quarter it was time to show off a little bit and play her game.”
Mallet registered 15 of her total in the third, predominantly off stolen balls. Her play epitomized the new look Old Mill. After losing its towering post, Sydney Faulcon, to graduation, the Patriots had to revamp their offense, no longer able to rely on the putback machine under the net.
“We’re quicker,” Mallet said. “We’re more able to trust ourselves in playing man, because we know we have the speed to recover. We know we can defend anybody.”
As the margin widened to 30 points and then 40, Smith turned to his cast of reserves, who then put on a show not unlike the ones the starters acted out.
After earlier picking the visitors one time for good measure, junior guard Jocelyn Burgess cut through Chesapeake defenders to drive to the basket. Freshman guard Ny Asia Futrell closed out the night with a bucket from the perimeter.
“I said it the other day in practice, our last four players aren’t bad players. They’re just not as good as the other players,” Smith said. “Jocelyn got in there, made a move and drove to the basket and laid it in. That’s because every day in practice, she has to go up against girls that pretty much do that to her.”
Smith hopes his Patriots carry just their final three quarters into a hectic pre-Christmas week that includes Mervo, a treacherously difficult River Hill and then rival Meade on Friday.
“We better come out better than we did tonight,” he said. “Otherwise, we’ll get smoked by them.”