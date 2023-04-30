Freddie Newman to lead Indian Creek athletics, becomes first Black female AD in Anne Arundel

Frederica "Freddie" Newman was recently hired as the new athletic director at Indian Creek, making her the first Black female to head an athletic department in Anne Arundel County. (Katherine Fominykh)

Frederica “Freddie” Newman has always strived to be a role model for young athletes, even when she doesn’t realize exactly how she’s doing it.

Newman will take charge of Indian Creek athletics following this season, the school recently announced, making her the first Black female athletic director in Anne Arundel County’s history. That particular historical breakthrough came as a surprise to Newman, who grew up competing in predominantly Black Prince George’s County before working in Baltimore City private schools.

Advertisement

“I think for me, it’s always nice to be the first in something. I’ve been blessed to have awesome mentors and leaders to look up to, especially women,” said Newman, who is currently the athletic director at Concordia Prep. “In this career, one of my goals was to be able to be that type of person that I was lucky to grow up with and work under.”

Newman was selected out of 140 candidates from across the country and replaces Jason Werner, who served Indian Creek for two years. She also joins Meade’s Jamie Cook as the second Black athletic director currently serving in Anne Arundel County. Cook made history when he became the first Black athletic director in the county’s private schools 17 years ago — also at Indian Creek.

Advertisement

Cook thinks fondly of Newman and speaks of her with pride, wishing her well “from your predecessor’s predecessor.”

“[Indian Creek] was at the forefront of diversity and hiring people of color,” Cook said. “One of the only private schools who consistently goes to historically Black colleges and universities at job fairs. They’re adamant about making their teachers resemble their students.”

Newman didn’t have any intention to leave Concordia Prep initially. Saints athletics flourished in her three years, amassing conference titles in football, baseball and boys basketball, and runner-up finishes in baseball, softball and girls basketball. Under Newman’s watch, boys soccer also ascended to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

When the Indian Creek job opened in March, Newman reckoned there was no harm in throwing her name into the mix.

“We’ve competed against them a lot and seeing what they’ve been doing over the last few years. I really think they’re a strong program and they’re growing,” Newman said.

The Eagles captured 28 conference titles over the last decade, and are reigning champions in girls basketball, girls lacrosse and baseball. The school also added golf, swimming and track-and-field to the fold in the last two years. Already intrigued, Newman started looking outside athletics into the school culture and a happy thought took root.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is a really cool place.’ I have two young kids, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe this is an opportunity to go somewhere where I might be able to see them all the way through,’” Newman said.

Indian Creek provides Newman a situation she’s not encountered in a long time: a chance to prepare for the long haul. After working at Bryn Mawr and St. Vincent Pallotti as a basketball and lacrosse coach, Newman became a head athletic director for the first time at the Institute of Notre Dame in 2018. However the school shut down two years later.

Advertisement

Days later, Newman took over what she thought would be a job overseeing the girls athletic programs only at Concordia Prep. But that same month, her boys counterpart Josh Ward left to coach Calvert Hall football, leaving Newman unexpectedly in charge of the entire Saints athletic department.

Newman excelled in helming a school that nearly doubled in size in her three years. She was honored for her work leading Concordia Prep teams to prosperity, named the 2022 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland Athletic Director of the Year. She was also named the IAAM’s next vice president for 2023-24.

Frederica "Freddie" Newman is the new athletic director at Indian Creek, making her the first Black woman to head an athletic department in Anne Arundel County. (Katherine Fominykh)

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

But in Indian Creek, Newman earns the chance to know exactly what she’s facing and make long-term plans.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people still in the building that will be able to help with it, and that’s really exciting for me, to be able to come in and have some things already,” she said, “while being able to spend more time learning about the schools, and the families, and into seeing what we can implement into programs that’ll help improve, add or enhance what they already have going on.”

It’s exactly that preexisting culture that better equips Newman to handle the challenge every athletic director faces at Indian Creek. As a smaller school in the county, the Eagles have fewer resources to court athletes away from 14 public schools and five MIAA/IAAM private schools, many larger and with more tools at hand.

With that in mind, Newman sees a similar deck of cards that she had at Concordia Prep, cards that she proved capable of playing right. Three years ago, the Saints were ghosts compared to their behemoth neighbors in Calvert Hall and Notre Dame Prep. But Newman committed to a culture and a vision to transcend Concordia to a higher athletic level in a short time.

Advertisement

“The amount of championship appearances and success we’ve had in almost four years is remarkable, considering I think a lot of people were not expecting that to happen,” she said. “After having done that — and different places, different circumstances — but I know that can be done. I’m not scared about that challenge. Indian Creek fully embraces it.”

Newman’s thrilled to see she’s not walking into a blank slate. The athletes she found wearing gold and green were “driven, dedicated and pretty self-aware,” she said. The car is ready and fueled up. Newman’s just the one to drive it.

“During her visit with us, Freddie demonstrated an ability to engage with all constituencies, a connection with Indian Creek’s focus on well-being for all its students, and a pride in athletics as a force for good,” Eagles head of school Booth Kyle said in a release. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Creek.”