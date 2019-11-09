With just five minutes and a seemingly impossible deficit on their shoulders, St. Mary’s knew what the cards said.
Their season, and hopes at a championship berth, was not long for this world.
That’s why it changed its destiny.
Down by 11, the Saints rallied to edge John Carroll 28-24, earning admission to the MIAA B Conference final in pursuit of its third-straight crown.
“We’re used to battling back,” St. Mary’s coach Jason Budroni said.
St. Mary’s (7-1 in conference) will face Pallotti, who last claimed the B Conference title in 2016.
Junior Ki’Sean Gray-Dantzler saved the Saints, scoring the game-winning touchdown (one of three) and rushing 41 carries for 247 yards.
Budroni knew Gray-Dantzler could run, but the running back worked hard in the offseason, studying plays with senior Alex Wicks so he’d be a more than viable option if need be.
St. Mary’s lost Wicks, who’d long ago surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, to a season-ending injury three weeks earlier.
“He has big shoes to fill," Budroni said. "Alex is a hell of a runner. Ki’Sean has worked hard in the offseason. He knew coming in he was going to be the second back. Now he’s got the opportunity and he’s working. He’s churning them out.”
But it didn’t take long for the Patriots to send a message.
On the first kickoff, John Carroll running back London Drummond sliced through the Saints like a hot butter knife to return an 80-yard touchdown, handing the Patriots the advantage just 12 seconds in — and a statement.
This wouldn’t be easy.
In response to Drummond’s showstopper, the Saints wilted, punting away two campaigns, only managing to cross the 50-yard line into enemy territory once.
St. Mary’s quarterback Chris Golini had to learn to operate his ship without his first-mate, Wicks, for a few weeks, and Friday posed the same challenge.
He found the air worked just fine for him as he met senior Gabe Souza on a 22-yard air ride across the 50.
Then, the senior helmsman ran up 11 yards of his own before turning the ball over to Gray-Dantzler, who skimmed the left side perimeter to score, and tie John Carroll.
After the Patriots’ try to reply dimmed, Gray-Dantzler warmed up his offense with a few modest gains, but the Patriots secondary seemed drawn to him like magnets.
So Golini fired up his rocket once more. On third-and-5, he shot a comet from his hands to Souza’s, who charged untouched over the plane. A failed extra point or no, the Saints had the upper-hand, 13-7.
For the minute, anyway.
Just as they couldn’t bring him down on the kickoff return, St. Mary’s strained to slow Drummond on John Carroll’s second set of the second quarter. The junior running back churned up 54 yards, flipping three first downs on his own. Quarterback Austin Brinkman filled in the gaps, flinging a 13-yd pass that placed the Harford County visitors within a yard of realization.
It’d be a long one yard, as the Patriots twice attempted to close that miniature gap, and failed. On its second attempt, a quarterback keep, Brinkman nearly let the ball loose into St. Mary’s control; only a whistle was his salvation.
But just as he had seven other times that drive, Drummond remained elusive as he snuck past the crowd of blue into the end-zone.
That tipped kick of St. Mary’s returned to haunt them as John Carroll took a flight to a lead between the yellow goal-posts, 14-13, just a minute before halftime.
A 43-yard sling was all Brinkman needed to tip the favor in his squad’s direction on its first campaign of the second half. It was enough to position kicker Gavin Greene and his steel-toed boot to propel in the 33-yard field goal, padding the team’s requirements for a final berth by three points.
Deep in their own territory, Golini and Gray-Dantzler worked methodically to both move the chains bit by bit and whittle down the fourth-quarter clock, on their terms.
“We knew we had to pound," Gray-Dantzler said. "We knew they’d get tired, so we stuck to our game-plan.”
But a pair of penalties at midfield whipped the Saints back 30 yards, practically wiping out all the quarterback and running back duo had accomplished.
“(Golini) made some good plays tonight, real good throws," Budroni said. “We hurt ourselves a little bit with penalties.”
They also seemed to, at the time, drive the final nail into the St. Mary’s season, as did Patriots junior Roman Hemby, as he rolled unadulterated over 31 yards for a soon-to-be much-needed insurance touchdown.
John Carroll fans and players celebrated. A few Saints heads hung.
But the Saints pried the game back open.
“I just knew we needed a score. We were down. Their crowd was in it," Gray-Dantzler said. "I knew we had to go down and score.”
After Golini completed a soaring pass over 24 yards, with his season dependent on it, Gray-Dantzler sewed up the rest into the end-zone.
“Our line is dominating and Ki’Sean’s running the ball. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Budroni said.
Then, Golini met Souza in the far corner for the two-point conversion, shrinking John Carroll’s once cavernous divide to just three points.
But Gray-Dantzler was not done. Not even close.
The junior ruled his squad’s game-winning drive, running in the clinching five-yard touchdown to deliver St. Mary’s another week of football.
Drummond was nowhere to be seen for all of the Patriots’ second half, and the absence of his high-power runs burned John Carroll on its last set of 2019.
Gray-Dantzler was a little stressed, but he knew his defense had it. With eight seconds left, Brinkman pedaled back, looking for a target.
But he was a target himself. Sophomore linebacker Brady Russell and senior defensive back Samuel Ibeziako hunted him down, forcing the sack, while Ole Miss-bound Quinn Donoway chased down the loose ball.
Though the win will allow the Saints to miss a practice in the blustery, frigid weather on Saturday, they’ll have to put in hours of practice this week scheming to overcome the team that handed the one St. Mary’s conference defeat of the year.
“We’ll get to work on Monday worrying about Pallotti. Tonight, we’re just going to enjoy this,” Budroni said. “We’ll go from there.”