TOWSON -- It took almost four quarters for Calvert Hall to find its way. It finally happened with 47.7 seconds left.
The host Cardinals mounted an impressive 51-yard drive on their last possession to defeat Archbishop Spalding, 23-17, in an entertaining Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference football showdown on Friday night.
Calvert Hall (6-2, 1-2 MIAA A Conference) scored the last 13 points.
The Cardinals took over with 2:14 left at their own 49-yard line. They moved to the Spalding 46, and that set up the biggest play of the game when, with 1:23 left, Calvert Hall quarterback Amir Jenkins found senior Cole Herbert open at the Spalding 6-yard line.
“We were in trips, and he told us to just run verticals,” Herbert said. “I was on the outside, and he found me. I had to adjust and come back a little, but the ball was there.”
Two plays later, after a 2-yard loss, running back Sean Tucker ran untouched up the middle for the winning touchdown.
Spalding (5-3, 1-1) advanced the ball as far as the Calvert Hall 39 before turning it over on downs.
Spalding took the lead midway through the second quarter after the teams traded early field goals. The biggest play of the drive was on second-and-1 from the Spalding 44 when quarterback Austin Tutas hit a streaking Dustin Radford down the left sideline for a 40-yard gain to the Cardinals 16. Four plays later, Tutas found Radford again, this time in the end zone for an 11-yard completion, and a 10-6 lead with 6:36 left in the half.
Calvert Hall used a kickoff return to the Spalding 40 by Ray Glass to set up the next touchdown. On a second-and-10 at the Spalding 24, Jenkins took off on a quarterback draw, taking the ball to the 5. Two plays later, Jenkins called his own number again from four yards out to tie the game at 10 with 1:48 left in the first half.
Spalding used another big play to again take the lead midway through the third quarter. On a second-and-10 from midfield, Shamar Smith took a handoff and headed toward the right. Not finding an opening, he cut back to the left and ran untouched down the sideline for a 50-yard score to give Spalding a 17-10 lead.
Late in the third quarter, Calvert Hall cut the margin to 17-13, when Peter Moore made a 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the third. After stopping Spalding on downs, Moore kicked another field goal, this one from 26 yards out, to cut the deficit to 17-16 with 9:20 left. That led to the Calvert Hall late heroics.
“This was a total team effort for us,” Calvert Hall coach Donald Davis said. “The offense got the touchdown at the end, the special teams played great, and the defense got the key stop. This was a team win for us. It’s something we can build on.”
SP 0 10 7 0 - 17
CH 3 7 3 10 - 23
CH - Moore 27 FG
SP – McCormick 36 FG
SP - Radford 11 pass from Tutas (Butts kick)
CH – Jenkins 4 run (Moore kick)
SP – Esbrand-Smith 50 run (Butts kick)
CH – Moore 41 FG
CH – Moore 26 FG
CH – Tucker 8 run (O’Neill kick)