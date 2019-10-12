STEVENSVILLE -- With 5:34 to play and having seen all but the last three points of a 23-point lead disintegrate as a result of a rejuvenated Wicomico offense, members of the Kent Island offense knew the game’s outcome likely hinged on their next possession.
After the Indians had scored on a 53-yard scoring run by Andre Mathews, the score had closed to 23-20. Kenny Guyton’s kickoff return brought the ball to midfield and Kent Island’s offense, which had gained 256 yards in the first half before going scoreless in the second, needed to hang on to the ball long enough to prevent the Indians from another chance at scoring.
Though they didn’t score and Wicomico got the ball back on Josh Shockley’s goal-line interception on a go-for-broke touchdown pass try, the Kent Island offense ran four minutes off the clock and then the defense stopped the Indians’ on their last possession when defensive standout Bryan Heim sacked Mathews on fourth down, to preserve the three-point win for the Buccaneers.
“The offensive line was amazing and on defense we came out and did what we had to do. Bryan Heim made a great play,” said Isaiah Shockley, of the game’s final five minutes.
Shockley starred both ways for the Buccaneers, who stayed in contention for the Bayside North lead by moving to 5-1, 3-1 in league play. “Coach (Damian Ferragamo) told us what we needed to do, he just said one thing to us, and we came through. He told us we had to have it.”
“It was a great team victory,” said Heim, who was also in on a number of big defensive plays, most notably the last. “I said ‘I gotta make this count.' That’s all I could think about. 'I have to make this play.’ ”
Kent Island led 21-0 at the half and added two points on a safety on the first play of the second half when the Wicomico center snapped the ball over Mathews’ head into the end zone, A penalty in the end zone after Mathews had escaped to his own 2 was what resulted in the safety.
Heim’s tackle put an end to a second half comeback by the Indians, who had gained just 59 yards in the first half. Wicomico’s Josh Shockley capped an 88-yard, 12-play drive, with a 2-yard run. Mathews threw a picture-perfect 55-yard “in the pocket” pass to Ronnie Satchell and then scrambled away from a heavy rush for a 53-yard run that closed the score to 23-20 with 5:42 to play.
“I think we lacked focus, we made a lot of mistakes and let them make plays,” Heim said. “(At the end) it was just a case of head, heart and hustle. I think this game will prepare us for the rest of our season.”
In the first half. Kent Island totally dominated the Indians (2-4), outgaining them 256 yards to 59. Sophomore quarterback Matt Burnside completed 11 of 13 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns and Isaiah Shockley had 54 yards rushing for the half and three receptions for 62 yards as the Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points.
Kent Island’s first drive ended in a fumble after a 40-yard pass from Burnside to Ryan Ravenbakish. The defense held and the offense followed with a 69-yard drive capped by a 5-yard scoring pass from Burnside to Shockley.
Wicomico drove inside the Kent Island 10, but a penalty stopped the drive. On its next possession, the Indians had to punt from its own 9, and a nine-yard punt gave the Buccaneers the ball at the 18. Two plays later, Burnside and Connor Antonelli hooked up on a 14-yard scoring pass.
Wicomico went three and out on its next possession and Kent Island made it 21-0 when Burnside hit Shockley on a middle screen for a 20-yard scoring pass.
The safety on the second play of the second half made it 23-0 and the Buccaneers went with a more conservative running game to protect the lead. It nearly backfired.
“I have been coaching for 25 years and I learn something every day. Kids can make mistakes, so I guess coaches can too. I made a mistake taking our identity away. I went to the more conservative offense,” said Ferragamo.
“We have been going with a young quarterback and have good receivers and a lot of seniors on the offensive line,” added Ferragamo, who singled out senior linemen Steven Arentz and Floyd Butler “for all the work they put in in the weight room.”
Of the second half turnaround by the Indians, Ferragamo said, “We knew they were capable of making big plays. Their quarterback dropped one in the bucket, We were expecting them to make plays, but we didn’t make any in the second half They are the most athletic team we have played.”
Burnside finished the game with 209 yards passing and Ke’Juan Johnson, who carried the load for three first downs on the final drive, gained 45 yards rushing in the second half and 31 yards receiving for the game. Shockley had 76 yards rushing and 61 receiving.
Kent Island finished with 342 total yards on offense. Wicomico finished with 285 yards, with Mathews accounting for 103 yards rushing and 127 yards passing. After completing just 3 of 11 passes in the first half, Mathews was 4-for-8 for 106 yards in the second half.
“This is a great win for our program, there is no such thing as a bad win. I knew we were 4-1 but we hadn’t beat anyone we had lost to last year,” added Ferragamo. “We were a soft 4-1, now we’re a little less so. Win or lose, we do it together.”