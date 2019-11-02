When Kayla Alexander walked out for a 26-yard field goal attempt, she would not miss. She couldn’t, with the result of the 43rd Dena Bowl laying heavy on her shoulders.
The 5-foot-8 junior’s foot swung back. Her second field goal attempt soared, dead-center, securing a two-point advantage Northeast would carry to victory.
The Eagles protected its fragile advantage to post its second straight win over its archrival, Chesapeake, 9-7, in the final regular season game of the fall, securing its spot in the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the Class 3A South Region.
When Alexander chose to try football this year, she had never imagined she’d be the reason Northeast (4-5) would keep on playing, especially living in a part of Pasadena in which she’s surrounded on all sides by Chesapeake students.
“I didn’t know how much of an impact I was going to have, but it turns out I actually had a decent amount today. But the team did great – our defense held out amazingly, and stopped them,” she said. "Our offense just kept on giving me chances. Missed the first one, but I got right back on the field ready to kick the second one.”
Alexander notched her first career game-winning field goal earlier in the season, against Glen Burnie.
In the lowest scoring game between the teams since 2010, in which the Eagles downed the Cougars 7-3, Northeast also closed the divide between its leading rival to just three games. Chesapeake leads 23-20 overall in the four-decade series.
When Northeast coach Brian Baublitz assumed the job four years ago, he was told, only somewhat jokingly, “All you gotta do, coach? Just go and win the Dena Bowl."
“That wouldn’t be up to my standards, I said, but I didn’t really understand the importance of it until I started coaching in this game,” Baublitz said. “These kids, they know each other. They grew up together. They played against one another at youth ball. This rivalry, for them, has been going on all their lives. And now we’ve won three out of four. That’s a pretty good start. We’re kind of turning the trend a little bit.”
Running back Myles Macon had a sour taste linger in his mouth when Chesapeake (4-5) shut him and his teammates out two years ago.
“Ever since I came to this program, ‘Dena Bowl, Dena Bowl, Dena Bowl.’ Ever since freshman year, it’s been a big dream, to go out like this,” Macon said. “Just fire, blood. Every time I saw them (after the shutout), ahh, it made me upset. When it came to the perfect time, I could just use that anger and aggression to just ball out today on the field.”
He sparked the Eagles’ path on the ground with a team-high 22 carries for 129 yards, even taking over in the wildcat role in the third quarter.
After missing the first three games of the season for academic reasons, Baublitz has watched Macon take the reins over the course of the remaining six weeks.
“Ever since he’s come back, he’s been a leader on this team," the coach said. "We knew we’d have to ride him because he’s our best player. Behind that offensive line we have, it’s kind of an unstoppable combination at times.”
As things got messy at the start, Macon knew what he had to do.
The first six minutes of the game saw three drives and three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception.
The next one included an Eagles touchdown.
Chesapeake’s leading rusher, junior running back Victor Listorti, barely got to feel the turf beneath his shoes before his squad handed the ball over, a dropped pass from quarterback Nathan Rosado to Alonzo Wilkes that Macon scooped up.
But then, Northeast suffered the same fate with the same hands involved. After a 31-yard dash that carried the Eagles to the red zone, Macon gave it away on a fumble of his own.
“You see a man down, you see a fumble – I fumbled – we just pick each other up," Macon said. "Don’t let anyone have their head down on that field. You just make sure, as a unit, we’re all pushing through together.”
The Cougars could barely celebrate their good luck before it rotted away. As Rosado tested the air, his pass landed in the hands of Eagles two-way-man Connor McGregor, who would spark Northeast’s first -- and only -- successful scoring run of the night.
Just three plays and 12 yards later, senior Cody Edmondson, holding the football for the first time on the night, took the nine-yard plunge to secure a 6-0 Northeast lead, preceding a blocked kick.
While its rivals could breathe a sigh of relief, Chesapeake kept holding its own as its attempts to respond looked as pale as its uniforms.
On fourth down, the ball rattled in Rosado’s grasp, allowing enough time for Macon to slam into him and a flock of Eagles to descend upon their now easy prey.
Still, Chesapeake worked its way to the red zone for the first time. And still, it walked away empty handed, as Zach Baumann’s 26-yard field goal attempt sailed right.
The longest drive of the first 24 minutes, too, was a fruitless one. Northeast monopolized the second half, stretching out an 18-play campaign that brought the hosts to the Cougars’ 6-yard line, at its closest.
However, misfortune spoiled the Eagles’ hopes the way it had Chesapeake just minutes before.
After her own illegal procedure pushed her back to the 33-yard hash, Alexander booted a wide shot to the right, keeping the score in the single digits for halftime.
That miss could frazzle an inexperienced player, but not Alexander.
Not the “Ice Woman.”
“She’s got ice in her veins. You don’t have to say anything to her," Baublitz said. "We know who Kayla is by now. Nobody had to talk to her; we knew she’d be ready for that next kick and she nailed that thing.”
Before Alexander could save the day, the Eagles had to trudge through their own mistakes. A 15-minute break didn’t do much to stop errors from directing this game’s strings like a marionette.
Macon, replacing Miller in the wildcat role, seemed to be drumming up a promising drive for the Eagles until a jumbled pitch skittered into Cougars linebacker Logan Peapos’ clutches.
“Actually, the fumbles have been an issue for us last couple weeks. We’ve been doing different drills in practice to kind of help security with the football," Baublitz said. "We’ll go do the same things we’ve been doing. Stress fundamentals, five points of pressure on the ball.”
Listorti took it from there. He swallowed up nine yards and, helped along by a personal foul against the hosts, Chesapeake linebacker Devin Forrester crossed the plane to snatch the lead for the Cougars, 7-6.
For the moment, anyway.
Macon turned the tides, running down 27 yards himself up to the fourth down.
“We made changes in the defense. We made some practice changes we didn’t have to put in today," he said. "In the beginning, we were stopping them. We tried to make some adjustments on offense, didn’t really work – had my own formation there for a second – but then we came back, shook it off, went down that field and got that field goal.”
Northeast looked to its first-year kicker. Any earlier mistakes didn’t matter to Alexander anymore.
After all, she’d done this before, winning the game against Glen Burnie under similar circumstances.
Her boot captured the two-point lead that the Eagles rode to the win.
Then, it was up to Macon to hold down the fort.
“Mindset was keep the game close. Make sure we get out of here with the W. We did,” Macon said. “I’m going to do everything I’m going to possibly do to help my team succeed. And I’d do anything for any length for any one of those teammates, if possible.”