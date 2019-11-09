Broadneck and Arundel combined for 27 points in the first quarter of Friday’s Class 4A East Region first-round playoff game, so a shootout appeared inevitable.
While the Arundel offense did its part the rest of the way, the Wildcats’ defense prevented the shootout from materializing.
Jordan Andrews ran for 187 yards on 36 carries and scored three touchdowns, while the Arundel defense gave up just nine points over the final three quarters and the Wildcats advanced with an 45-23 victory.
Arundel (7-3) moves on to face top-seed and unbeaten South River in the second round with a berth in the state quarterfinals on the line. South River won the teams’ regular-season meeting, 30-22, on Sept. 27. The Seahawks advanced with a 31-21 victory over Annapolis.
Ethan Facey recovered an onside kick in the first half and intercepted a pass in the second half for Arundel, which held Broadneck scoreless for more than 16 minutes from late in the first half to four minutes into the fourth quarter.
“We thought it was going to be a hard battle from the jump,” Facey said. “We just had to come out and prove to our offense that defense exists too.”
Arundel showed good balance on offense. In addition to Andrews’ three touchdown runs, Austin Slye threw a pair of touchdown passes and spread the ball around several receivers. The Wildcats also didn’t turn the ball over, similar to their performance in a Week 9 victory over the Bruins.
“Being able to run the ball when we have to is something we haven’t done real well in the past,” Arundel coach Jack Walsh said. “I think it’s big right now, especially in the fourth quarter. To be able to grind out the game and milk the clock and manage the game and feel like we’re in control. That was huge.”
Josh Ehrlich threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Bruins, who hurt themselves by not finishing drives that could have made the game much closer.
“We had some missed opportunities,” Broadneck coach Rob Harris said. “Take nothing away from Arundel. They beat us. They had opportunities and they capitalized. We had opportunities and we did not.”
Arundel went into halftime with a 24-17 lead on the strength of 1-yard touchdowns run by lineman Matthew McCorkle and Andrews and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Slye to Petey Tucker.
The teams combined for touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half. Arundel scored three times and had a 21-14 lead midway through the second quarter. The Wildcats recovered the onside kick following the third score, which led to a 34-yard field goal from Clinton Mills that pushed the lead to 24-14.
Broadneck wasted a golden opportunity to cut into the lead on its next two possessions, but lost a fumble at the Arundel 1 and turned the ball over on downs deep in Arundel territory on its next possession. The Bruins did get the ball back one more time and cut the deficit to seven at the half on a 23-yard field goal from Ryan Della.
Broadneck’s other scores in the first half came on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ehrlich to Andre Woods Jr. and a 6-yard touchdown run from Ehrlich.
Arundel attempted the only two punts of the first half, which also resulted in 17 accepted penalties.
Broadneck (4-6) 14 3 0 6 -- 23
Arundel (7-3) 13 11 7 14 -- 45
First Quarter
AR -- McCorkle 1 run (Mills kick)
BN -- Woods Jr. 29 pass from Ehrlich (Della kick)
AR -- Andrews 1 run (kick failed)
BN -- Ehrlich 6 run (Della kick)
Second Quarter
AR -- Tucker 10 pass from Slye (D’Urso pass from Slye)
AR -- Mills 34 FG
BN -- Della 23 FG
Third Quarter
AR -- Andrews 12 run (Mills kick)
Fourth Quarter
AR -- Andrews 2 run (Mills kick)
BN -- Pierce 12 pass from Ehrlich (kick failed)
AR -- D’Urso 11 pass from Slye (Mills kick)