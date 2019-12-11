When Arundel celebrated its second-round playoff upset over previously unbeaten South River half a field away, Seahawks quarterback David Foust didn’t shed a tear, like he had when his season ended a year before.
He wore a big smile on his face.
“I look back and the whole thing I can really think of is how proud I am. Playing on this team, everybody just loved the game of football, and that’s better than just having a bunch of athletes,” he said. “I don’t regret a single thing."
With Foust at the controls, the Seahawks journeyed to heights they had never before reached this year. With 2,781 passing yards (163-for-257) and 34 touchdowns in the air (35 total), the Capital Gazette Football Player of the Year led South River to an undefeated regular season, a county championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 4A East Region.
“He definitely made his mark,” South River coach Ed Dolch said of Foust, who concluded his career with a 66 percent passing average, 4,306 passing yards and 55 total touchdowns.
Part of what opened up Foust to compile his peak season was the alterations South River made in its offense. A heavy running focus due to receiver inexperience last fall placed Foust on the back burner, allowing his backs to shine. This year, Foust was able to rely on his more assured wideouts and begin rattling up passing yards.
There was no player that Foust jibed with more this fall than senior wide receiver Sean Leonard, whom the quarterback connected with 61 times.
“If David had a great command on the offense, we gave him the freedom to check in and out of calls, get the ball to Sean whenever he thought he had the opportunity," Dolch said. "Those guys just trusted each other. Non-verbal communication on the field, knowing where each others going to be when the ball’s coming that way.”
Foust’s connection with Leonard and the other hands was born of more than just reps over three years. That trust sprouted off the field, in the film room.
Though Dolch began seeing Foust take on his role as a team leader in his junior year, Foust didn’t quite shoulder into the role comfortably.
“This makes me sound bad but I’m just going to be honest -- I wouldn’t pay as much attention as I should have during film,” he said. “Coach would call on me and ask me something and if I didn’t know the answer, it was just embarrassing. I wouldn’t pay as much attention as I needed to.”
Watching film together then, Dolch would speak, and Foust would listen; Dolch could just hope that the lessons would show on Friday night.
This fall, Foust spoke. He interacted, adding his own input.
“He’s got the size, he’s got the arm talent. With being on the varsity for four years, he obviously has a great handle on the offense and the things we’re trying to do. The most growth came with understanding defense," Dolch said. "That’s something that’s important for high school, especially for someone’s who’s moving on to play college football. That’s a big part of playing at the next level, being able to understand defenses, what their philosophies are, their tendencies are, how to attack.”
Foust spread his zeal for engaging with film sessions to his teammates.
“This year, coming out, it was like ‘We’re going to bring notebooks, we’re going to take notes every single day, we’re going to quiz each other.’ Everybody bought in so much more, everybody just loved the game of football," Foust said, "and we saw it translate to the field.”
As Foust’s confidence grew, both in himself and his offense, no other team could hold a candle, from his perspective.
No matter how much work Foust and the teammates he encouraged into studying their opponents, it thrilled the quarterback when, come Friday night, defense greeted him with something completely new. He’d find a defensive line preparing instead to try and block his passing schemes and, when they did, Foust would turn to running back Delvin Johnson to tear the ball up the field on the ground.
“I saw a lot of adjustments. We’d have a whole lot of film to watch all week, a lot of studying to do, and then you come out and everything you studied is -- ‘Hey coach, they’re not doing it, they changed up for playoffs,’” Foust said. "That was really cool to see.”
In his mind, last year’s kowtow to Annapolis goes down as the worst South River game in Foust’s career. The Seahawks, far gone from their days as a 1-9 team of Foust’s freshman season, allowed the Panthers to overwhelm him by a margin of 35 points. This time, Foust turned the tide, routing Annapolis by 40.
It wasn’t just him, of course, though Foust posted five touchdowns on 212 passing yards. He’d been able to put so much faith in the members of his offense, his command on field was almost telepathic -- almost.
“Everybody had trust in one another. If I didn’t trust my line to block, that affects me. I trust that when I made a read, my receivers are going to run the right route and make the adjustments they need to. When they didn’t, I’d get on them -- looked like a hothead out there -- but I trusted my teammates to hold me accountable because I’m going to hold them accountable.”
Foust has preached accountability from the moment he walked into South River’s program as a freshman. He’d known from summer workouts that the 2016 Seahawks weren’t destined for greatness.
“The upperclassmen didn’t buy in, didn’t pay attention to the small things, the things that I’m preaching right now because that’s what Dolch preached to us," Foust said. "He said, ‘This freshman group, this 2020 class, we have it in us. Don’t let it go to waste.'”
Though Foust’s season ended much too soon for his liking in the second round of the playoffs, his impact spread beyond the football field and would likely carry a longer shelf life.
“I feel like we accomplished a whole lot,” Foust said. “While these aren’t numeric achievements, the whole school bought into this football program, whereas when I came in, there was none of that at all. Being able to see everybody get excited for Friday night games, that was huge.”
That brought change Foust’s way as well. His weeks since have brought a steady flow of recruiters from the Ivy and Patriot League, as well as the Colonial Athletic Association. Then, of course, there was Maryland -- the Terps extended a preferred walk on to Foust in the beginning of November.
Attention from one of his dream schools excited Foust. He felt like he’d put in the work, and now, he’s ready to put in more, somewhere else.
“With football and all those memories we made, the things we will be able to hold on to forever, those are all special,” Dolch said, “but I think the lasting thing is just that David was a great player and even better person, and a pleasure to have coached and watched develop over four years. I look forward to watching him be even more successful going forward through the next chapter of his life.”