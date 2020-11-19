Gracie Driggs scores two to give St. Mary’s field hockey 4-2 win over Mount de Sales in final home game

Ideally, a field hockey team wants to capitalize on as many penalty corners as it can.
On Wednesday night, the Saints fulfilled that mission almost perfectly.
St. Mary’s deposited two goals on three corners and two more in the regular course of play to depart its home field for the last time this fall as victors, fending off a late rally from Mount de Sales, 4-2.
“It’s such a good way to end it,” junior Gracie Driggs said. “It’s our last home game and we put everything in we had from practices.”
Driggs, bound to Georgetown next fall for lacrosse, led the Saints with two goals and an assist.
“Grace is a player where you’ll put her anywhere on the field and she’ll thrive for you,” St. Mary’s coach Karen Zarchin said. “She’ll never let her teammates down. She showed that tonight.”
As the ball skidded into the fray on St. Mary’s first corner, Hope Davis scooped it and ferried towards goal. Despite the crowd in the circle, the senior attacked and slung a long shot to Driggs, who got the last piece of it to score.
The Sailors, despite the chilly weather, demonstrated much more fire than they had in its previous game against nearby Archbishop Spalding on Tuesday. While battering off many more Saints’ drives than allowing goals, the Mount de Sales offense paved its way a few times into scoring territory, lining several shots that zoomed just past or behind the goal’s mouth.
The Sailors similarly got in a few chances come the second quarter, but it was the Saints who ruled possession, introducing would-be goals into the circle so many times it seemed that the question was a matter of who, not if. That was nearly answered by Davis. On St. Mary’s second corner of the night, the senior scored just as the halftime buzzer blared — but the goal was called back.
However, it wouldn’t be long before St. Mary’s changed that.
Just after the start of the third quarter, Driggs collected the ball around 40 yards from the net and stormed down field, Sailors peeling away, pressure building. As she broke upon the goal, Mount de Sales arrived just in time to shut her down. They weren’t, however, quick enough to stop Saints senior Ria Lagdameo, who recovered possession and drilled her shot into the cage as Sailors goalkeeper Reese Tacka dove to try and stop it.
“I think our middies did a really good job of cutting and getting open and our forwards communicated so much more than we have in any other game,” Driggs said, “ … which helped because they had a really strong defense and we just had to find holes in it.”
With St. Mary’s so consistent on corners already, it seemed a likely conclusion that when another one came, they’d squeeze success out of it — even more so as Saints players passed seamlessly to each other. This time, Kyleigh Thorne found Driggs, who dug deep before the maw of the cage and fired in her second goal.
“She has a never-die attitude,” St. Mary’s coach Karen Zarchin said of Driggs. “You could literally put her in the cage and she could save balls. She’s a gem. We’re lucky to have her, that’s for sure.”
St. Mary’s last goal came a little less conventionally.
Off in the far-right corner of the field, the Saints’ Olivia Larges took a chance, hurling a pass down to the middle of the field, where Davis made sure to be and potted the goal.
Down 4-0 just as they were the night before to nearby Spalding, Mount de Sales needed to act quickly and decisively in the next 15 game minutes if they wanted to at least put a dent in their hosts’ advantage.
The visitors did just that. When Mount de Sales’ Mia Rehkemper had the ball in her control, she moved swiftly, flashing a shot to teammate Abby Komiske, who tucked it into the net.
“Abby has been, I think every year, the leading scorer for us. She finally got it turned up,” Mount de Sales coach Trace Thomson said. “It’s hard, with limited practices and games, to get a good cohesiveness, but these girls are tight.”
As the final minutes fluttered away, the field filled with St. Mary’s seniors out of deference to their veteran status.
“They’ve earned it. They’ve been here a long time and they’ve been through a lot in the last nine months,” Zarchin said.
Mount de Sales gave a little more for what would be its last acts as this team. With about two minutes remaining, Rehkemper made her last impact, driving the second Sailors’ goal home.
Seeing two seniors put up a fight for the Sailors at the very end meant something to Thomson, who only wanted his team to make it a complete season.
“With everything that went on — injuries, COVID — the fact that we made it this far, that’s all that mattered,” Thomson said. “The fact that they were playing and gave their best for the last, that’s something for the seniors to depart with and for us to build on in the future. That’s what it’s all about. Never give up, never quit.”
There’s lessons to be taken for St. Mary’s from that fourth quarter rush. The next game, to be played at Spalding, has moved from next Monday to Wednesday night, giving the Saints less than 24 hours to prepare for a rematch with their rival that bested them the last time around.
Moving the game felt like a necessity to Zarchin, who wanted to give her players something the pandemic had stripped them of time and time again this year — control over their future.
“We wanted our team to have closure for their season, for our seniors to have closure for their careers. They could end their careers with a game, not end by having somebody take something away from them. We just felt it was a better opportunity to get the game in,” Zarchin said.