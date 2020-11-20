Archbishop Spalding field hockey closes out undefeated season with 3-2 win over St. Mary’s

Spalding’s senior class closed out their careers in style on Thursday.
Facing archrival St. Mary’s and carrying an undefeated record into the final game of the pandemic-shortened season, the Cavaliers got the job done and beat the Saints, 3-2, to finish with a 5-0-1 mark..
Shelby Bumgarner, the senior midfielder who last year verbally committed to Duke, set the tone with an assist to junior forward Allie Keith with under a minute left in the first quarter. Spalding also got goals from senior Lauren Lombardo and junior Elly Beavers.
“[St. Mary’s] is a very tough team,” Bumgarner said. “They’re going to come out with energy. So I knew we had to get on the board quick to make that statement and to keep on moving forward. I’m really excited that we got to capitalize on that.”
For Katie Fichtner, the victory was made sweeter considering it marked the second time this fall the Cavaliers beat their rivals. Many of the players on both teams grew up playing alongside one another.
“It’s awesome. Especially being able to say that we beat them twice is great,” Fichtner said. “We all have a lot of friends on that team; one of my best friends is on that team. It’s always great to see them and get to go against them. It’s just back and forth the whole game. It’s so fun.”
After Spalding took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter, St. Mary’s pushed the pace of play in the second.
Both Bumgarner and junior defender Becca Lawn were assessed penalties on a physical play, which led to St. Mary’s’ Hope Davis tying the game at 1 with 47.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
“The one [penalty] down here, the ball went over the end line and they [St. Mary’s] kept playing and brought it back into play,” said Lawn. “I told Katie [Fichtner] and Lily Grant, ‘Guys, it went out of bounds. It went out of bounds,’ and she [the official] turned to me and thought I was talking to her. So, she carded me for talking back to her. I was addressing my teammates, but it happens.”
Spalding began the second half with a frenetic pace and control of the ball. They were rewarded for their persistence with a goal by Lombardo to give them a 2-1 lead. Beavers capped off Spalding’s goal-scoring for the night with a score off of a rebounded shot to put the Cavaliers up 3-1.
St. Mary’s answered with goal from Gracie Driggs with under seven minutes remaining but Spalding ultimately left victorious with the 3-2 victory.
While the Saints dropped their final game of the season, first-year coach Karen Zarchin was proud of her team’s fight and fortitude throughout a COVID-shortened campaign.
“It’s the St. Mary’s way,” Zarchin said. “It’s a never-give-up attitude and I couldn’t be any more proud of my kids for the way that they started and finished the game. It’s 60 minutes, we had a super supportive sideline and everyone on our team had a role to play and they executed what we needed to do as a group.”