Katie Fichtner scores game-winner as Archbishop Spalding field hockey edges rival St. Mary’s by a goal

Tension hummed between St. Mary’s and Archbishop Spalding as the two local field hockey rivals headed into the final quarter locked at one goal apiece.
The minute Spalding forward Katie Fichtner fired the tie-breaking goal into the net, that frenzied nervousness turned into pure joy as the junior jogged down the field wearing a bright smile, her teammates following behind like a parade.
Fichtner’s late-game strike, as well as senior Shelby Bumgarner’s earlier goal, lifted the visiting Cavaliers over the Saints, 2-1. In Spalding coach Leslee Brady’s more than 20 years of coaching the Severn-area squad, she can hardly recall a game between these two that didn’t result that way.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is, doesn’t matter what the standings are, who’s ranked where," Brady said," this is always a dogfight, and it almost always ends as a one-goal game. I expected nothing other than this, which was a great game.”
With the victory, Spalding maintains its perfect record (3-0), while St. Mary’s posts its first loss (2-1).
“I told them this would be the toughest competition we had to date. It’s a great crosstown rivalry,” Brady said. “I love this because they know these kids; they play club ball with them. They’re friends.”
Though Spalding earned six corners in the first quarter, St. Mary’s defense wouldn’t catch up to them in time. But not before Bumgarner made her statement.
The midfielder took the feed from the corner, drove one straight to the back of the net, and did a little dance in the circle as her teammates celebrated around her.
Ahead 1-0, it was up to the Cavaliers' defense to keep it that way, which they did for a while, chewing up every attempted St. Mary’s shot. But Saints goaltender Reagan O’Toole stood just as tall, helping the defense fend off the latter five corners and other attacks on her goal.
Momentum, however, shifted to the hosts in blue. The St. Mary’s offense granted their defense a little bit of reprieve, driving wave after wave against the Spalding backfield until finally, the potential tying goal slid between Spalding defenders into the goal. It didn’t stick on the scoreboard, though, as the goal was called back, and the Cavaliers clung to the fragile lead for the time being.
Though Spalding had its chances against the Saints defense to try and pad its margin, nothing was slipping past O’Toole. While she held down the fort, St. Mary’s got to work.
A swarm of Saints descended on the Spalding goal, firing attempt after attempt to break in.
Somewhere in the chaos with five minutes left in the first half, senior Melanie Borneman picked the ball out and landed the tying score. She’d also become the first person to notch a goal against Spalding this season.
To prevent that from becoming two, Brady swapped out personnel here and there to work on plugging up the athletic Saints' fastbreak.
“Just try to make sure our players were playing under control,” Brady said. “When they started dominating that second, [we] started getting a little anxious. I told everyone to calm down, use your skills and play hockey.”
Though both teams exhausted the third quarter just trying to hunt out any weakness in each other’s defenses, Spalding’s willingness to return to the style of play it knew how to do paid off.
“I think the first half, we were just getting into it. Monday night game, 6:30 — not our thing,” Fichtner said, “but I think we’re such a close-knit team, everything just came together, especially our sidelines. Our sidelines fire us up so much and we begin playing as a team.”
Barely into the fourth quarter, Fichtner swooped down upon the St. Mary’s goal, took a cross and delivered it into the cage.
“It was awesome. It felt so good, to just be able to say my team helped me get there,” Fichtner said. “It wasn’t just me; I just finished it.”
Though St. Mary’s field hockey season is ripening into its second week, first-year coach Karen Zarchin stresses to her Saints constantly that it could all end at any time amid the coronavirus pandemic. If that were to come true on Monday, for instance, Zarchin couldn’t feel prouder of her team that battled to the end.
“I’m so impressed with the poise and the character that came out of this game of my team and the way they back each other up,” Zarchin said. “ … You can see it. We talk a lot about hockey as a game of mistakes. It’s how you come out of those mistakes that set the tone for how we’re going to do next. We had opportunities to come up with balls, and I’m just so proud of these girls.”