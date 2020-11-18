Shelby Bumgarner scores two as Archbishop Spalding field hockey defeats Mount de Sales, 4-1, on senior night

All Archbishop Spalding coach Leslee Brady wanted was for the season to last to senior night. A win on that special occasion would be a bonus.
On Tuesday, Brady and her 11 seniors got both, as the group paraded out under a vivid sunset sky with bouquets of roses before handing visiting Mount de Sales its second defeat of the fall in Severn, 4-1.
The night was not a total loss for the visitors, though. The Cavaliers (4-0-1) did not share a victory with the Sailors but it did have the Catonsville squad recognize its own seniors as part of the pregame ceremony.
“The score doesn’t matter,” Brady said. “Just the fact that we played it and got to honor our seniors and got to honor their seniors, I feel very happy to just be here.”
Despite the loss, Mount de Sales coach Trace Thomson felt the same appreciation, not only because his seniors received the spotlight every high school field hockey player has earned for a long time but because the Sailors maintained a better result against the A Conference Cavaliers than the last time around, when Spalding handed them a punishing 6-0 defeat on Oct. 28. Tonight, Thomson believed, showed growth.
“The biggest thing we talked about was focusing on fundamentals, getting the ball in the circle, getting corners,” Thomson said. “Last game, it was like 15-0. I think this one was [much closer]. If you can play a team like Spalding and you can get that number even, then you’ve got a chance. We didn’t get there yet, but always better days to come. We set ourselves up for a good game against St. Mary’s tomorrow.”
With temperatures quickly dropping and icy wind gusting, Spalding senior midfielder Shelby Bumgarner wasted no time putting her Cavaliers on top.
Within two minutes of the first quarter, Bumgarner, who coincidentally was also the first name called for senior night celebrations just a half hour earlier, descended into the flurry of sticks at the goal-mouth, picked up a ball from senior Genna DePole and flung it to score.
“She’s had not just a great year; she’s had a great four years. Probably fitting that she scored the first goal,” Brady said.
Then, about nine minutes later, Bumgarner met the back wall of the cage again, slinging in a shot right off the insert. Though Bumgarner and her fellow seniors will play at least one more game Monday against St. Mary’s, tagging another two goals under the Spalding name is exactly how Bumgarner wanted to celebrate the sunset of her high school career.
“What an end. We come out here, we get this opportunity and we seize it. All I feel is gratitude right now,” Bumgarner said. “I’m really glad I could do this for my team. This team is special.”
About as long into the first quarter as it took for Bumgarner to dig her way into the Sailors' net is the time it took Spalding junior Becca Lawn to work her way into the net at the top of the third, which she did, increasing the hosts' margin to 3-0.
Nearly two quarters passed before the sound of a ball knocking the hard backing of the net was heard again. But Spalding knew how to make the ball sing, and just five minutes out from the end of the third frame junior forward Bridget Donovan swooped down into the box and lined a long drive across the turf.
The only person as cold as every parent sitting in the bleachers was Spalding goalkeeper Sophie Somerville, who in the first quarter barely so much as had to flinch as her teammates mostly contained action in Mount de Sales' backfield. The same was mostly true for second-and-third-quarter goalkeeper Ruby DeFees, though the Sailors peppered in a few strikes, including one that DeFees made a save on.
Both goaltenders were more than capable of keeping it that way until a whistle sounded in the fourth quarter, awarding the Sailors a penalty stroke.
Senior Charlotte Lacey trotted out to face down Somerville, scooped the ball on her stick and lashed a shot past Somerville’s defenses and
into the back right corner of the net, eliciting a score of cheers from the Mount de Sales sideline. Not only had Lacey accomplished putting her Sailors on the scoreboard, but had done something no other field hockey player had managed all fall. No one had scored on Somerville to date.
“I tell them, ‘You can’t give great teams that kind of lead and then try to claw back. You’re not going to get there.’ But they did what they needed to do to get back," Thomson said. "They showed a little something there in the second half.”
With one final game to play on Wednesday, Thomson is looking ahead to the scores of his returning players facing a 2021 season that will, hopefully, resemble nothing like this unusual pandemic fall.
“Our future’s bright,” Thomson said. “We got some good young starters in there tonight, some girls we pulled up from JV due to injuries. They shined, they really did.”