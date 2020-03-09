Eric Woodson steps down as Glen Burnie football coach

Eric Woodson, who had served as head coach of Glen Burnie’s football program for seven years, has resigned from his post, Gophers athletic director Kyle Hines informed The Capital on Monday.
“Glen Burnie High School would like to thank coach Woodson for his contributions to the athletic department and football program over the last seven years," Hines said. "We wish coach Woodson well as he pursues future endeavors.”
Woodson exits with a coaching record of 19-50. With hopes to raise Glen Burnie to its first winning season since 1994, Woodson led the Gophers to a .500 season in 2014.
The Gophers finished 1-8 this past fall, and are poised to return a junior quarterback and surrounded by an experienced senior offensive crew.
Glen Burnie is accepting applications for the head coaching position at this time. Those interested should contact Hines at khines@aacps.org.
HOLZER HONORED: Anne Arundel County resident Rich Holzer was the inaugural recipient of the James Margraff Coaches Award, which presented last Wednesday during the 57th Annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner at Martin’s West.
This new award was created in honor of Jim Margraff, the longtime Johns Hopkins head football coach who died on January 2, 2019 of a heart attack.
Holzer led Mount St. Joseph to a 10-2 record, capturing the MIAA A conference championship game against previously undefeated McDonogh. The Gaels finished their season ranked within the top 25 of the MaxPreps rankings.
Holzer was introduced as the recipient by Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was an honorary presenter.
“It’s kind of surreal because for a couple of reasons — obviously, to be on the stage with such tremendous student athletes, to be introduced by Greg Roman, who’s a tremendous coach,” Holzer said. “To receive an award named after Coach Margraff, who’s probably one of the best men in coaching that you could possibly hope to (find). It was named after a tremendous man, coach, educator, father."
Holzer grew up in New York and was honored at a similar National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards dinner. He was among the scholarship recipients and went on to play football at Hofstra University.
“For me, I was personally back on this stage in New York back in ’96 as a student-athlete recipient and actually won a scholarship out of this. So, it was kind of a surreal experience — it was like a throwback, I was having déjà vu a little bit. It was a tremendous honor and football is a team game. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the entire team and the coaching staff.”
POWELL HONORED: Granite Baptist boys’ basketball player Kaden Powell has been named second team All-Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference (MACSAC).
The sophomore guard averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals this season.
Powell was named All-Tournament as Granite Baptist Granite recently went 4-0 for the weekend to capture the ABCS Championship in Martinsburg West Virginia. Colin McNeill was named tournament Most Valuable Player for the Braves, who finished with a 21-12 record.
MCNEILL HIRED: The Calverton School recently hired Anne Arundel County native Mark McNeill as head coach of varsity boys lacrosse. The St. Mary’s High graduate takes over a Cougars lacrosse program that was founded in 2001 and has developed into a perennial championship competitor within the Maryland Independent Lacrosse League.
“We are excited and fortunate to have Mark join our athletic community as he has excelled at every level of academics and athletics”, said athletic director Jamie McNealey, an Annapolis resident who played lacrosse at Severn School and Johns Hopkins University. “I know our student-athletes will gain the knowledge, commitment and discipline it takes to compete at such a high level: Mark is a great addition and we look forward to seeing his vision on and off the field.”
Mark McNeill grew up in West River and attended St. Mary’s High, where he was a two-sport standout in football and lacrosse. He was chosen an Under Armour All-American in the stick sport.
McNeill earned a scholarship to North Carolina and became a rare two-sport athlete at the Division I level, a key defensive midfielder in lacrosse and a wide receiver in football.
McNeill played for the Chesapeake Bayhawks and several other franchises in Major League Lacrosse. He currently plays in the Premier Lacrosse League as a member of the Archers Lacrosse Club.