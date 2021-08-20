Anne Arundel athletic programs leaning on one another for support during football helmet shortage

When the Annapolis Panthers march upon the football field this preseason, the helmets gleaming in the sunlight don’t just belong to them. There are also helmets from Severn, St. Mary’s and Broadneck littering practice.
In the Annapolis locker room stand three huge Riddell boxes. “The thing is,” first-year Panthers coach DeWayne Hunt said, “they’re empty.”
There were 92 athletes that came to try out for Hunt’s program — more than he’d anticipated. There weren’t enough Panthers helmets to go around, and they’re not coming any time soon.
“We know that the providers are doing their best to get [equipment] to us, but it’s going on around the whole county,” Hunt said.
Annapolis football is far from the only team impacted by a perhaps unexpected side affect of the lingering pandemic. Football programs across Anne Arundel County are experiencing missing items that contribute to a fully operational season: helmets, shirts, and even field paint. County athletics’ main helmet provider, Riddell, and other supplies’ provider, BSN Sports, are suffering the same supply nightmares as almost every industry in the world.
The shortage could’ve meant some athletes who didn’t get a chance to play in 2020 might’ve lost out on 2021, too. But the problem uncovered a bond between the schools and teams. When one team was short on a particular item, another team swooped in to help.
Without a middle school team at Severn this year, coach Duane Tyler felt blessed to be able to help out Hunt.
“To get to help out someone get a chance to play, great,” Tyler said.
At least most of the helmets are the same maroon color as those that Annapolis traditionally wears, though they lack the middle stripe and shiny paint job. Only St. Mary’s leant helmets are white, but they’ll do. Broadneck also delivered a few sizes to St. Mary’s — their old maroons they won’t be using anymore.
“They [other coaches] know I’m a new head coach, and I have to learn,” Hunt said, “but I’m grateful to everyone being helpful, making sure we have an opportunity to give our student-athletes a chance to play.”
For months now, resin and plastics suppliers have reported heavy shortages and rising prices amid the ongoing pandemic. Riddell has “circumstances...specific” to some of the plastics used in helmets, Erin Griffin, vice president of marketing and communications for Riddell, told The Capital.
A “catastrophic fire” at a facility that supplies Riddell with football helmet liner systems also deeply impacted the process of getting helmets to schools. “Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, but the supplier’s manufacturing capabilities will be extremely limited for a period of time,” Griffin said.
Crofton coach Todd Sommerville felt fortunate the Cardinals were able to borrow 30 helmets from Riddell to fill out the 90 or so players that came out for the team this fall. St. Mary’s was short on helmets when fall practices kicked off, but was lucky enough to fill its stock before the season began through multiple avenues including procuring some from Broadneck.
It’s typically freshmen that get the short end of the missing helmet, Archbishop Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt said.
One such freshman arrived at practice without pads at Spalding last week. Schmitt ran to equipment storage to grab him some — and there were just three left.
Though Schmitt’s able to predict within about a five-kid range how many will make up the Cavaliers’ team each year, he had to be proactive — he ordered six extra large helmets in July; those always seem to run out first. He received emails from the school’s suppliers in the past week stating no helmets or footballs would be available until late September — essentially, midway through the season.
“It’s chaos. I feel for some of the coaches, especially new coaches,” Schmitt said.
One of the biggest issues with missing helmets comes down to reconditioning. Football helmets must be “reconditioned,” or tuned up, at least every two years. Some schools, such as Severn and Spalding, recondition annually. But coaches are often told that the older helmets will be thrown out.
That’s what happened at Meade. Coach Mike Francis said he is short on helmets for his junior varsity and varsity programs. He’s been told helmets are either out of stock or trapped in transit, seemingly perpetually.
Missing helmets pose a problem for teams even if they come in by the season.
“If a player is not wearing a helmet for their first three or four days, that affects them. Now, their clock is slower to start on acclimatization,” Schmitt said.
The severe delays and out of stock items can be traced back to the coronavirus pandemic, according to BSN regional sales director Shawn Cudzilo. A positive case somewhere along the supply chain causes a ripple effect. In other cases, shipping containers from other countries are scarce, and so are personnel.
“It’s gonna take a long time for the supply chain to get back up to speed,” Cudzilo said. “I’m willing to bet years.”
North County athletic director Ryan Aleardi couldn’t line the fields. His school’s paint shipment was put on backorder multiple times and he came up empty-handed during trips to Home Depot and Lowes.
One call to Meade athletic director Jamie Cook, however, meant North County’s fields would be lined, at least until Aleardi’s order finally comes in.
“Athletics is so vast and wide when it comes to each sport. But there’s items here and there, ever since this pandemic, it’s just hard to get things,” Aleardi said.
Arundel ran into the same problem. Athletic director Ryan Woods said it’s not necessarily the paint that’s the issue, but that there aren’t enough paint caps to ship it. Woods said Glen Burnie athletic director Kyle Hines gifted Arundel with some of their extra paint, but then discovered it wasn’t the right size to fit Arundel’s sprayers.
Still, the gesture was meaningful.
“Every AD is pretty cool about it,” Woods said.
Normally, Aleardi doesn’t grab winter and spring sports equipment until the fall season starts. But this year, waiting can be a risky game.
“We normally don’t gear up for spring orders until you start getting some gate money back in,” Aleardi said. “But we’ve all become expert financial budgeters through this pandemic, until there’s money coming through our programs again.”