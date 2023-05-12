Capital Gazette girls swimming All-County: Annapolis’ Emma Baca learned acceptance in route to two records, Swimmer of the Year honors

Annapolis' Emma Baca set two school records while winning county championships in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Baca is the Capital Gazette 2022-23 Girls Swimmer of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Emma Baca entered a backyard above-ground pool her mother constructed, strapped one end of a rubber tether around her and the other end to a tree, and swim 6 miles. If the pandemic was going to take her normal sources of pool time away from her, she’d develop her own.

The pandemic stole opportunities from athletes. But in that time of deprivation, Baca, now a senior at Annapolis, discovered herself.

Truthfully, the Panther never expected to swim a real high school meet again. Though only a freshman when the pandemic first wiped out athletics, she assumed it would continue on past graduation. The instability of the 2021-22 winter season only seemed to confirm that.

But those hours poured into the homemade pool not only strengthened Baca’s body, but her mind. It’s the reason the 20322-23 Capital Gazette Girls Swimmer of the Year could overcome even debilitating illness to snap two school records, capture two Anne Arundel County championships (the 100-yard butterfly and 100 breaststroke) and lift the Annapolis girls to the podium alongside the county’s swimming powers.

“I’ve definitely come to learn to expect the unexpected and accept that things are not going to go the way I want them to,” Baca said. “And I’ve been able to apply that to meets, and stuff in real life, in school.”

This season, Annapolis coach Al Gruber’s goals for Baca intertwined with her own: break at least one school record. Baca hoped to do it as a junior — she already had the times with her work in the Naval Academy Aquatic Club — but for some reason she’d never been able to match that level on the high school side.

“I still don’t really know why. It wasn’t because of the tech suit. It might have just been a mental thing for me,” she said. “But I think that helps me overcome those obstacles, relax and accept things aren’t in my control.”

With county championships on the horizon, Baca felt the records just inches from her grasp. And then, a vicious bug rolled through Anne Arundel, claiming dozens of teams and athletes — including Baca. It sidelined her for two weeks.

But Baca embraced the uncertainty. Her mother’s advice to listen to her body echoed; Baca had seen too many of her counterparts flame out because they’d pushed themselves too soon. When she felt she was physically and mentally ready, Baca returned to the water a couple weeks before the championship.

“Now, it was working with her to come back to speed little by little. It didn’t take too long; she was in such good shape before,” Gruber said. “But, if I’d pushed her too fast, it would have all fallen apart.”

Baca logged three to four hours daily between high school practice and club. With meets dotting her previously open Fridays, there truly were no days off. Then came the final Friday: Feb. 4.

The knowledge this would be her last shot at a school record in a Panthers suit didn’t find the space in her mind. Baca thought too much of trying to make it fun, not just for herself, and not even just for her own team, but for swimmers on opposing teams she knew well. The stress stilled until Baca lifted herself from the water with a gold-medal performance.

“She’d just won the breaststroke and she’s walking back to me sort of dejected,” Gruber said. “She didn’t think she’d made the record.”

Annapolis’ previous mark in the 100 breaststroke was 1 minute, 8.53 seconds, set eight years ago. Baca edged it by 11 hundredths of a second: 1:08.42. When Gruber told her, Baca lit up like the sun.

The Panthers senior more handily shattered the old school record in the 100 fly. She beat the 1:00.51 record with a 59.71 finish.

Whether she attained those marks or not, focused on the perspective those long days in the makeshift pool had given her, on what her parents had always said: Did she put in everything she could? Could she accept it and move on? “Yes,” Baca said. The answer was always yes.

“Even if I didn’t break those records, I would still be happy with the outcome. I was doing well this season, and it was important for me to be a team captain and show up for those people,” Baca said. “I’m supposed to be setting an example for the younger kids and I want to do that.”

Gruber expected Baca would swim under par as a junior, there was too much to catch up on having missed her entire sophomore varsity season and a heavy portion of her typical club slate as well. By February 2022, Baca had advanced enough to capture silver in two county championship events: the 200-yard individual medley, which she lost by less than a second to a Severna Park senior, and the 500-yard freestyle, which was a more substantial defeat behind Crofton. It worked for Baca; she was transitioning to be more of a mid-distance swimmer anyway.

Seeing that she wasn’t reaching the times she wanted in those events, Baca and her coach eyed better chances by switching. But the events were one thing. In Baca, Gruber saw the spirit of leadership spark.

The Panthers blew out Gruber’s predictions by placing third in counties last winter. Around 50% of that team was new swimmers; the number jumped to 60% at the start of this season.

“It was a learning curve, trying to get everybody there. And her help was great, getting the new people to understand how meets worked, where they needed to be,” Gruber said. “She has a really bright personality, very engaging and enjoyable to be around. She’s one of those people you want to try to get to know, and they did.”

With far fewer girls swimmers on hand, the Annapolis coach subdued his expectations for this season. But the Panther girls rallied after Baca.

“There was a lot of trust between her and I,” Gruber said, “as to not only where to place, but to encourage the other members of the team to do as best we can.”

Baca amassed the most points she could individually. But she also contributed by anchoring the 400-yard freestyle relay, too, as well as diving in second for the 200-yard medley relay, which were both top-four finishes and significant point generators. Around her, the Panthers tallied another nine top-10 finishes, altogether edging major up-and-comers and perennials alike in Crofton and South River to place third as a team.

Even as Baca moves on to Colorado Boulder, where she said she still hopes to swim, Baca expects a slew of strong swimmers behind her will continue moving Annapolis up the ladder.

“It really shows how far this team has come after the pandemic when two years ago was literally a Zoom call season,” Baca said. “But I hope [I’ve] left a positive impact, of course. That kids on the team and future kids will show up with the same accept it-and-move-on attitude, and show up for others.”

Coach of the Year

Colleen Parr Winans, Broadneck

The 16-season “Water Bruins” coach did it again. Despite a difficult and competitive county, Parr Winans and her staff once again guided the Bruins girls to their third-straight county championship title, firmly transforming them from the upstarts that unseated three years ago to gold mainstays. Then, after losing a major portion of her squad to the club championships the next week, Parr Winans and her crew still weathered the storm and placed second at the Class 4A/3A East Regional Championships.

All-County individuals

Madelyn Corey, Severna Park, freshman

In her regional varsity debut, Corey, also a Naval Academy Aquatic Club swimmer, prevailed in the 200 IM (2:22.95) at the Class 4A/3A East region championships.

Sara Dreibelbis, Broadneck junior

The Bruin, who also competes for Spy Swimming, represented her silver medalist team well in the 100 fly (1:03.94) at the 4A/3A East region championships.

Kenzie Getz, Severn sophomore

The Admiral jumped from her second-place 2022 finish in the 50 free to triumph this year (25.33) at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championships.

Maddy Goger, Severna Park, senior

A Columbia commit for lacrosse, Goger pushed to the title in the 50 free (25.48) and dropped 20 hundredths of a second in the 4A/3A East region championships.

Amberlynn Gong, Severna Park, sophomore

A Naval Academy Aquatic Club swimmer, Gong unseated the defending champion in the 200 IM (2:11.35) at the county championships.

Chloe Lan, Broadneck, junior

The Spy Swimming member jumped from bronze last year to gold this year in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.52) at the county championships.

Aliza Monaldo, Severn, junior

The Annapolis Swim Club member, who also committed to Boston University, defended her title in the 500 free, and dropped time, (5:03.71) at the IAAM B Conference championships.

Grace Moran, Severna Park, sophomore

Also a two-year varsity field hockey player for the Falcons, Moran’s win in the 100 back (1:04.32) helped Severna Park secure the overall win at the 4A/3A East region championships.

Chloe Page, Broadneck, sophomore

A star for the champion Bruins field hockey as well, Page flew to victory in the 100 breast (1:12.37) at the 4A/3A East region championships as well.

Camryn Raines, Severna Park, senior

The Falcon, committed to swim at Siena College, captured gold in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.71) at the county championships.

Maisie Rider, Broadneck, freshman

The Naval Academy Aquatic Club swimmer put her best foot forward in the first county championships of her varsity career, winning the 500 free for the champion Bruins (5:22.75).

Sydney Sloan, Severna Park, sophomore

Sloan represented her Falcons well with a victory in the 200 free (2:02.17) and 100-yard freestyle (55.47) at the Class 4A/3A East region championships, giving Severna Park the sweep between the two county-heavy events.

Anna Superczynski, Broadneck, senior

The Naval Academy Aquatic Club swimmer kept the 500 free in the family by taking it for herself (5:42.23) at the 4A/3A East region championships.

Mabel Zegowitz, Crofton, freshman

The first-year Cardinal wasted no time making an event hers, claiming the 50-yard freestyle (24.70) and 100 free (53.96) at the county championships.

All-County relays

200 medley relay

Broadneck, Evie Hopkins, Hannah Oslislo, Rita Miller, Chloe Lan, 1:52.64, county championships

Severna Park, Grace Moran, Sophia Vu, Fiona Kelley, Maddy Goger, 1:58.56, 4A/3A East region champions

200 freestyle relay

Severna Park, Maddy Goger, Amberlynn Gong, Sydney Sloan, Camryn Raines, 1:42.79, county championships

Severna Park, Sydney Sloan, Maggie Goodman, Grace Moran, Maddy Goger, 1:46.39, 4A/3A East region championships

400 freestyle relay

Severna Park, Maddy Goger, Amberlynn Gong, Sydney Sloan, Camryn Raines, 3:46.26, county championships

Severna Park, Sydney Sloan, Maggie Goodman, Sophia Vu, Maddy Goger, 3:50.55, 4A/3A East region championships