Five state championship teams highlight of Ed Purpura’s 37-year career coaching cross country, track and field

“Ed made himself available equally to all the athletes and was really, really involved with their development,” Borland said. “He believed strongly in the importance of the sports he coached and fought for them.” Dana Dobbs served as an assistant to Purpura at Severna Park for a decade before becoming head coach of the cross country and track and field programs at Broadneck High. He was always impressed by Purpura’s ability to get athletes to believe in themselves