‘We’re going to Navy’: Dundalk football blows out Arundel, 40-6, in 4A/3A state semifinal

Minutes before Dundalk football’s state semifinal victory became final, players jittered up and down the sideline, repeating words like a prayer. “Navy. We’re going to Navy.”
From the very early minutes of the Class 4A/3A state semifinal, the Owls ensured they’d fulfill that promise. Top-seeded Dundalk burned its path right into Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with a punishing 40-6 victory over No. 5 seed Arundel on Friday.
The undefeated Owls march right into the state final to face Mervo — a team they very much want to see – on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game. No matter how fast, physical and big Dundalk knows its upcoming opponent might be, the Owls anticipate putting rings on their fingers.
“We’re going to be ready for a heavyweight fight,” Owls coach Matt Banta said. “Start fast. I think our kids will lock in this week and we’ll be good to go.”
Dundalk coaches preached striving to make this trip all summer long. Navy has lingered in the back of the players’ heads, whether it was Franklin they were facing that week or Urbana or Arundel.
“And now we’re here. Now we have to capitalize,” Banta said.
Not that Dundalk really needed another touchdown by the third quarter, but junior running back Jordan Fiorenza’s 73-yard run easily beat the other long-distance carries on the night (and there were several). Fiorenza, who led the way with 209 rushing yards, had gotten teased all fall that he wasn’t able to break 30 yards; he’d claim it was 50 that had been his limit.
On Friday – no more.
“I just see my O-line working. Today, they did what they was exactly supposed to do,” Fiorenza said. “They definitely did.”
Despite the lopsided finish, the Wildcats took pride with them home to Gambrills. Every major piece from the 2019 season’s success graduated long ago. Arundel also embarked into new terrain this fall with a 3A-heavy focus and a new system.
And yet, the Wildcats reached the state semifinal.
“It’s all these kids. They did everything we asked them to do,” Arundel coach Jack Walsh said. “They had some ups, some big ups, and some downs. They’ve done a great job riding that the whole time.”
The Wildcats did not walk off their field without scoring. In the waning seconds, senior quarterback Jake Long found senior Clint Mills in the end zone. The clock hit zero. They, as well as the seniors Walsh intentionally put in, walked off the field with that moment to cherish, at least.
“That’s all we were looking for,” the coach said.
Before that last moment, Arundel controlled the game once. Just once. The Wildcats’ defense held the Owls’ offense at bay in Dundalk’s first drive in the red zone. On the next drive, Fiorenza shattered through Arundel’s defensive line like a stone through ice for a 35-yard touchdown run.
The Owls made it a mission not to start off slow after what happened in the state quarterfinal. Allowing Urbana to keep things scoreless for half the game was not a trend Dundalk wanted to continue into this round.
“We emphasized starting fast, punching these guys in the mouth right from jump,” Banta said. “Even though we didn’t finish the first drive, the emphasis was still with us.”
It didn’t matter that the Owls missed the extra-point attempt after Fiorenza’s touchdown run; the blustering wind made kicking near-impossible anyway.
After Dundalk quarterback Calvin Stokes jetted across the plane with an 8-yard touchdown in tow, he flung a quick, crisp pass to Fiorenza for a 2-point conversion.
Turnovers killed Arundel all year, Walsh said. They would again.
Down 14-0, Arundel gave itself a chance on an extended and relatively smooth drive — one of the only times the Wildcats spent more than three downs on the field before punting. Dundalk wrenched that budding success away with a pick from senior Abdullah Sargeant.
“That defense we got there, the most points we let up all season was 15 and that was Urbana,” Fiorenza said. “That defense we got is crazy. That defensive line is something serious. Them and the linebackers, they’re too physical for everybody else.”
And whatever hope the Wildcats mustered at halftime was very quickly squashed.
After senior Robert Pitts collected a safety for Dundalk, making it 16-0, Stokes blazed not once but twice across nothing but open field for 36- and 53-yard touchdowns.
But Stokes’ runs couldn’t be the highlight of the game. No, Fiorenza wanted that for himself.
On the first play of the next Dundalk drive, the junior streaked from his own 27-yard line straight into the end zone.
“We compete every day,” Fiorenza said of himself and Stokes. “Me and him compete against each other lifting: who can lift more, who can run more? Guess today, I won.”
With the longest touchdown run of the game secured — and the first successful kick on the extra-point try — Dundalk pushed its lead to 37-0, starting a running clock.
“It’s no greater feeling than getting this win,” Fiorenza said. “But at the end of the day, we got to go every week 1-0. Whoever the opponent is, we’re going to look at them the same.”