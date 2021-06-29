‘No sacrifice, no victory’: From youth leagues to Navy, new Annapolis football coach DeWayne Hunt brings variety of experience to alma mater | NOTES

There’s a saying DeWayne Hunt lives by: “No sacrifice, no victory.”
They’re words that the new Annapolis football head coach hopes will ring through the halls of the high school for the next decade to come.
Hunt takes over a Panthers program entering its second century of competition this fall after spending two years as defensive coordinator under Nick Good-Malloy, who just departed after nine seasons at the helm.
“It’s an honor, and I’m excited about the opportunity to continue the good work that coach Good-Malloy has started by allowing me to join his staff,” Hunt said, “as well as the opportunity for me to continue the Annapolis tradition and take it to a different level.”
Before he joined Good-Malloy’s staff, Hunt volunteered for an old pick-up basketball friend in coach Ken Niumatalolo and Navy football for a few seasons — completing whatever tasks the team required of him. Observations from his time with the Midshipmen will influence how he steers the Panthers.
“Constant attention to detail, selfless acts of kindness from the coaching staff and the players,” Hunt said. “And the commitment to excellence — no matter what.”
An Annapolis graduate and former player himself, Hunt has dedicated decades to the local football community. He coached youth football with the Peninsula Athletic League and Annapolis Crusaders for 14 years, almost as long as he’s worked as a firefighter at Station 38 on Taylor Avenue. He’s rounding his 15th year in service to that station.
That, of course, came after Hunt dedicated four years to Annapolis High sports as a three-sport athlete. The 1999 graduate competed as a defensive back in football, a swingman in basketball and center fielder in baseball before moving on to college football at Montgomery-Rockville Community College and Salisbury University.
In many ways, Hunt will attempt to continue on the legacy Good-Malloy fostered. He intends to treat his athletes as whole people, guiding them not only on the gridiron but in school and in life.
“Someone the student-athletes can look at and say, ‘Hey, my coach went through the same system,’” Hunt said. “The same process I’m going through now, he graduated from. And now he’s back here helping us to achieve maybe some of the same goals: that they might want to go to college, or whatever they want to do in life.’”
One person can already say they’ve gotten that experience from looking up to Hunt. Good-Malloy was a couple grades under Hunt when they played football and basketball together at Annapolis.
“He was a really outstanding athlete, but also a great person, a great leader — he’s just a great role model and such a positive person,” Good-Malloy said.
Some might have different characteristics they look for in a head coach, Good-Malloy said. But to him, finding a strong, positive role model is key in a high school coach.
“I’ll be excited for my kids to play for him as coach,” Good-Malloy said, “and I think that’s probably one of the best things I can say about someone.”
Though many worthy candidates knocked on Annapolis athletic director Pete Alvanos’ door, he and the committee that chose Hunt knew anyone who took over the Panthers program needed to be of Annapolis tradition, too.
“There’s a rich tradition here of all those intangibles. You’re not gonna come in here and blow up the Annapolis football program and start from scratch,” Alvanos said.
Alvanos said Hunt checked all the boxes as he talked about a variety of topics ranging from Truxton Park to Bates Middle to how he’d weigh his options in a do-or-die playmaking situation.
“DeWayne definitely separated himself from the other candidates and a lot of that was community relations and the other football questions. We felt really good with it,” Alvanos said. “We’re excited. DeWayne’s fired up and he’s ready to go. ... It’s really good for the Annapolis community.”
Good-Malloy wants his successor to forge his own legacy. And as much as Hunt will take along some of the aspects of Good-Malloy’s era — including several assistant coaches — Hunt has his own visions of Annapolis football under his hand, too. He sees the stadium lights pouring down on a Panthers team wreathed with its 100-season past of glory, taking the field before bleachers packed by members of the community. He sees his athletes moving on to become better people, better citizens.
“We’re on the right path; Good-Malloy laid down the blueprint. I’m gonna do my best to tweak it and push us on to the next 100 years,” Hunt said, “have that winning tradition, that winning culture of being a Panther with Panther pride. We need it after this year.”
He knows there will be challenges as he takes the reins, chief among them being one the entire world faced and is still facing: coronavirus. One of his primary first goals will be to drum up interest in playing Panthers football, to welcome student-athletes out of the seclusion the pandemic forced and back into the warmth of camaraderie that sports can bring.
“It’s really healthy for the student-athletes and community as well, to have that togetherness, that bond, that teamwork and just a positive environment,” Hunt said.
Coaching vacancies for Arundel athletics
Arundel bids farewell to four members of its coaching staff this offseason.
All of the running sports lose longtime head coach in Ira Queen. Under Queen, who was with the program for more than 20 years, the Wildcats boys track team captured its first team title in 37 years at the 2012 county championship — it last won the year Queen was himself a member of the program. Queen earned Capital Gazette Coach of the Year honors in 2020 when the Arundel indoor track team took the county championship crown by a narrow margin against stalwart South River, 123-122.5.
Queen graduated from Arundel in 1974, where he was a standout track star, and went on to compete at Anne Arundel Community College.
Golf requires a new leader as Geoffrey Turk also leaves the Wildcats behind after serving the Arundel golf program for 12 years. The Wildcats are also in need of a new head swimming coach, as seven-year coach Melanie Hamilton says goodbye, as well as a new head tennis coach, after the departure of two-year head coach Barry Kitchen.
Latest High School sports
Interested candidates for the cross-country, golf, swimming, outdoor track and tennis jobs can contact Arundel athletic director Ryan Woods at rlwoods@aacps.org.