Prolific Severn striker Davis Cawlfield named 2022 Capital Gazette boys soccer Player of the Year

Severn boys soccer has enjoyed tremendous success since hiring Mike McCarthy as coach in 2010. The Admirals have captured five Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championships and posted some impressive records in the process.

No program performs at such a consistently high level without having good players and Severn has produced a steady stream of first-team All-County players, many of which were nominated for Player of the Year honors by McCarthy, but hadn’t had a Player of the Year.

There was Zach Davliakos, a talented forward for the 2014 squad who became an All-American long stick midfielder for Loyola-Maryland lacrosse. John Garski, a versatile central midfielder, led Severn to its first championship under McCarthy in 2015 then continued his soccer career at Washington University in St. Louis.

Devin McCarthy was a star midfielder for his father when the Admirals secured another title in 2018. He played Division I soccer at William & Mary.

Nathan Gauthier was a high-scoring striker who set the Severn single-season goals record in 2019. Colin McCarthy, a forward who amassed 46 goals and 33 assists in only three seasons of varsity soccer, was the leader of the 2021 club that went 18-1 and now plays at Army West Point.

All those players were strong candidates for Anne Arundel County Player of the Year and did not come away with the award.

After more than a decade, the drought has finally been broken for the Admirals and Coach McCarthy.

Davis Cawlfield, whose elite-level finishing ability helped Severn capture its seventh B Conference crown, has been named 2022 Capital Gazette boys soccer Player of the Year. The senior forward set a new single-season program points record with 26 goals and 12 assists.

“To have a Severn player recognized as Player of the Year is a big deal for the program. It’s a significant breakthrough and I’m so happy for Davis, who is very deserving,” McCarthy said.

Cawlfield was humbled by the honor and felt it reflected on the success of the entire team as opposed to just himself individually.

“It definitely feels awesome to represent the school in a positive light. It’s a personal achievement, but it’s really just a culmination of all the work this program has put in over a number of years,” he said.

Cawlfield wasn’t sure he was any more deserving than Davliakos, Gauthier or the McCarthy brothers, but believes their accomplishments paved the way for him to receive the award.

“One of the things they like to say here, especially in the athletics program, is that we stand on the shoulders of those players who have come before us,” he said. “I think this definitely reflects on the program as a whole and the accomplishments of so many great players from the past.”

McCarthy first spotted Cawlfield while watching the Severn Middle School team play a game. He was in eighth grade and playing center midfield at the time, controlling the ball and the flow of play.

“My eyes were drawn to the blonde kid in the middle and I knew he would make an impact for our varsity,” McCarthy said.

Cawlfield made varsity as a freshman and was eventually moved to striker, playing on the left side the last two seasons. Despite not having a sophomore season in 2020 due to COVID, Cawlfield completed his career with 39 goals and 14 assists.

“Davis is a true finisher in every sense of the word. He’s had a knack for scoring goals from a young age,” McCarthy said. “Every team has that one player it counts on to put the ball in the back of the net and that was Davis. If he got the ball in a good position inside the box, he was going to score,” McCarthy said.

Severn School senior forward Davis Cawlfield set a new single-season program points record with 26 goals and 12 assists. He is the 2022 Capital Gazette boys soccer Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

While blessed with natural athletic ability, Cawlfield also brought a tremendous work ethic to the practice field every day. McCarthy described him as “sneaky-fast and quick” with an aggressive, attacking mentality.

Cawlfield notched six hat tricks this season as Severn amassed 86 goals on the way to posting a perfect 17-0 record. He scored the initial goal to get the Admirals going in the MIAA B Conference championship game, a 3-0 defeat of archrival St. Mary’s.

“Davis has a unique way of using his speed to get behind defenders. He also moves very fast while dribbling,” McCarthy said.

Cawlfield broke the Severn single-season scoring record established by Nathan Gauthier despite playing six games with an ankle injury. He credited teammates such as Hudson Lamb, Alan Tchamourlyski, Anmar Yusuf and Andrew Beard with consistently setting him up.

“We had a really strong offense and I was just lucky to get on the end of a lot of scoring chances,” Cawlfield said. “A lot of credit to my teammates for finding me in dangerous positions. I was just fortunate to finish on a lot of goals.”

Severn’s offensive philosophy was to play unselfishly and use quick ball movement to get defenders out of position and create open opportunities.

“Our offense was clicking on all cylinders and we really shared the ball and spread the wealth,” Cawlfield said. “We had a bunch of guys creating scoring chances and were always in attack mode. All the goals I scored were a product of that mentality of letting the ball do the work.”

Cawlfield grew up in the Rugby Hall community of Arnold and played youth soccer for the Severna Park Green Hornets. He was a member of Severna Park Premier FC, a strong club program coached by Matt Souder.

Cawlfield is also a four-year lacrosse player at Severn, a midfielder who plays for the powerful Annapolis Hawks 2023 club team. He played ice hockey for the Navy junior program until giving up that sport as a sophomore in high school.

“Playing multiple sports is something I’ve always been passionate about. It’s one of those things where I just enjoy the sport that is in season,” Cawlfield said. “It’s definitely been a juggling act, but I love each sport equally and could not give either of them up.”

This past season marked the first time Cawlfield was able to play on the same organized team as his younger brother. Will Cawlfield was a sophomore striker who started on the right side for the Admirals.

“It was an awesome experience to have my brother on the team. It’s the first time in my life I’ve gotten to play a competitive sport with him,” Davis said. “It was fun to watch him grow and develop this season and be someone he could look up to.”

Cawlfield boasts a weighted 4.2 grade point average and has been accepted into the Naval Academy. He is waiting on an application to Massachusetts Institute of Technology before making a collegiate decision.

Marlyn Argueta, South River Boy’s Soccer coach. Capital Gazette All County Fall 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Marlyn Argueta, South River

South River posted a 14-2-1 record and captured the Anne Arundel County championship under Argueta, who just completed his fourth season as head coach.

South River beat Broadneck three times; its two losses came to Severna Park, including in the Class 4A East Region championship game. That marked a dramatic improvement over 2021 when the Seahawks finished 7-5-3 and lost to Annapolis in the first round of the playoffs.

“Losing just twice in a season is pretty incredible,” said Argueta, who played soccer at South River.

“I’m definitely very proud of our players and coaching staff. We’ve been putting in work for years to build up this program; It all came together this season. We set a goal of playing for championships and the kids came out this season really determined.”

All-County first team

Max Cerulla, South River, senior, forward

A ruthless finisher whose shots were always on target led the county with 18 goals and added eight assists. The first-team All-State selection was relentless going to goal and possessed an accurate shot

Evan Koch, Arundel, senior, forward

An intelligent player and good decision-maker, he was the primary catalyst to building the attack. He led the Class 4A East Region I finalists in scoring with 13 goals and nine assists.

Donnie Powell, Glen Burnie, senior, forward

The versatile and speedy striker was always dangerous in front of the goal. An honorable mention All-State selection, he totaled 13 goals and four assists.

Jackson Behegan, North County, senior, midfielder

Four-year varsity standout and captain was the consummate center mid. Honorable mention All-State choice scored five goals and used precision passing to record 13 assists.

Tanner Calzado, Northeast, senior, midfielder

He was one of the county’s top goal-producers with 15. Also added five assists in accounting for more than 70% of team’s scoring. Honorable mention All-State pick will continue career at Salisbury.

Nick Chinchilla, North County, sophomore, midfielder

Second team All-State selection scored a team-high eight goals as the Knights posted their highest win total since 2012. Member of the Under-17 Guatemalan national team.

Brad Dulin, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

Superb vision and precise touch produced 16 goals and eight assists as offense flowed through this center mid. The first-team All-State honoree led the Falcons to Class 4A state final.

Jose Guzman, Old Mill, senior, midfielder

One of the most technical players in Anne Arundel County scored four goals and dished off eight assists. Second team All-State selection was crucial to transitioning the ball from defense to offense.

Alan Tchamourlyski, Severn, senior, midfielder

Highly technical player with great vision controlled flow of the game from central midfield spot. Primary setup man for the forward line amassed 13 assists to go along with four goals.

Harlan Welsh, Broadneck, junior, midfielder

Strong, athletic and skilled with the ability to defend and possess the ball, while also capitalizing on scoring opportunities. Second team All-State selection totaled five goals and three assists.

Will Gervase, South River, senior, defender

Used superior size and speed to routinely win balls on the ground or in the air. First team All-State pick was an intelligent player who also contributed three goals and two assists to offense.

AJ Sisson, Spalding, senior, defender

Highly skilled center back played with a high level of intensity. Strong one-versus-one defender and usually marked opponent’s top striker. Strong passer helped start the transition.

Evan Souder, Severna Park, senior, defender

Tenacious defender who created numerous turnovers and consistently shut down the opponent’s top scorer. Named second team All-State.

Jay Jenkins, South River, senior, goalkeeper

Second team All-State selection registered 12 shutouts. Four-year starter showed superb instincts in posting 35 saves and a 0.55 goals-against average

Matt Tettemer, Broadneck, junior, goalkeeper

Second team All-State selection was a superb shot stopper with great reaction time. Posted .759 save percentage and five shutouts while providing excellent communication in the back.

All-County second team

Dansu Chetri, Crofton, senior, forward

Brian Guillen, Annapolis, senior, forward

Sarpong Kawabi, Meade, junior, forward

Cole Miller, Spalding, senior, forward

Kam Ross, St. Mary’s, senior, forward

Kelvin Aguilar, Annapolis, senior, midfielder

Jack Brusse, South River, junior, midfielder

Andrew Campbell, Severna Park, junior, midfielder

Hudson Lamb, Severn, junior, midfielder

Charlie Roy, St. Mary’s, sophomore, midfield

Aden Sabur, Old Mill, senior, midfield

Jaden Smith, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

JJ Condra, Old Mill, junior, defender

Owen Muldoon, Severna Park, senior, defender

Ammar Yusuf, Severn, senior, defender

Patrick Smith, Indian Creek, senior, goalkeeper

Honorable Mention

Josh Butler, Arundel; senior, forward; Donik Elshani, Crofton, senior, forward; Caleb Adams, Chesapeake, junior, midfielder; Caleb Conrad, Glen Burnie, senior, defender; Alexander Marz, Meade, senior, forward; Dylan Barnes, Key, senior, forward; Benny Carter, Indian Creek, senior midfielder; Tyler Stroble, Indian Creek, junior, defender; Jack Callaghan, St. Mary’s, senior, defender; Alex Mussog, Severn, junior, defender; Timmy Brophy, AACS, senior, defender; Peter Saunders, Severna Park, goalkeeper