Crofton field hockey wins second straight title, 5-0 over Winston Churchill: ‘Today, we proved ourselves’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crofton's field hockey team poses with their trophy following their win over Winston Churchill during the Class 4A state field hockey championship at Paint Branch High School on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

One year ago, Crofton field hockey put its faith in Kylie Corcoran and that game-winning shot of hers. Before the 2022 state title banner unfurled, the Cardinals knew it would be their last in Class 3A. They were at the top rung now.

But this time, in this state title game, it wouldn’t be Corcoran firing a desperate shot to secure it. It would be everyone.

Advertisement

Every figure in Cardinals black left a mark on the Class 4A state championship game, a 5-0 shutout of Winston Churchill at Paint Branch High. Crofton, in just its third varsity season, has won back-to-back titles.

Assistant coach Katie Corcoran had asked her daughter and her team what they wanted to be. The younger Corcoran felt as if they could finally answer the question.

Advertisement

“Today, we proved ourselves; that we can work as hard, we can fight, no matter what, 4A, 3A, whatever we’re in,” Corcoran said.

Crofton players celebrate their win over Winston Churchill in the Class 4A state championship game at Paint Branch High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Four Cardinals found the back of the net Saturday, and none were Corcoran — though not without trying. The Fairfield commit flicked more than a few attempts toward Churchill’s net.

That was OK. What wasn’t was the realization that struck Corcoran afterward, as she hugged her mom and filed out with her team. There was no Crofton field hockey left to play. Tears puddled as she said, “No. 8, signing out.”

No, her teammates told her. Just remain in delusion. It can’t be true if she says there’s another game to play. Corcoran smiled, and pretended with them.

“It’s upsetting I’m leaving, but I’m very happy for this team,” Corcoran said. “They’ll hopefully win another state championship. They work so hard every day. They make me a better player, and it’s something great to be a part of.”

Churchill unfurled its game plan immediately, heavy and possessive waves of attacks toward the Cardinals circle that monopolized much of the first quarter.

Perhaps the Bulldogs had never played a defense like Crofton’s, for nothing the Churchill forwards tossed at keeper Ryleigh Osborne and her defenders had them sweating. In fact, hardly anything made it to Osborne’s feet at all.

The Cardinals communicated like birds, marked like terriers. If the containment strategy worked so well against a titan like Broadneck on Thursday — “defensive fire,” Osborne called it — Crofton saw no reason to switch up now.

Advertisement

“When you came up with the ball, it wasn’t turn around and hit it out blindly,” Osborne said. “It’s: composed, look up, find the next pass. We uplifted each other and knew it was OK to make mistakes.”

Crofton teammates Emily Najarian, left, and Kylie Corcoran celebrate their win over Winston Churchill. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

And while Crofton didn’t make quite as many trips to the other end of the field, the Cardinals offense had long learned from its county opponents how to convert scarce chances into a feast.

The ball wriggled loose; junior Charlotte DeForest streamed from the fray to catch it. The shot lashed the backboard before Churchill keeper Blythe Cook had turned to stop it.

The same pattern unfolded in the second quarter. Churchill’s shots swallowed at the touch of Crofton sticks, save for one that stopped with Osborne. Then, the Cardinals drove to the other side of the field and scored. Junior Olivia Feely, with her glitter red-ribbon bun, claimed her goal first, with 10 minutes left in the half. Nine minutes later, junior Sophia Galarza followed suit to secure a 3-0 lead at halftime.

“I’ll remember it,” Feeley said, “the smile on my teammates’ faces when we score. Just knowing we’re all so proud of each other is great.”

A period of unfinished corners and midfield battles consumed most of the third quarter. Corcoran threaded a ball through Bulldogs defenders, just before the goal line.

Advertisement

It didn’t have the distance. So, junior Mary-Cate Parks gave it an extra tap, and jumped into Corcoran’s arms.

“Having that support around me,” Corcoran said, “it just helps.”

Crofton's Karryn Dean tries to maneuver the ball between a pair of Winston Churchill opponents. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Four goals was not enough for the team that clawed for a title a year ago. Letting up, the Cardinals agreed, was not an option. Feeley swooped down upon the goalie Cook and finished the job, making it 5-0.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We needed to play as well as we could and not take them for granted,” Crofton coach Amy Skrickus said. “They wanted it. So, we came out equally as strong.”

Churchill tried desperately to end the drought. Bulldogs stabbed at Osborne, who was still behind a step when the ball scattered from her. Churchill players dribbled it back toward an open spot, but Cardinals defenders closed in to end the threat, drawing roars from their home crowd.

Soon after, Skrickus called Osborne home and cycled in senior Downing Lose. They never thought they’d get the chance to give the senior her swan song in a state title game, but were grateful to have the chance.

Advertisement

“She’s earned it,” Skrickus said. “It was nice to be able to give her the moment today.”

The Bulldogs furthered their attacks on Lose, who handled herself fine. But just in case, Jackie Kerner wasn’t going to let her senior’s last act be spoiling the clean sheet.

The sophomore defender flew around Paint Branch’s turf all afternoon, exemplifying the composed nature the game plan called for. On her team’s final corner, a Bulldog readied a deadly shot at the net. Whether Lose would’ve stopped it became irrelevant — Kerner swept in and knocked it away.

“Everybody wanted this win as much as I did. I just did my best and made sure Churchill couldn’t score,” Kerner said. “I think we’ll take this into next year, too — and try to win the state championship again.”