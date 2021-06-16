Crofton outdoor track and field captures school’s first region championship

The first ever meeting of the Crofton High School track and field team did not occur on the track or even on campus. Instead, it happened virtually during the fall when the thought of a region or state championship seemed like a dream.
Fast forward several months and the Cardinals used strong performances in the distance and field events to capture the school’s first region championship by accumulating 148 points to edge Westlake (103) to win the 2A South Region title and send nine athletes to compete for the school’s first state championship on Monday.
“The team has come a long way from when we first started the program back in the fall, while trying to introduce track and field to athletes that never competed in the sport before, during our weekly Google Meet sessions nonetheless,” Crofton coach Stacy Severtson said. “This dedicated group of girls put the team first, sacrificing some individual performances, to ensure they were the first team at Crofton High School to bring home a title win. I cannot wait see what they can do once we have a full length season to train and compete in next year.”
Alethia Carroll won both the shot put and the discus for Crofton while Mahlet Meslin captured the 3,200-meter title. The Cardinals racked up 36 points in the high jump and pole vault. Victoria Marston cleared 4 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump and Grace Grizell finished second, while Elizabeth Collins and Jordan Mueller finished first and second, respectively, in the vault.
Alyssa Gallaher qualified for the state meet in the 800 with a second-place finish and helped the 3,200-meter relay team to a win by just .56 seconds.
Southern represented well at the same 2A South Region meet to send a number of Bulldogs to the state championships. Zach Fegley won the pole vault and took second in the 1,600 while Anthony Louis (high jump) and Hayden Myers (400) both registered victories. The 3,200-meter relay team took first place and Travis Groves finished second in the pole vault.
Marley Blundell won the 800 and Evelyn James won the 1,600 to lead the Bulldogs on the girl’s side. The 1,600-meter relay team also took home a win while Hannah Burgee took second in the 400.
Northeast’s Christal Pommells continued her dominant season when the Eagles headed to St. Charles for the 3A South Region meet.
Having won every 100, 200 or 400 meter race she has run this season, she won the 100-meter dash in 12.23 seconds for the state’s 10th best time of the season. She followed up with a win in the 200 in which her time of 24.68 second was the state’s second best this spring. Both results were personal bests, propelling Pommells into the state meet at peak form.
Kamryn Johnson won the long jump and will also head to states this Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover.
Chesapeake’s Garrett Bivens and Hayden Healey have been breaking records all season, so it was par for the course when the pair finished first and second in the 1,600 to qualify for the 3A state meet. Bivens and Healey both broke the school’s 1,600 and 3,200 record this season, with the 1,600 record having been held since 1989. Bivens also qualified in the 800 with a second-place finish.
Anthony Marcic took second place in the pole vault to help the Cougars tie for second with Huntingtown at 79 points. On the girls’ side, Holly Freeman and Stephenie Brown finished first and second, respectively, in the pole vault while Sarah Cuttler finished second in both the shot put and discus to reach the state meet and help the Cougars to a third-place finish.
“It was a great team performance that exceeded our expectations,” Chesapeake coach Jim Beatty said. “I am very proud of my team and of what they’ve accomplished in this shortened season.”
The Tigers of Chesapeake Science Point will send their boys’ 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams to the state championships with the 1,600 and 3,200 teams capturing first place.
Anthony Harrod (300 hurdles), Joshua Sanders (400) and Ashay Patel (1,600) all finished second in their respective events to qualify for the weekend. Gabrielle Sanders took second in the 100 meter hurdles for the Tigers.