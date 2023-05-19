Crofton tennis captures first region championship in school history

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ella Webster won by tiebreaker at girls singles as Crofton tennis captured the Class 3A South Region II championship Thursday. Webster beat Oxon Hill’s Zora Chatman, 10-2, in the tiebreaker after they split two sets.

Crofton’s Stephanie Cox and Meera Ratho combined to claim the region crown in girls doubles, winning 6-2, 6-0 over Saffron Hayes and Rowan Bruck of Arundel. The Cardinals also had the region champions in mixed doubles as Ellana Lewi and Josh Oh teamed to beat Phoebe Budd and Luke Vogel of Arundel, 7-5, 6-4.

Crofton amassed 10 points, two better than runner-up Arundel, which had two champions. Matthias Linke took the title at boys singles with a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of Connor Jansen from J.M. Bennett. The Wildcats were also the winner at boys doubles with Tyler Hester and Ryan Fortescue taking the tiebreaker, 13-11, over Tommy Lazo and Owen Lucas of Crofton.