Crofton softball edges Spalding, 2-0, as Amaya Mullings’ double play helps save Kristin White’s no-hitter

Spalding third baseman Ali Blaylock reaches for a grounder against Crofton in the Glen Burnie Softball Invitational at Crofton High School on Saturday, April 4, 2023. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Crofton softball protected such a fragile lead, one that took four innings and a full cycle through the lineup to achieve, that it looked like Archbishop Spalding might spoil it within a half-inning. That is, until the Cardinals made the defensive play that ensured their 2-0 victory in the finale of their home tournament.

With just one out and a runner on first, Spalding junior Sydnie Lanasa hit a ball up the middle. Speedy Jayda Betts flew from the bag toward second, but Cardinals second baseman Amaya Mullings was ready.

She snapped up the ball, tagged the runner coming at her and fired toward first baseman Noelle Nercessian for a double play. Junior India Stokes hugged pitcher Kristin White while White smiled and laughed. Teammates whooped.

It upset their coach, Sarah Bible. Not because it happened, but because Crofton reacted as if it was a miracle.

They were too good to believe that.

“I want them to understand that they’re capable of that level. They shouldn’t be surprised they can make those plays because they make them for me all the time in practice,” Bible said. “I think they doubt themselves, and that’s our balance. We compete well, but are sometimes afraid of bigger situations. And [Mullings] came through in that big situation.”

Crofton shortstop India Stokes, left, celebrates with second baseman Amaya Mullings after Mullings ended the inning with an unassisted double play against Spalding. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

It was a welcome change from the norm. Crofton (6-2) rarely completed a game without an error, and Saturday’s second tilt of the day was no different. One error was preferable, though, compared to the eight the Cardinals posted against Northeast and Chesapeake two weeks ago.

White, who’s averaging 12 to 15 strikeouts per game, felt a wave of gratitude for her fielders.

“It gives me a lot more comfort. I feel sometimes, when the defense isn’t as consistent some days, I feel more pressure,” White said. “But today, we’re all in sync. We’re like a well-oiled machine, and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Few were aware White pitched another no-hitter, including White herself. It was something she’d done before against difficult opponents, including in the Class 3A playoffs as a junior. When Bible revealed the good news to her squad postgame, her teammates showered her with a chorus of “okaaaay.”

“Against Spalding? That’s an accomplishment,” added sophomore Marley Connor, who batted 2-for-3.

White and her Spalding counterpart, freshman Taylor Codi (seven strikeouts), exchanged positions in the circle without surrendering much. With the aid of their fielders and nine strikeouts between them, the Cardinals and Cavaliers marked the scoreboard with zeroes through 3 1/2 innings. White didn’t even let her first batter on base until the to of the fourth, allowing a walk.

Crofton's Kristin White delivers a pitch against Archbishop Spalding on Saturday. White pitched a no-hitter in the Cardinals' 2-0 win. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Getting runners on base was not Crofton’s problem. Getting them home was a different story.

But Connor was patient, and more so, smart. In the bottom of the fourth, the sophomore slipped to second and third as a pair of passed balls that skittered behind home plate.

Her teammate Makenzie Reyes cracked Codi’s pitches over and over, sending dribbling fouls left and right. When a pitch shot past catcher Dani Kallas to the backstop, Connor took her leap.

“Her ball sense is just fantastic. She’s somebody you want on the base paths,” Bible said.

The third baseman slid through a spray of dust with the first and only run. And that was a fragile boundary between the hosts and visitors.

It seemed to awaken something in the Cavaliers in the top of the fifth, who weren’t falling for White’s tricks anymore. Betts walked, then Kallas. It was that patience that set up the near catastrophe that was headed off by Mullings’ double play. The same would go on to happen in the sixth, when Ali Blaylock took her base.

White knew all she had to do was reset.

“Trust in my function, that I worked so hard to get to this point and that I can do this,” White said. “The cogs were all moving again.”

Crofton's Marley Connor scores against Spalding on a passed ball in the fourth inning. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Through 4 1/2 innings, Crofton was safe, barely. One run might not hold Spalding. Two felt more comfortable.

Herman belted a single to center on the third pitch, but was caught stealing. Stokes followed with a deep triple and catcher Simone Singleton, intent on making that count, brought Stokes home with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 2-0.

Bible wanted to shake her team out of its daze at the plate. Hits were contagious, and the coach knew that if the players leaned into the contagion, they could play to the level she knew they could. The Cardinals leaned into their success against Codi, amassing eight hits by game’s end. Herman joined Connor with two hits, as did Mullings.

“We need our bottom-third of the lineup to be hitting, period,” Bible said, “but for her to have such a great game, that’s why we gave her the game ball. We needed her to be on defensively, too, because with either Lynsie or Kristin pitching, we had a lot to the right side — and she was fantastic.”

The hitting, pitching and defense all afforded Crofton the confidence it so needs this week. Against Chopticon on Saturday morning, their first game in a week, the Cardinals suffered a 5-0 defeat — their worst loss to date. As good as Chopticon is, Bible knows her team would not have lost so badly if it wanted to actually win.

With Northern, a perennial power to the south, as well as a rematch with Northeast upcoming, Bible’s happy with the appetite her Cardinals showed.

“Confidence is one thing we really need to focus on this season,” White said. “Just knowing that we need to trust in our ability and who we are as players. That will take us really far.”