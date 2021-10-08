Crofton girls soccer shows maturity in 1-0 victory over Southern

Crofton girls soccer is not what a first-year varsity team is supposed to be.
The Cardinals flexed a maturity and discipline beyond their years in defeating Southern, 1-0, in Harwood on Thursday night. Junior forward Cassidy Nichols netted the lone goal.
The victory is another crowning achievement in the inaugural varsity season for Crofton (5-2-1, 6-3-1), which has established itself as one of the better teams in the county.
“I’d say they’re kind of intimidated,” Crofton goalkeeper Abby Makela said of other teams. “We have no seniors but we’re still putting up a fight against everyone.”
The Cardinals’ players, who once populated South River, Arundel and other local schools spend their non-varsity time playing club soccer, are now meshing together as a team and molding themselves into county threats.
“I’ve been very fortunate to inherit a group of young women that plays at a very high level,” Crofton coach Travis Bonfigli said. “…Even though it’s a very young group, they play very poised. I can’t say enough about how they played tonight.”
The Cardinals are relishing the competition after going undefeated in their one mandatory junior varsity season last spring.
“With stronger and older teams, with seniors and everything, it makes it much more fun,” Makela said.
Crofton has surprised countless programs in Anne Arundel County in its first varsity season, including Broadneck. The Cardinals led the undefeated Bruins all game before earning a tie.
Southern was no different. Though the Bulldogs (4-3, 5-3) relentlessly pressured the Cardinals defense during the first half, Crofton let nothing through. The freshmen, sophomores and juniors that populated the Cardinals line-up made thundering blocks against prolific Southern scorers like Skylar Williams. Makela fearlessly stopped unforgiving attacks from Southern’s forwards.
The sophomore keeper finished the night with 13 saves and redirected the action into Crofton’s offensive favor with towering goal kicks.
Bonfigli has no doubt that Makela will be graduating to play at the next level in a few years.
“Abby Makela is quite possibly one of the best keepers I’ve ever seen…She’s absolutely fearless,” Bonfigli said. “She saved us tonight and she’s saved us in almost every game we’ve played. She’s made at least two to three saves that, if it’s not her in goal, we’re not winning that game or walking away with a point.”
The Bulldogs proved almost equally unforgiving in the backline and up top. Southern’s defenders and keeper, Sienna McCowan, smothered Crofton’s attacks. Bonfigli watched as the Cardinals had to often scramble to recover possession from Southern.
“They possessed it well, but also at times so did we,” Southern coach Brooke Walsh said. “In previous years, it might’ve become a pick-and-run and I’m really proud we were able to match them.”
Ultimately, the Bulldogs matched the Cardinals for all but one shot.
Nichols threaded her way through the pack, waiting for a dish that she ultimately fired into Southern’s net for an early 1-0 Crofton lead.
“She’s been on a tear. That’s her ninth or 10th goal this season,” Bonfigli said. “She’s extremely talented.”
Southern certainly had opportunities, even a shot that ricocheted off the cross-bar. Walsh chalked up other chances to shooting too directly at Makela.
“I know they’re feeling a little frustrated, but there’s a lot to be said for even creating those chances,” Walsh said. “It’s not like we were defending for 80 minutes.”
Feeling frustration after a loss is just a testament to how much the Bulldogs have grown as a program. They’re used to scoring more goals now, Walsh said — something they wouldn’t have dreamed of years ago. Some of that comes down to new transfers, such as Williams from Bowie High that Walsh calls a “special player,” as well as some talented freshmen.
“I honestly just think they’re playing with a lot of confidence they haven’t had before,” Walsh said.