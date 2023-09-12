No. 4 Crofton field hockey dominates first half, gets pair of goals from Kylie Corcoran in 3-1 win over No. 5 Severna Park

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crofton's Kylie Corcoran had two goals and a defensive save in the Cardinals' win Monday against Severna Park.

If not for Severna Park goalkeeper Amanda Giebels, Crofton field hockey could’ve walked out with a 29-1 win — a testament not only to the prolific keeper, but to just how dominant Crofton has become.

Two storms rolled towards Severna Park’s grounds Monday — the one that delayed play by a half hour and the one that pelted three-dozen shots at the perennial power, two-thirds of which had to be stopped and three that hit the back of the cage for a 3-1 Crofton win.

Crofton, the defending Class 3A state champion, come armed with a roster teeming with All-County, three-year varsity starters, and they’re a far cry from the team that couldn’t beat the Falcons two years ago, or needed overtime to do it in 2022.

“Everyone’s two years older. They played together for two years,” Cardinals coach Amy Skrickus said. “It shows how hard they’ve worked and how much they’ve worked to improve their game as a unit and not just individually.”

The Cardinals (3-0) knew Severna Park (1-1) would give them a fiesty competition, and that’s just how it started. Truthfully, said senior Kylie Corcoran who scored twice, the nerves just don’t leave her squad alone in those first few minutes, no matter how seasoned they get.

The objective was to cut off the Falcons’ passes in the midfield and put the ball in the circle. From there, the tallest figure on the turf, Corcoran imposed her will from Crofton’s first possession, from drawing the first three corners to slamming one of them between the pipes for the first Cardinals goal.

“Our goal is always scoring the ball in the first five minutes,” Corcoran said. “Going down and doing that brought our momentum.”

Severna Park deployed its offense in brief sparks, expiring against Crofton’s defenders or turning over in the midfield to the likes of midfielders Jackie Kerner or Olivia Feeley. The scarcity of Falcons possessions exasperated in the second quarter, when five straight Cardinals corners — of nine in the first half — guzzled the clock down. It wouldn’t be any of those chances that awarded Crofton its second goal, not with Giebels protecting her cage, using her entire body to snap shots down.

Severna Park coach Shannon Garden beamed with pride over her goalkeeper. After years of standing behind Boston College-bound Charlotte Kramer, Giebels had her moment to rise and took it, collecting 26 saves.

“I think she was waiting, and wow,” Garden said. “That was incredible. She is incredible. I’m so happy and proud of her.”

Apparently, the Cardinals didn’t need all that time with the ball to strike. They just needed Corcoran, threading through the circle like water streams through sand, and stroking her second goal.

At a point, Crofton’s corners were just the bookends to goals. Giebels tossed herself on the 10th corner’s shot; a minute later, Kerner lashed her try towards the net. Her teammates roared their approval when it hit the back of the strings, unaware for the moment that junior Grace Morris contributed the final touch for the goal.

“Jackie’s skills are incredible. She gets better every single year — I’ve seen her play from rec league up to here,” Corcoran said. “She’s always giving 100% in practice, and you can see her improvement showing.”

The Falcons’ reply paled in comparison. While Severna Park was awarded two corners before and at the halftime buzzer, nothing came from either.

Garden knows she needs to rev up her offense earlier.

“We’ve always been more defensive-minded, but we have to score more,” the coach said. “They have a lot of players headed to college to play field hockey. We have talent, too, but we don’t. This will prepare us to get better.”

Led by junior Emma Weber, the Falcons upped its defense in the third quarter, sapping the monopolizing tactics Crofton employed through the first half. Possession tussling on both ends of the field resulted in another pair of Severna Park corners at the third-quarter buzzer. And these ones had a pinch more spice than the last.

Falcons junior Kelsey Rowe plucked the bright orange ball from the fray and clocked it at Cardinals keeper Ryleigh Osborne, which was then forced to the side. It wasn’t Osborne’s stick that stopped it — it was Corcoran’s.

Relieved cheers rushed through the Cardinals sideline then, a sound that’d soon transfer to the other side.

On the Falcons’ sixth corner, junior Ava Zimmerman took the ball in open field, swung her stick and cracked in Severna Park’s first goal with a little over 12 minutes left.

Skrickus could see anxiety rattling through her Cardinals. She drew them for a timeout and asked everyone to take a deep breath. Nothing wrong was happening, the coach said; everyone just needed water and a minute. “Chilltown,” coaches urged their players as they darted back to the field.

“We left goals out there we should’ve got touches on. We have to put 60 minutes together; the second half wasn’t our best,” Skrickus said. “Luckily we had a very strong first half that allowed us to go out early. They finished strong.”

The Cardinals offense labored to return to form, and though it never dug another goal in, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The one player who seemed unfazed by humidity and fatigue, Giebels pinned down another handful. But Crofton outlasted the Falcons again.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game. We have to work as hard as we can, even when we’re tired,” Corcoran said. “We give it all for our teammates.”