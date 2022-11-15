Crofton volleyball loses to Northern-Calvert, 3-1, in Class 3A state semifinal

Crofton's Cora Shafer, center, attempts to block a shot by Northern's Alex Jurney in the Class 3A volleyball state semifinals at Arundel High School on Monday, November 14, 2022. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Three years ago, Crofton volleyball coach Greg LeGrand hoped his recruits wouldn’t show up wearing Arundel and South River shirts. His fears were unfounded.

From that first practice, those pioneers — those then-sophomores who are today’s seniors, especially — showed him just how good Crofton could be.

Advertisement

In the second set on Monday night, the No. 8-seed Cardinals exemplified what it had become in just three short years. The Cardinals pulled out the stops on offense and defense to rally and tie fifth-seeded Northern at a set apiece.

Crofton’s Emily Hanna reacts after a Northern point in the Class 3A volleyball state semifinals at Arundel High School on Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

However, that’s where Crofton peaked The Cardinals declined in the third set and collapsed midway in the fourth, bowing to the Patriots 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 in a Class 3A state semifinal.

Advertisement

Earlier in the fall, LeGrand already saw improvement in the team that didn’t make it this far in 2021. This year, the Cardinals beat Severna Park in Severna Park. They took a set against Broadneck. Beating Arundel still remains on their list, but that’ll have to wait.

“We set real, small incremental goals,” LeGrand said. “We wanted to be in the top three. We wanted to be two of the top four. We wanted to be region champs. We wanted to get past where we got last year.

“Of course we wanted to win a state title. But we did what we set out to do in a lot of our goals this year.”

Crofton’s Katie Bell, left, and Jordan Wang both go for the ball against Northern in the Class 3A state semifinals at Arundel High School on Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

For all the fight his 14-4 Cardinals put up this fall, LeGrand would not grade Monday’s performance as his players’ best. Which, leaves room for next year’s team to improve.

LeGrand styles his pregame warmups to carry as much intensity as a five-set match to ignite his players from jump. For some unfathomable reason, they “notoriously” never are.

Monday, both teams went nine points without landing a kill. The Cardinals called timeout down just 7-3, plagued by six errors already. By the time they scored again, it was from a 13-5 crevasse. The fresh life senior mainstays Lily Lagaras (nine kills) and Christine Wang introduced — or junior Sam Dutton’s back-to-back aces — clawed the Cardinals into the teens, but wasn’t enough.

Senior captain Cora Shafer didn’t see much of that set until the end. But when the Cardinals returned to the court, the Patriots had the misfortune of staring a reinvigorated Shafer in the eyes.

The 6-foot-2 senior slammed a pair of spikes and a block, stirring a bit of an erratic panic on the other side of the floor. Around her, the Cardinals defense flowed with a magnetism to the ball that simply hadn’t existed in the first set.

Advertisement

Crofton's Jaelyn Stewart hits the ball over the net for a point against Northern in the Class 3A state semifinals at Arundel High School on Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

When outside hitter Emily Gustie (eight kills) scorched a kill so hard it sent a Patriot to her knees, the Calvert County visitors rushed to a timeout as the Cardinals led 9-5. That consistency helped Crofton bar the door against the Patriots.

When Northern returned to the floor, it had ironed its nerves smooth. The Cardinals’ lead narrowed to as low as two points as the two sides traded powerful hits that sent players chasing after them or diving short.

The Patriots rained down five-straight points, taking a 23-22 lead. The Cardinals bent, but they did not break.

Just as she had at the start, Shafer grabbed the momentum, smacking a kill before Northern’s back line. Gustie rode the shift, landing an ace, and reclaiming control. Lagaras finished the set off with an ace.

Advertisement

The shrieks the Cardinals team and packed crowd released rang of pure joy and hope. It would be for the last time.

Crofton's Yasemine Tokay, center left, hugs teammate Emily Hanna after Crofton's 3-1 loss to Northern in the Class 3A volleyball state semifinals at Arundel High School on Monday. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Kills from Lagaras, Shafer, junior Jaelyn Stewart and a bushel of Crofton aces were enough to keep the Cardinals in striking distance in the third set, but never quite enough to actually do so. Northern’s hitters dropped shells at Crofton’s faltering hands to build its lead and take the set.

Northern celebrated its 2-1 lead. Such a deficit might crush a team’s spirits.

“We stopped believing in ourselves,” Lagaras said, “so we stopped believing in each other.”

Advertisement

“If you look at how we played in that third set, it doesn’t resonate to how we actually play,” LeGrand said. “We punched balls. We were in the wrong position. We didn’t serve-receive well. … I think pressure does that a little bit.”

The Cardinals locked Northern in nine single-point leads and 10 ties, unwilling to let the Patriots slip away for as long as they could.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

The moment Northern claimed the first two-point margin at 12-10, however, the tension weakened. Balls went flying off Crofton hands into their own crowd. The Patriots surged to a 16-10 lead.

“We were tense,” Wang said. “When we’re relaxed, we can play the way we play. We were getting a bit too harsh on ourselves.”

Northern dealt its fatal blow. And the longest season in Crofton volleyball history to date ended in the state semifinals. A step further than last year. LeGrand can only imagine what they’ll do next.

Advertisement

“This group set the bar so high,” LeGrand said.