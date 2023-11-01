Crofton boys soccer pulls away from North County for 3-0 win, first regional title: ‘We fought hard all season’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Crofton’s Greg Frey goes for a header in the first half. The Crofton Cardinals boys soccer takes on the North County Knights in the Class 4A East Region I final. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton boys soccer held in its celebrations until the plaque was in the players’ its hands.

Three years the Cardinals have been a varsity program, and each year they’ve taken a step forward in the playoffs. When Crofton finally received its first region championship, the Cardinals let hoots, hollers and screams lose. By a dominating 3-0 margin, Crofton moved past North County in the last leg of Class 4A East Region I and will be reseeded into its first state tournament.

“If we play the way we just did, we can go pretty far,” said sophomore Greg Frey, who netted a goal and an assist. “We just can’t hurt ourselves. No mistakes. Finish our chances.”

The Cardinals (9-4-1) stumbled through September, dragging through losses in a tournament on its own ground and then to Chesapeake. A 4-3 win against North County in the third week of September signaled a turn.

“We fought hard all season, even if we did start rough early on,” Frey said. “We’re here now. We battled back.”

North County earned its way here with explosive plays enveloped in fierce and stingy defense. On Tuesday, Crofton did everything it could to stop that and, sometimes, the best way to do that is match energy with energy.

Amid quickly dropping temperatures, the Cardinals peppered fireballs into keeper Joas Evangelista, who, to his credit, knocked down everything Crofton threw at him.

But something seemed different as the Cardinals surged downfield as a unit, spread across sideline to sideline. The red-and-black boys lured Evangelista out. Crofton junior Nathan Fischer loaded the loose ball on his foot and delivered through the air to Frey.

With Evangelista down, Frey launched forward into open space and headed the ball through to the back of the net.

“We just had to find the space in behind, get one-on-one opportunities,” Frey said. “Eventually, we’re gonna bury one.”

Unfazed by his mistake, Evangelista popped to his feet and shut the iron curtain again. The North County keeper swept up another two saves, one as Crofton met him dead on and rocketed a would-be second goal into his stomach.

Crofton’s Steve Liberati kicks the ball away from North County’s Whakeem Foster in the first half. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Then came the two-minute mark and a miracle for North County. With Evangelista once again drawn loose from his cage and out in the fray, it should’ve been Matty Brown netting the insurance goal. The midfielder extended at the net — and the ball skimmed the goal line.

Crofon senior Connor Hamlin rushed forth to recover and bury it. Evangelista slid into view and tackled the shot with his entire being, ending the half at 1-0.

“I think we’re at our best when we’re on the front foot and pressing teams,” Crofton coach Mike Kozlowski said. “And we did it. It was a little painful in the first half missing some very easy opportunities, but the second half, we came alive.”

North County had its opportunities, increasingly so in the second half. But rather than let keeper Kyle Burden take on more than one stop, the Cardinals defense came crashing into Knights ball-handlers every chance they could.

But as Evangelista racked up his seventh and eighth stop, Crofton just could not tack on the insurance goal it so desperately wanted. Needed.

Enter the wild card, colored yellow. Of all players, Evangelista succumbed to the official’s card, forced to leave the field for the next play. Knights junior Justin Ceron hurried to change into his keeper’s jersey as Crofton senior Jack Woods prepared his penalty kick — one so sharp that Ceron could not stop it.

“The seniors set an example for everyone else. There’s a lot of talented underclassmen in this team and they’ve bought in,” Kozlowski said.

Up 2-0, Crofton’s forwards moved with less urgency and more confidence. Seven minutes later, the Cardinals offense swept down the field in force, just as they had before their first goal.

Frey broke from the pack with Brown at his flank. The Crofton defender sliced a wicked pass Brown’s way and Brown, still hungry for fruition after missing an open goal in the first half, slammed the third Cardinals goal into the pocket.

“They deserve it,” Kozlowski said. “It’s awesome for the senior class to finally get over that hump and be the ones to do it.”